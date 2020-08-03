AI-Driven News and Social Credibility Tool Launches in U.S. to Identify and Combat Fake News

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the current era of misinformation and fake news, Logically , a credible news curator rooted in artificial intelligence (AI), is making its first foray into the U.S. market – bringing credibility and confidence to news and social discourse ahead of the 2020 elections. Well established in both the UK and India, the company today launches its Chrome browser extension to fact check, analyze and evaluate the credibility of online articles and comments on social platforms. Logically is accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN).

News Articles

Covering more than 100,000 news sites globally, the Logically extension labels the credibility of any source (low, medium, high) and article (reliable, unreliable) and establishes the sentiment of the story. In addition, Logically also highlights key people, places, topics and institutions behind the headlines to give readers a more Immersive understanding of any story. A Related Articles tab allows users to browse and click through to articles on the same topic from different sources to round out their knowledge on the topic.

Logically will also fact check any claim in any news source for an individual user. Within a specific article, a user just clicks on the Logically extension icon, selects the Fact Check tab, then either selects a claim that has already populated or enters the claim manually. All fact checks returned are evidenced by at least 3 sources/URLs and are shareable to Facebook or Twitter.

With the largest fact checking team in the world, the company will currently turn individual requests within 24 hours. By mid-August, the company will introduce its automated research assistant to suggest credible evidence and prior factchecks for any user requests.

Social Platforms

Working across Facebook, Reddit, Twitter and YouTube, the Logically extension fact checks and determines the toxicity level of social posts and commentary. If a post is deemed toxic, the post will be labeled and obscured. An icon next to the post helps the user to understand why the post has been obscured and we give our users the power to personalize the level to which they are exposed to these posts in the future. Claims found on social platforms can also be easily fact checked through the extension.

"With the ease of online publishing today, it is becoming harder for people to determine which sources are credible and which aren't, leading the way for toxic news to travel faster than truth," said Lyric Jain, founder and CEO of Logically. "Our goal is to stop the spread of misinformation by empowering people with tools that help them cope with information overload by assessing the credibility and veracity of sources. We want to ensure people see both sides of an issue by providing context, and to keep elections fair by providing facts while mitigating threats and influence operations."

How it Works

Logically uniquely utilizes multiple AI models, alongside natural language processions (NLP), to process, understand and analyze text. Built on a set of modular processes capable of analyzing endless amounts of data, the technology ingests, extracts and structures information to provide context.

The ensemble nature of Logically's AI models differentiates it from any other misinformation or fact checking technology on the market today. Analyzing content from 100,000+ sources and 500,000+ articles per day, the company's AI leaves no stone unturned, evaluating every possible indicator of an article's accuracy, as well as the specific claims contained within the text, to inform more sophisticated conclusions than rival models. Logically analyzes the network, content and metadata to reach its conclusions.

Live in both the UK and India, the company has gained major traction in both markets over the last several years, supporting government and platform partners in both markets through 3 elections and the Covid-19 pandemic. In India, the company identified 50 thousand fake stories during the last election campaign alone.

Logically recently closed its seed round of funding from U.K.-based Mercia and XTX, bringing the company's total raise to nearly $10 million. The company will additionally be bringing its flagship fact-finding app to the U.S. market in the coming weeks, leading up to the U.S. political conventions and election.

About Logically

Founded in 2017 by MIT and Cambridge alum Lyric Jain, Logically is a social enterprise that leverages artificial and human intelligence to credibly curate news and social discourse today. Working with government bodies and social platforms, and providing consumer products, the company solves for the issue of misinformation that plagues the world today. The company has offices in the U.K. and India, and is opening an office in the U.S. For more information, please visit Logically.ai.

