ThinkAndor® AI-first Technology Poised to Reshape Care Delivery with Ambient Nursing and Staff Documentation

ORLANDO, Fla., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the AI company reimagining virtual care, continues to innovate and push the boundaries of how AI can be used to modernize care delivery. ThinkAndor's groundbreaking AI-first approach is reshaping the landscape of patient care, first with collaboration and observation, and now expanding capabilities to include ambient documentation.

Leveraging cutting-edge AI, ThinkAndor® supports an AI-first conversational documentation solution for ambient nursing and staff documentation. This innovative capability simplifies the documentation process while enabling nurses and staff members to focus on patient care, leading to enhanced satisfaction among both patients and staff.

"We are committed to delivering unparalleled, AI-powered technology to ensure care teams receive the support they deserve and are proud to set a higher standard through our AI-first approach to collaboration, documentation, and observation," said Raj Toleti, Chairman & CEO of Andor Health. "Our AI technology is able to ambiently perform nursing & staff documentation, observation, and orchestrate workflows across the care continuum – for in-person care and virtual care."

Currently, health systems are struggling with the lack of ambient nursing & staff documentation. As there is no scalable option for an efficient, AI-powered solution to complement clinical physician documentation solutions like Nuance & Abridge, ThinkAndor® can support conversational, ambient nurse & staff documentation at the point of care.

"We have partnered with Andor Health for more than four years, leveraging their AI-first approach for collaboration (e.g., care team coordination, virtual nursing), observation (e.g., virtual sitting and virtual patient monitoring) and documentation (e.g., ambient nursing and staff documentation) all on their digital front door platform. Each capability has demonstrated significant outcomes both financially and clinically, including savings of 3.5 hours of nursing time per shift, and reductions in patient falls and elopements. One of the biggest gaps in healthcare, including at Orlando Health, is the absence of ambient nursing and staff documentation. The ongoing innovation partnership with Andor Health is delivering on an efficient, AI-first ambient nursing and staff documentation solution that complements ambient documentation solutions generally available through other vendors for physicians. The continuing partnership with Andor Health will allow us to maximize their AI-first approach solutions across all care delivery settings that differentiates Orlando Health in the market and continuously elevate our hospital of the future that is second to none."

