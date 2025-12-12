Issued on behalf of Aleen Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary – Major pharmaceutical companies are cutting drug discovery timelines by 30% or more through AI models that predict molecular behavior before researchers invest months in testing, marking a fundamental shift from traditional trial-and-error approaches to computational creation of biological solutions[1]. The generative AI healthcare market is projected to surge from $2.64B in 2025 to $39.70B by 2034, reflecting the technology's expansion from simple data analysis to active creation and interpretation of therapeutic compounds[2]. This Platform-First revolution is extending rapidly into consumer wellness, where companies deploy similar AI logic to help individuals decode the complex patterns of their own daily health. These developments position Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) company, Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI), Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT), and SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ: SOPH as leaders capturing the transformation. Alongside these developments in the broader industry, Aleen Inc. (CSE: ALEN-U) is advancing within the digital wellness segment with non-medical analytics helping individuals understand their everyday well-being patterns.

AI healthcare investment has already reached $10.7B in 2025, exceeding the entire 2024 total by 24% with nine months still remaining, as pharmaceutical companies race to compress development cycles that traditionally spanned more than a decade[3]. The timing advantages compound as digital wellness platforms raised $52M to build autonomous laboratories this week alone, signaling accelerating momentum toward AI-driven creation systems that promise to redefine both therapeutic discovery and personal health analytics before competitors establish market dominance[4].

Aleen Inc. (CSE: ALEN-U), a Canadian digital wellness company, recently emphasized its commitment to personal reflection and self-awareness rather than medical assessment. The company clarified that its Wellness AI platform focuses on helping users notice habits, reflect on daily experiences, and uncover individual patterns without providing medical diagnoses or clinical assessments.

"Our goal is to help people observe themselves with clarity," said Oleksandr Luzin, Director of Aleen Inc. "Wellness AI is not about diagnosis — it is about reflection, insight, and discovering what your own patterns can teach you."

The company previously announced the development of a personal account system designed to redefine how individuals interact with their wellness data. The upcoming personal account will serve as an intuitive hub where users can seamlessly upload, manage, and visualize their non-medical well-being information.

"Our current focus is on understanding how an analytical tool can responsibly support everyday well-being — while staying entirely outside the realm of diagnostic or medical functions," said Anastasiia Kalashnik, PR Specialist of Aleen Inc. "We are laying the groundwork for a feature that inspires awareness and self-reflection, not prescribes actions."

Based in Ontario, Aleen Inc. went public in June 2025 and has developed an AI platform designed to help users understand their inputs and wellness indicators. The company operates in a rapidly expanding market, with the global digital wellness sector currently valued at approximately $12.87 billion in 2025 and projected to grow to $45.65 billion by 2034, representing annual growth of 15.1%. With about 57% of consumers now using digital apps and wearable devices to monitor their well-being, Aleen is positioned to capture a portion of this expanding demand.

The Aleen AI system can be accessed in two ways. Users can visit the Aleen website for free wellness insights, which helps raise awareness and encourages active engagement with personal well-being. Businesses can integrate Aleen's technology via its API, allowing wellness apps and digital platforms to embed the AI-powered insights into their own services. The company generates revenue through its API offerings, available through a per-call option for businesses paying only for requests used, and a monthly subscription for consistent access.

Looking ahead to 2026, Aleen plans to launch the personal user accounts currently in development alongside the smart analytics features being tested. To fund these initiatives, Aleen is currently seeking between $20 million and $30 million in strategic investment, with plans to allocate 35% toward technology development, 30% toward sales and marketing efforts, and 20% for product expansion.

With 12,643,300 common shares currently issued and outstanding, Aleen Inc. continues to build its presence in the digital wellness space under the leadership of CEO Inna Aksman. The company emphasizes that its platform is designed for preliminary wellness insights only and is not intended to replace consultations with healthcare professionals.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) company, announced that Proteintech, a global leader in antibody and life science solutions, has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider and successfully built the industry's first AI antibody assistant called "Able" in just six months. Proteintech has migrated 85% of its workloads to AWS, leveraging the platform's compute, containers, database, and analytics services to reduce Able's launch cycle by 50% while cutting operational costs through elastic cloud computing resources.

