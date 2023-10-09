AI Diagnostic Platform Company Noul Enters Cancer Diagnostic Business with the Launch of Cervical Cell Analysis Product

  • Unveil 'miLab™ Cartridge CER', a cervical cell analysis product followed by malaria diagnostic and blood cell morphology analysis products
  • Overcome the limitations of HPV testing by identifying the detailed stages of cervical pre-cancer/cancer with cervical cytology as a screening method

YONGIN, South Korea, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noul Co., Ltd., (376930.KR), an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based blood and cancer diagnostic platform company, has newly introduced 'miLab™ Cartridge CER', a cervical cell analysis product at the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics 2023.

Noul launched 'miLab™ Cartridge CER', a cervical cell analysis product at the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics 2023.
The miLab™ Cartridge CER is a product automatically staining and analyzing cervical cells. It stains cervico-viginal samples smeared manually or by LBC using the Papanicolaou staining combined with NGSI, a solid-based staining technology developed by Noul. When used with miLab™, Noul's AI-based diagnostic platform, it provides staining, imaging, and cell analysis results that assist user's decision making.

The miLab™ Cartridge CER uses cervical cytology as a screening method, and it can identify the detailed stages of cervical pre-cancer/cancer by utilizing the AI-based morphology analysis, which is the benefit of miLab™ platform. Moreover, it minimizes the total test time allowing users to review the overall area, distinguish between negative and positive cells, and identify the most diagnostically relevant cells.

David Lim, CEO of Noul, said, "Through the launch of cervical cell analysis products, we have made a real step forward in the cancer diagnostic business. The miLab™ Cartridge CER is compatible with both PAP smear and LBC methods, and it enables efficient and accurate cervical cell review with the full automatic staining and analysis. We want to contribute to the early diagnosis of cervical cancer, the fourth largest cancer in the world for women."

Meanwhile, Noul obtained CE mark for miLab™ Cartridge CER in August 2022 and CE-IVDR mark for miLab™ platform in February 2023.

About Noul

Noul is recognized for its innovative technology as the first AI-based diagnostic platform company in the blood and cancer sector, with miLab™ platform introduced as "the most advanced digital microscope and fully integrated bench-top platform" in UNITAID's report in 2022.

L'entreprise de la plateforme de diagnostic par l'IA Noul lance des activités de diagnostic du cancer avec son produit d'analyse des cellules du col de l'utérus

L'entreprise de la plateforme de diagnostic par l'IA Noul lance des activités de diagnostic du cancer avec son produit d'analyse des cellules du col de l'utérus

Noul Co., Ltd. (376930.KR), l'entreprise de la plateforme de diagnostic du cancer et du sang par l'intelligence artificielle (IA), a récemment lancé...
