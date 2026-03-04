AI Customer Service Fail: Real Call Reveals Why Businesses Should Keep Humans on the Line

A real phone call shows AI trying to act like a human but failing, making it clear that businesses should reconsider replacing people with artificial intelligence.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AnswerConnect released a video today showing a real conversation between one of their trained human receptionists and an AI agent pretending to be a business representative. The call is a clear example of AI customer service going wrong.

Caught on Tape: AI Pretending to Be Human

In the call, the AI agent keeps insisting it is a real person when asked if it is AI. It interrupts the receptionist, repeats itself, has trouble following the conversation, and keeps calling a client named Louise 'he.' When asked if the call is a recording, it responds with a scripted line: "This call may be recorded for training and quality purposes."

This exchange shows a bigger issue. AI customer service tools are more common now, but they still can't handle real conversations. They miss emotional cues, context, and often can't answer questions well. Customers notice these problems, and businesses suffer as a result.

"Businesses are rushing to automate customer conversations, but this call shows what's at stake," said Natalie Ruiz, CEO of AnswerConnect. "When AI pretends to be human, it doesn't just frustrate customers, it damages trust. And once trust is lost, it's hard to get back."

Consumers Want Humans, Not Bots

A recent study commissioned by AnswerConnect of 6,000 consumers from across the US, Canada, and the UK found:

85% prefer speaking to a real person over AI for customer service.

86% believe companies should clearly say when AI is being used.

69% say they would be more loyal to a company that has human customer service over AI.

AI Frustrates. Humans Resolve.

People often complain that AI in customer support doesn't understand what they mean, gives wrong or off-topic answers, breaks down when things go off-script, and can't show empathy when problems arise. In contrast,

70% of customers say humans demonstrate empathy and care.

78% say they would choose a business with a human receptionist over one that uses AI.

In high-stakes sectors such as healthcare, legal services, trades, and real estate, the consequences of AI miscommunication and mistakes can be especially damaging. Many customers (67%) are uncomfortable with AI handling personal data at all.

"When someone calls a business, they're looking for connection, understanding, and quick resolution," Ruiz added. "Human receptionists protect your brand, reassure your customers, and in turn safeguard the revenue you've worked hard to build. AI can support operations, but it should never replace real human conversation."

About AnswerConnect

Voted #1 answering service by Forbes, AnswerConnect integrates advanced technology with genuine human interaction, supporting businesses across the US, UK, and Canada to connect with their customers 24/7. Find out more at answerconnect.com

