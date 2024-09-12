AI-DRIVEN DEEPDUB LAUNCHES NEW ENTERPRISE PLAN, API AND IMPROVED eTTs 2.1 MODEL AMID SURGING DEMAND FROM MAJOR HOLLYWOOD AND DUBBING STUDIOS

The Release Marks Major Milestone as Deepdub Sees Revenues Soar and Expands Partnerships, Strengthening Its Position in the Global Market

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepdub, a leader in AI-powered dubbing solutions, has announced the launch of its new Enterprise Plan, an API integration and an enhanced eTTs 2.1 model to address the increasing need for scalable, high-quality localization solutions by major Hollywood studios and global dubbing houses.

The release marks a significant milestone for Deepdub, as the company reports revenue this year has increased by five times over 2023 levels, driven by the surge in demand for its AI-driven localization solutions and rapid adoption of its technology by leading media companies globally.

Deepdub's new Enterprise Plan enables content owners to streamline their dubbing workflows, with the API feature allowing for seamless and flexible integration of its advanced AI dubbing technology into existing customers' workflow.

The updated eTTs 2.1 model further enhances voice synthesis with best-in-class 48kHz high-fidelity audio, accent control and newly introduced singing capabilities—creating more dynamic and precise character portrayal in dubbed content. It offers greater precision in accent control and supports vocal performances for genres including anime, which together with the singing capabilities open new creative possibilities for content creators.

Ofir Krakowski, CEO of Deepdub, emphasized the value of these new developments, saying,

"With the Enterprise Plan, API and improved eTTs 2.1 model, we are providing content companies with the tools they need to scale faster, reduce production time and maintain creative control. This technology caters perfectly to the growing economic and production demands of Hollywood and dubbing studios worldwide. Our 5X revenue growth this year is a testament to the market's confidence in our solutions."

The release coincides with Deepdub strengthening its global partnership with OOONA, a major cloud-based platform for end-to-end media localization, which first partnered with Deepdub in 2023. OOONA will continue to integrate Deepdub's AI voice synthesis offering into its audio description tool. Deepdub voices will be available to OOONA's clients in more than 160 countries, further expanding Deepdub's global reach. "

OOONA Tools Product Manager Alex Yoffe said, "Over the past year we have seen the tremendous impact of Deepdub's AI-driven technology, and are pleased to be offering the Deepdub voices to our clients. Hopefully this is the beginning of a deeper integration of Deepdub's technology in our platform."

Krakowski added, "The expansion of our on-going partnership with OOONA marks an important milestone in enlarging Deepdub's presence in global markets. These and other pending collaborations allow us to scale our AI-powered localization solutions to better serve global content creators and media companies, ensuring high-quality results for the largest studios."

Among Deepdub's new and existing features is the Enterprise GO plan's Voice Artist Royalty Program, which enables studios to create custom voicebanks to use and optimize dubbing workflows, as well as allowing artists to be compensated and retain rights each time their voices are elected for use.

OOONA

OOONA is a global leader in localization workflow management and software solutions for the media industry. Its platform manages the entire workflow and supports subtitling, dubbing, audio description, and other localization workflows for media companies, studios, broadcasters, and content creators. With a presence in over 170 countries, OOONA provides end-to-end solutions designed to meet the highest industry standards, ensuring media content is accessible and localized for global audiences.

Deepdub

Deepdub bridges the language and cultural gap in entertainment experiences for global audiences. Specializing in AI-powered localization for TV, film, advertising, gaming, and e-learning, Deepdub offers an end-to-end solution for content owners. With a team of technology entrepreneurs, engineers, dubbing experts, and media industry veterans, Deepdub is at the forefront of delivering high-quality, scalable localization services. The advisory board includes media leaders such as Kevin Reilly, former Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, and Emiliano Calemzuk, former President of Fox Television Studios.

For more information, visit https://deepdub.ai or follow us on LinkedIn @deepdub_ai.

