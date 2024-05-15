Digital Marketing Spending Market size is set to grow by USD 353.53 bn from 2024-2028, shift in consumer behavior toward online shopping to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital marketing spending market size is estimated to grow by USD 353.53 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download Free sample report in a minutes

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Marketing Spending Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Mobile devices and Desktops), Type (Search ads, Display ads, Social media, E-mail marketing, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., AppLovin Corp., Coalition Technologies LLC, Dentsu Group Inc., Disruptive Advertising Inc., Ignite Visibility LLC, InMobi Pte. Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Perfect Search Media, Power Digital Marketing, RAPP, Silverback Strategies Inc., Thinknow, Thrive Internet Marketing Agency, Twitter Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., WebFX, and L7 Creative

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The digital marketing spending market is experiencing growth in voice search optimization and voice-activated advertising, fueled by the rise of voice-enabled devices and virtual assistants. Businesses are responding to consumers' increasing use of voice technology for tasks like shopping and information access by optimizing their digital presence for voice-based interactions. This includes using conversational and long-tail keywords to improve visibility in voice search results and attract voice-enabled traffic. Other aspects of digital marketing, such as data analytics, media consumption, and customer engagement, continue to play significant roles in business strategies for Americans in the online world.

Market Challenges

The digital marketing spending market faces substantial challenges from ad fraud and brand safety concerns. Ad fraud involves deceitful practices inflating ad metrics, resulting in wasted budgets and diminished campaign performance. These practices include click fraud , bot traffic, ad stacking, and domain spoofing. Brand safety issues arise from ads appearing near inappropriate or harmful content, damaging brand reputation and consumer trust. Key digital marketing channels include campaigns, ads on World Wide Web (websites, social media), pay-per-click advertising (Google, Bing, LinkedIn, X, Facebook Ads), content marketing (written, visual, video), social media marketing, and video marketing platforms (YouTube, Amazon, SEO, text messaging, SMS). Ensuring trust and brand safety in these channels is crucial for successful digital marketing.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Buy Report

Segment Overview

This digital marketing spending market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Mobile devices

1.2 Desktops Type 2.1 Search ads

2.2 Display ads

2.3 Social media

2.4 E-mail marketing

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Mobile devices- In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, market segmentation by application plays a pivotal role in shaping digital marketing strategies. Companies are increasingly focusing on digital channels to engage with prospects and customers, employing various tactics such as pay-per-click, email marketing, and digital communication. The shift towards online marketing is driven by the buyer's journey, which is no longer linear but rather multifaceted, involving text messages, multimedia messages, and inbound marketing. Relationship-building strategies are crucial in this context, with short-term offers and targeted messaging being key components. B2B clients and B2C customers alike are embracing digital media, with web pages requiring mobile-friendliness to ensure user engagement. In the B2C sphere, high-ticket products like cars are being marketed through various content mediums, including inbound links, blog posts, e-books, whitepapers, and infographics. Traffic generation is a critical metric, with discussion online platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram being popular channels for engagement. FinTech startups and industry professionals are also leveraging digital media to reach their audiences, with engagement metrics such as shares, comments, and clicks being closely monitored by traditional marketers and old-school companies alike. In conclusion, market segmentation by application in the digital marketing spending market is a dynamic and evolving field, with various digital channels and strategies being employed to reach and engage prospects and customers. The focus on relationship-building, user engagement, and mobile-friendliness is key to success in this arena.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

In the dynamic realm of digital marketing, businesses allocate substantial spending on various channels to engage with consumers. Websites, apps, and mobile devices serve as primary touchpoints, with social media and search engines acting as influential platforms for reaching audiences. Services such as online video, display ads, and digital signage offer unique opportunities for brands to showcase their content choices. Marketing specialists meticulously plan the customer journey, employing digital marketing strategies to maximize impact. Computers, smartphones, tablets, and third-party websites are essential tools in this process. Influencers and eBooks further expand the reach of marketing efforts, making every digital interaction a potential opportunity for connection and conversion.

Market Research Overview

The Digital Marketing Spending Market is a significant and ever-evolving sector in the business world. Marketers invest heavily in various digital channels to reach and engage their audiences effectively. Devices, such as computers and mobile phones, play a crucial role in digital marketing strategies. Search engines and social media platforms are popular marketing tools, with marketers utilizing targeted ads and content marketing to connect with consumers. Traditional marketing methods, such as television and print media, are increasingly being supplemented by digital marketing efforts. Consumer behavior and trends influence digital marketing spending, with marketers continually adapting their strategies to stay competitive. Marketers also leverage analytics and automation tools to measure campaign performance and optimize their digital marketing efforts.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Mobile Devices



Desktops

Type

Search Ads



Display Ads



Social Media



E-mail Marketing



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio