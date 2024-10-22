AI-Driven Report Predicts Malaysia's Online On-Demand Home Services Market to Grow by USD 524.63 Million from 2024-2028, Boosting Revenue Growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The Online On-Demand Home Services Market in Malaysia size is estimated to grow by USD 5524.63 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 90.7% during the forecast period. Advantages of online on-demand home services is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising number of advertising and marketing campaigns. However, competition among market vendors poses a challenge - Key market players include Ace Shine Cleaning Sdn Bhd, Breezy Clean Homes, CallPlumbingService.com, Cleanaholics, Cleaning Services Petaling Jaya PJ, Clinfess Enterprise, EasyFix, Grab Maid Tech Sdn. Bhd., HOME TINGKAT PTE. LTD., LBS Electrical, Plumbing and Roofing, LocalService, Maideasy Sdn Bhd, Manage 4 U Sdn Bhd, Mizu Solutions Sdn Bhd, MJ Cleaning Solutions Sdn Bhd, My Cleaning Services Petaling Jaya, QuikCleanMY, SUPERWOMAN CLEANING SERVICES., Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd, and Wepii Sdn Bhd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online On-Demand Home Services Market in Malaysia 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Service (Home care and design, Repair and maintenance, Health/wellness and beauty, and Others), Platform (Mobile applications and Online website), and Geography (APAC) Region Covered Malaysia Key companies profiled Ace Shine Cleaning Sdn Bhd, Breezy Clean Homes, CallPlumbingService.com, Cleanaholics, Cleaning Services Petaling Jaya PJ, Clinfess Enterprise, EasyFix, Grab Maid Tech Sdn. Bhd., HOME TINGKAT PTE. LTD., LBS Electrical, Plumbing and Roofing, LocalService, Maideasy Sdn Bhd, Manage 4 U Sdn Bhd, Mizu Solutions Sdn Bhd, MJ Cleaning Solutions Sdn Bhd, My Cleaning Services Petaling Jaya, QuikCleanMY, SUPERWOMAN CLEANING SERVICES., Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd, and Wepii Sdn Bhd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The online on-demand home services market in Malaysia is witnessing significant growth due to intensive marketing and advertising efforts by vendors. To expand their customer base and retain existing customers, vendors are launching various advertisement campaigns across multiple platforms. Strategic marketing tools such as customization of services, cashback options, and discounts on first few orders and frequent purchases are being employed to attract customers. Amazon Home Services, for instance, guarantees customer satisfaction with its Happiness Guarantee, offering compensation if services do not meet expectations. These marketing strategies are anticipated to fuel the growth of the online on-demand home services market in Malaysia throughout the forecast period.

The Online On-Demand Home Services Market in Malaysia is experiencing significant growth, particularly in sectors like plumbing, cleaning, painting, pest control, carpentry, and home spa services. Smartphones have made it easier than ever to book these services through on-demand service websites. Household chores, health and hygiene, and home repairs are top priorities for consumers. The market is also seeing increased demand for SaaS, e-commerce, and cloud-based solutions in sectors like retail and healthcare. Microeconomic factors, such as the rise of OTT services and app-based platforms, are driving this trend. The increasing use of streaming platforms and OTT services is contributing to high video and audio traffic, which puts pressure on global internet bandwidth. In addition to home services, the market is also witnessing growth in areas like moving services, electrical repairs, and handyman services. The demand for digital material and automation in various industries is also fueling the market's growth. Overall, the Online On-Demand Home Services Market in Malaysia is a dynamic and evolving space, with numerous opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs.

Market Challenges

The online on-demand home services market in Malaysia is characterized by a high level of competition from both regional and international players. These companies engage in strategies such as acquisitions, expansions, and marketing campaigns to gain a competitive edge. The market's fragmentation, with numerous unorganized vendors, poses challenges such as inconsistent service quality, lack of transparency, and unreliable on-time performance. Additionally, competition from local brick-and-mortar stores adds to the market's complexity. These factors may impact profitability and potentially lead to smaller businesses exiting the market.

The Online On-Demand Home Services market in Malaysia is experiencing significant growth, with sectors like house cleaning and handyman services leading the way. However, challenges persist. Health and welfare services face hurdles in providing quality online access to mental health professionals, including licensed psychiatrists and therapists. Streaming platforms and OTT services generate high video and audio traffic, straining global internet bandwidth. Microeconomic factors, such as e-commerce and SaaS, cloud-based solutions and automation. Strategic marketing tools and advertisement campaigns are essential for app-based platforms to stand out. Passenger transportation and retail industries also join the digital transformation, offering on-demand services. Ensuring quality service and mental health support are key to success. On-demand virtual care apps like One Medical offer technologically progressive solutions, making mental health services more accessible than ever.

Segment Overview

This online on-demand home services market in Malaysia report extensively covers market segmentation by

Service 1.1 Home care and design

1.2 Repair and maintenance

1.3 Health/wellness and beauty

1.4 Others Platform 2.1 Mobile applications

2.2 Online website Geography 3.1 APAC

1.1 Home care and design- The home care and design segment in Malaysia's online on-demand home services market generates revenue through services like interior designing, pest control, deep cleaning, sofa cleaning, laundry services, glasswork, woodwork, waterproofing, masonry, and carpentry. This segment is characterized by a large number of small and large players offering various home care and design services. Amazon.com Inc. Is among the multinational companies entering this market, providing services such as deep cleaning, carpet cleaning, tile cleaning, grout cleaning, and gutter cleaning. Vendors are expanding their businesses in response to growing demand for on-demand services like pest control and home deep cleaning. These factors contribute to the expected growth of Malaysia's online on-demand home services market in the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Discover the future of home services in Malaysia with our On-Demand Home Services Market! Experience the convenience of booking quality services at your fingertips, from mental health support to primary care and house cleaning. Our strategic marketing tools and advertisement campaigns ensure you're always connected to the best professionals in town. Mental health is essential, and our platform offers access to licensed psychiatrists, therapists, and mental health professionals for virtual care. With our app, enjoy video and audio traffic for seamless consultations, backed by global internet bandwidth for uninterrupted digital material streaming. Our partnerships with medical partners ensure top-notch care, while our OTT services and streaming platforms offer a wide range of on-demand content. Plus, our app-based platforms cater to passenger transportation needs, making your life easier than ever before. Join US today and elevate your home services experience!

Market Research Overview

Discover the future of home services in Malaysia with On-Demand Virtual Care! Our technologically progressive app offers online access to a wide range of services, from mental health support and medical partners to primary care, home cleaning, and household chores. Our licensed psychiatrists, therapists, and mental health professionals are just a click away, ensuring quality service and convenience. Our e-commerce platform is compatible with smartphones, making it easy to book plumbing, electrical repairs, carpentry, pest control, and other home services. We prioritize health and hygiene, providing you with a safe and contactless experience. Our platform also includes on-demand virtual care for medical needs, making it a one-stop solution for all your health and welfare requirements. With strategic marketing tools and advertisement campaigns, we ensure a seamless user experience. Microeconomic factors, SaaS, e-commerce, cloud-based solutions, and automation are at the core of our business model. Join US as we revolutionize the home services industry, offering you the flexibility and convenience of on-demand services for house cleaning, handyman services, and more! Our app is available on streaming platforms and OTT services, making it accessible to you anytime, anywhere. Book your next appointment now and experience the future of home services!

