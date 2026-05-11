The 5W Citation Source Audit Q1 2026 synthesizes nine independent datasets covering hundreds of millions of citations and prompts. The data confirms a structural break between the traditional PR tier system and how ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews actually assemble answers.

MIAMI, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, the AI Communications Firm, today released The 5W Citation Source Audit – Q1 2026, a synthesis of nine independent research datasets — from Similarweb, SEMrush, Profound, Peec AI, SE Ranking, Goodie, Ahrefs, Evertune, and Passionfruit — quantifying which sources the major AI engines actually cite. The full report is available at 5wpr.com/research/citation-source-audit-q1-2026.

The headline data:

Wikipedia (13.15%) and Reddit (11.97%) together account for more than 25% of all ChatGPT citations in the U.S. (Similarweb, Jan–Feb 2026, ~600,000 citation events).

together account for more than in the U.S. (Similarweb, Jan–Feb 2026, ~600,000 citation events). The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Bloomberg, and the Financial Times do not appear in the top 20. Forbes is the only U.S. business publication on the list — ranked #18 at 1.38%.

Reuters (#7, 2.27%) outranks Forbes. Forbes outranks every other Tier 1 outlet.

YouTube correlates at 0.737 with AI visibility — the strongest single predictor in any 2025–2026 study (Ahrefs, 75,000-brand analysis, December 2025).

— the strongest single predictor in any 2025–2026 study (Ahrefs, 75,000-brand analysis, December 2025). LinkedIn moved from #11 to #5 on ChatGPT in three months — the largest rank shift Profound observed all year. LinkedIn is now cited in 14.3% of ChatGPT Search responses (SEMrush, 325,000 prompts).

in three months — the largest rank shift Profound observed all year. LinkedIn is now cited in (SEMrush, 325,000 prompts). Reddit's ChatGPT citation share collapsed from ~60% to ~10% of prompt responses in two weeks in September 2025 (SEMrush, 230,000-prompt 13-week tracking study). Annual AI audits are obsolete.

in September 2025 (SEMrush, 230,000-prompt 13-week tracking study). Fandom leads Google AI Mode at 7.16% — ahead of Wikipedia. Structure plus depth beats brand authority.

— ahead of Wikipedia. Structure plus depth beats brand authority. Brands listed across G2, Capterra, Trustpilot, and Yelp see a ~3x citation multiplier versus brands without those profiles.

"The PR tier hierarchy no longer reflects how influence works," said Ronn Torossian, founder of 5W. "AI engines don't rank authority — they assemble answers. They pull from Wikipedia, Reddit, LinkedIn, YouTube, and review platforms, and they ignore most of what the industry has spent forty years optimizing toward. The brands that win the next decade will be the ones whose names appear, consistently, in the structured surfaces the models actually retrieve from. That is the entire game now — and the data in this report is the operating manual."

The Five Core Findings

Wikipedia + Reddit = Structural Dominance. Over 25% of ChatGPT citations in the U.S. Together they exceed every traditional media category combined. The PR Tier System Is Misaligned with AI Reality. Reuters outranks Forbes. Forbes outranks the rest. WSJ, NYT, Bloomberg, and FT often don't appear at all. AI Citations Are Long-Tail, Not Winner-Take-All. Outside Wikipedia and Reddit, no domain exceeds 3% of ChatGPT citations. Distribution across many sources outperforms concentration in a few. Platforms Are Volatile. Reddit's ChatGPT share dropped from ~60% to ~10% in two weeks in September 2025. Static strategies fail. Quarterly is the floor. Each AI Engine Is Different. Reddit leads everywhere. Fandom leads Google AI Mode. Perplexity skews to LinkedIn, NIH, and G2. Gemini converts traditional SEO. There is no single "AI SEO."

Methodology

The Q1 2026 edition is a synthesis report. 5W integrated nine separately published studies covering January 2025 through April 2026 — including Similarweb's ~600,000-citation dataset, Peec AI's 30-million-source analysis, SEMrush's 13-week cross-platform tracking, Profound's six-model tracking, Evertune's 200-million-prompt analysis, and Ahrefs' 75,000-brand correlation study.

The Q2 2026 edition will layer 5W's own primary research on top of this baseline — 1,500 fixed prompts (600 branded, 600 category, 300 executive) run across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Mode in a single calendar week, with every citation classified against a 12-bucket taxonomy and the full dataset published for public replication.

Read the Full Report

The 5W Citation Source Audit – Q1 2026: https://www.5wpr.com/research/citation-source-audit-q1-2026/

https://www.5wpr.com/research/citation-source-audit-q1-2026/ Download PDF: https://www.5wpr.com/research/citation-source-audit-q1-2026/5W_Citation_Source_Audit_Q1_2026.pdf

https://www.5wpr.com/research/citation-source-audit-q1-2026/5W_Citation_Source_Audit_Q1_2026.pdf Request a custom AI Visibility Audit: https://www.5wpr.com/contactus/

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research, helping clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. 5W was also named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list.

For more information, visit 5W.

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