Bot-Fatigue Harms Businesses: One in Three Consumers Will Hang Up on AI

While businesses invest in AI customer service solutions, new research shows customers prefer speaking to real people.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AnswerConnect, a leader in business services and software, shares new research revealing how consumers feel about AI in customer service. The 6,000-person survey results deliver a clear takeaway: automating customer service interactions is bad for business.

Around one in three consumers (29%) say they would hang up if forced to speak to AI. In addition to frustrating their clientele, businesses could be losing up to a third of potential new customers before even speaking to them.

"People calling a business want to be cared for and understood. Bots can't match human nuance or emotion," said Natalie Ruiz, CEO, AnswerConnect. "When customers hang up on AI, businesses don't just lose a call – they lose opportunities to build relationships, close sales, and earn long-term loyalty."

This new customer service research makes clear that empathy, not efficiency, is the deciding factor for today's consumers:

70% of respondents said human agents show more empathy and care than AI .

. 78% say they would be more likely to choose a business where a human receptionist greets them over one that uses AI . Even where all other factors, such as business reviews, are comparable.

. Even where all other factors, such as business reviews, are comparable. 69% reported they would be more loyal to a company that uses real people for customer service than one that uses AI.

These findings suggest that while AI can enhance internal workflows, removing humans from customer-facing roles creates friction and erodes customer trust.

"Trust doesn't scale through automation," Ruiz said. "Your brand's credibility is diminished with each robotic reply and unresolved issue. Real, human interactions remain the ultimate differentiator."

The study involving consumers from the US, UK, and Canada proves that a warm human connection remains the hallmark of excellent customer service. People want speed and convenience, but not at the expense of understanding and care.

Ruiz added. "Even in a digital world, real people continue to be your most powerful competitive advantage."