"We are proud to support Proteintech in their mission to empower scientists with an intelligent AI research assistant that accelerates discovery and fuels innovation in life sciences," said Jared Saul, Chief Medical Officer, Commercial Healthcare and Life Sciences at AWS. "We're pleased to enable Proteintech with leading cloud services and generative AI technology to help scientists accelerate biomarker discovery, improve research efficiency, and drive breakthrough scientific discoveries in the field of life sciences."

Able provides researchers with precise product information and technical support through conversational interactions, sharing Proteintech's product data, experimental data, and scientific knowledge to enable faster experimental design.

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) has unveiled human ex vivo data showing its AI-designed antibody ABS-201 stimulates hair growth by regenerating the stem cell niche and preserving the CD34+ progenitor cell pool whose reduction defines androgenetic alopecia. Studies using organ-cultured human scalp skin demonstrated ABS-201 prolongs the anagen growth phase and facilitates reconversion of miniaturized vellus follicles into terminal hair follicles, with the model considered highly predictive of clinical response.

The company is advancing ABS-201 through its Phase 1/2a HEADLINE study for androgenetic alopecia, which affects approximately 80 million Americans, with interim data anticipated in the second half of 2026. In preclinical mouse models, ABS-201 demonstrated statistically significant superior hair regrowth compared to minoxidil, one of only two FDA-approved treatments, positioning the antibody as a potential disease-modifying therapeutic addressing root causes current treatments do not target.

Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in model-informed drug development, announced the launch of TFL Studio, the first cloud-native module of its Phoenix Cloud solution that uses AI to cut scientific workflow time by 50% for drug developers. The platform automates the creation of regulatory submission documents that are critical components of bringing new treatments to market, serving more than 2,400 biopharmaceutical companies across 70 countries.

"TFL Studio empowers scientists to create high-quality TFLs up to 50% faster, freeing them from the technical complexities of moving source data, coding, and manual formatting," said Martin Snyder, President of Certara Data Sciences. "This allows them to focus on science, derive insights more quickly, and ultimately accelerate critical decision-making."

A complementary AI module launching this quarter will leverage generative AI to transform data into draft reports in minutes rather than days, powered by CoAuthor, Certara's GenAI software for regulatory writing. The cloud-based platform aims to accelerate the drug development timeline by automating time-consuming documentation processes that traditionally slow down the path from discovery to patient access.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ: SOPH) has announced a partnership with Element Biosciences at the Association for Molecular Pathology Annual Meeting that integrates the company's AI-powered SOPHiA DDM™ analytics platform with Element's AVITI24™ 5D multiomic and AVITI™ sequencing systems to deliver seamless end-to-end workflows for next-generation sequencing. The collaboration provides AVITI and AVITI24 users access to the full suite of SOPHiA DDM™ applications in oncology and rare disease, combining speed, scalability and flexibility to enable clinical researchers to transform NGS data into actionable insights within a single streamlined process.

"Integrating our universal platform with leading sequencing technologies such as the Element AVITI system allows healthcare organizations, regardless of size or geography, to adopt innovative, AI-driven technologies while keeping genomic research local," said Jurgi Camblong, CEO of SOPHiA GENETICS. "This partnership aligns with our shared goals of democratizing access to research that supports precision medicine globally, bringing data-driven decisions closer to home, and extending the reach of our respective technologies."

The technology-agnostic SOPHiA DDM™ platform leverages AI to compute, standardize and analyze healthcare data, enabling laboratories to process datasets of any size while retaining full control of their data and scaling efficiently as precision medicine adoption accelerates worldwide. Element Biosciences' AVITI24 5D Multiomic and AVITI systems are designed to make high-performance genomics accessible through their combination of accuracy, flexibility and cost efficiency, empowering laboratories to scale with confidence and accelerate research driving precision medicine globally.

