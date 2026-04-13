AI Exposes Information Management Gaps That Limit Business Value, Says Info-Tech Research Group

With AI adoption accelerating, many organizations are struggling to manage, trust, and access information across fragmented systems. Expanding AI capabilities across data, content, and knowledge domains are revealing the limits of traditional information management (IM) practices. Info-Tech Research Group's recent blueprint, Leverage AI to Improve Information Management, provides a practical step-by-step framework to help IT leaders build AI-ready IM practices that unlock the full value of their information.

ARLINGTON, Va., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - AI has added a new layer to information management (IM) that can accelerate how organizations create, access, and use information. However, recent findings from Info-Tech Research Group show that many IM practices remain rooted in legacy approaches, limiting where AI can meaningfully improve the usability, reliability, and quality of information. The global research and advisory firm's newly published blueprint, Leverage AI to Improve Information Management , details a structured methodology to help IT leaders build an integrated IM strategy that spans information disciplines, reduces risk, and enables AI-driven value creation across the organization.

Info-Tech Research Group's Framework for AI-Powered Information Management (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Info-Tech's blueprint insights indicate that AI is eroding long-standing boundaries between structured data, unstructured content, and organizational knowledge, yet most IM practices still operate in silos. Current retention and classification practices expose organizations to heightened compliance, security, and reputational risks when information is poorly classified, inaccessible, or unreliable. The firm advises organizations to adopt an integrated, type-agnostic approach to IM that prioritizes high-value information and governs it consistently.

"Leaders navigating the changes AI has triggered in the information management space must let go of dichotomous and hierarchical views of information, where structured and unstructured data are treated as separate worlds," says Nysa Zaran, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "The debate between 'what is knowledge,' 'what is an insight,' and 'what is information' leads to chatter but no outcomes."

Key Information Management Challenges Facing CIOs and IT Leaders

Despite rapid AI adoption, many organizations remain unprepared for how AI is reshaping the information environment. Info-Tech's blueprint highlights several challenges across information management practices, including:

AI's rapid advancement, making it difficult for leaders to prioritize initiatives and identify high-value opportunities across growing volumes of information.

Disconnected principles across data, content, and knowledge, combined with inconsistent terminology, preventing a unified IM strategy and leading to misalignment and stalled AI readiness.

Difficulty quantifying and communicating the value of improved IM, limiting an organization's ability to secure investment and sustain momentum.

Info-Tech's Practical Framework for AI-Powered Information Management

To help IT leaders modernize their IM approach, Info-Tech's Leverage AI to Improve Information Management blueprint outlines the following four-phase methodology:

Phase 1: Set the Stage for AI-Powered Information – CIOs, information management leaders, and data and knowledge leads define key business areas, establish a unified information management framework, and prioritize information assets by identifying strengths, problems, and low-value activities.

Phase 2: Improve and Enhance – Information management, data, and enterprise application leaders apply AI capabilities to resolve high-impact challenges and enhance strengths, focusing on automation, search, and decision support.

Phase 3: Define High-Impact Initiatives – CIOs, finance leaders, and cross-functional stakeholders build a business case for AI investments by quantifying efficiency gains, cost savings, and risk reduction, and prioritize initiatives based on value and feasibility.

Phase 4: Activate AI-Powered IM Approach – IT leadership and business stakeholders develop a roadmap with clear timelines and KPIs, and secure executive alignment to ensure successful implementation and sustained impact.

Info-Tech's Leverage AI to Improve Information Management blueprint includes detailed frameworks, a C-Suite Presentation Template to earn executive buy-in, and a Leverage AI for Information Management Tool, which includes a library of IM principles, a prioritization matrix, and an ROI and business case tool. By applying the practical insights outlined in the firm's blueprint, CIOs and IM leaders can transform their information practices into a unified, AI-enabled model that improves efficiency, reduces risk, and delivers value.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Nysa Zaran, and access to the complete Leverage AI to Improve Information Management blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group