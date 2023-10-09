AI-Driven ThinkAndor® Virtual Nursing Module expands virtual care capabilities at Orlando Health

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkAndor® has expanded the inpatient virtual care capabilities at Orlando Health, a nonprofit healthcare provider in the Central Florida region, with the deployment of virtual nursing through ThinkAndor® Virtual Hospital. This technology provides nurses with more time to focus on patients and earmarks the completion of another piece of Orlando Health's approach to efficiently virtualizing hospital operations. Orlando Health's IT/Digital strategy is to provide one platform for virtual care, instead of separate niche solutions, to reduce dependencies on proprietary, closed hardware systems by leveraging AI-driven software to rapidly scale programs, which has transformed patient care and optimized workflow efficiency.

ThinkAndor® Virtual Hospital uses cutting-edge technologies, including advanced artificial intelligence, like Open AI and ChatGPT, and machine learning algorithms to provide real-time insights into patient needs and staff coordination. This pioneering approach brings a unified virtual command center to enhance interventions, improve outcomes and scale resources by well more than 100 percent, and gain significant operational efficiencies. By leveraging this technology, Orlando Health aims to streamline processes, improve patient outcomes, and maximize resource utilization.

AI-powered, ThinkAndor's virtual nursing module uses generative and transformative AI models to automate more than 40% of nursing workflows. Using large language models, ThinkAndor® virtual nursing module proactively curates automated triages for patient registration, in-patient nurse engagement, and discharge planning. The platform provides real-time expert assistance in an automated manner to help all nurses perform at the levels of senior experienced nurses. ThinkAndor®'s virtual nursing module is able to tailor patient care by automatically prompting users to complete documentation, follow-up, and other administrative tasks. In addition, ThinkAndor® actively listens to patient events and configures EMR-driven signals to automate intervention opportunities such as approaching admissions, double medication verification, timely discharge, and LOS reduction, as well as coordinating care with the patient's caregivers and family.

"Orlando Health embraces AI-powered technologies through our commitment to delivering exceptional patient care," said Darius Love, DNP, MHA, RN, CENP, Orlando Health's Assistant Vice President of Workforce Optimization and Redesign. "The use of this technology will provide patients with an extra layer of support under our care and assist our dedicated team members by putting a virtual set of eyes and ears in every room, which enables a safer environment for everyone."

Pritesh Patel, Chief Operating Officer of Andor Health, expressed his excitement about the growing partnership stating, "We are proud to collaborate with Orlando Health to scale AI-powered virtual nursing across all its hospitals. Through this expanded partnership with Orlando Health and Microsoft, we aim to empower healthcare providers with actionable insights, enabling them to deliver at-scale, personalized care and support to patients, while optimizing staff workflows through the ThinkAndor® Clinical Co-pilot."

