AI Eyes Move Onto The Counter-Drone Battlefield As Defense Tech Companies Race To Fuse Video With RF

How a New Generation of 'Video-as-a-Sensor' Platforms is Filling the Visual-Confirmation Gap in RF-First Defense Architectures

Featured Tickers: VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV).

USANewsGroup.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) market is in the middle of a generational expansion. According to a forecast from MarketsandMarkets, the global C-UAS market is projected to grow from approximately USD 6.64 billion in 2025 to roughly USD 20.31 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of about 25.1%. [1] North America is expected to lead that growth, driven by rising US defense investments, AI-enabled detection adoption, and protection of critical infrastructure. [1]

The pressure behind those numbers is no longer hypothetical. Cheap, expendable aerial threats deployed in Ukraine, the Red Sea, and across multiple contested theaters have rewritten how defense ministries think about layered air defense — and the Pentagon's Drone Dominance Program is now aiming to field more than 200,000 autonomous systems in support of US forces, set against a 2026 US defense budget being discussed at roughly USD 1 trillion. [2]

But spending is only half the story. Operators have learned that single-modality detection — radar alone, RF alone, or optical alone — produces too many false positives to support autonomous engagement. The conventional segment of the C-UAS market still dominates by share, but AI-powered counter-drone systems are the fastest-growing category, enabling automated detection, classification, and faster response across multi-sensor architectures. [1]

That sensor-fusion gap is exactly what VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) just moved to fill.

VisionWave Adds A Visual Perception Layer To Its RF Stack

On April 13, 2026, VisionWave announced the completed acquisition of the intellectual property assets underlying the xClibre™ AI video intelligence platform, pursuant to a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement dated April 10, 2026. [3] The acquired IP was independently valued at approximately USD 60 million by BDO Consulting Group as of the same date. [3]

The strategic logic is straightforward. VisionWave's defense platforms — including its Argus™ space-enabled counter-UAS architecture and its WaveStrike™ RF-enabled fire-control workflows — have until now relied primarily on RF-based detection. [3][4] xClibre adds a visual perception layer expected to complement those existing RF capabilities, addressing one of the longest-running operational complaints in modern air defense: RF tells you something is there, but it does not always tell you what it is.

"RF sensing tells you something is there. Video intelligence tells you what it is and what it's doing," said Douglas Davis, CEO and Executive Chairman of VisionWave, in the announcement. [3] "With xClibre, we have taken an important step toward delivering both — in a single integrated architecture built for the realities of contested environments. Our near-term focus is validating performance in the field. The commercial path follows from that."

The transaction covers 100% of the xClibre intellectual property portfolio — AI-driven video analytics software, proprietary algorithms and models, and associated trade secrets and development frameworks. Total consideration consists of 7,000,000 shares of VisionWave common stock (3,500,000 issued at closing and 3,500,000 contingent upon successful proof-of-concept validation and Nasdaq Shareholder Approval under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635), plus a USD 6,000,000 promissory note. [3] VisionWave intends to assign the acquired IP into a dedicated subsidiary, xClibre Inc., creating a focused commercial vehicle for development and go-to-market execution. [3]

xClibre is designed as a 'video-as-a-sensor' platform built on an edge-first architecture — processing data locally via dedicated compute appliances, with no cloud dependency. [3] Stated capabilities include automated threat detection with behavioral analytics, rapid forensic search, visual verification of RF-detected contacts (potentially reducing false-positive response rates), and event-driven action pipelines that connect detection to autonomous system response. [3]

The integration roadmap targets four near-term focus areas: VisionWave's Argus counter-UAS platform (visual confirmation for RF-identified aerial threats), autonomous interceptor systems, unmanned ground vehicles, and fixed-site security deployments with forensic replay capability. [3] A structured proof-of-concept evaluation with an industry partner is targeted for completion in H2 2026, with successful POC outcomes and Nasdaq Shareholder Approval also triggering release of the remaining 3,500,000 contingent shares. [3]

The xClibre transaction lands against a busy strategic backdrop. VisionWave previously entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 51% controlling stake in C.M. Composite Materials, an Israeli manufacturer whose structural assemblies are used in Israel's multi-layer missile defense architecture, including Iron Dome and the Barak 8 long-range air defense system. [2] The Company has also been advancing its qSpeed™ pre-commercial computational acceleration architecture across defense-focused programs — including Argus counter-UAS workflows where reduced end-to-end latency may enhance operational responsiveness in time-critical scenarios. [4]

Other Defense Tech Companies Building The AI-Driven Sensing Stack

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR)

Palantir has emerged as one of the most embedded software primes in the US defense AI build-out. The Company's Maven Smart System (MSS) — originally awarded a USD 480 million Army contract in 2024 — has since had its ceiling boosted to approximately USD 1.3 billion amid surging demand, and was recently designated a Pentagon Program of Record, locking in multiyear funding across battlefield deployments. [5] The MSS deals complement a separate 10-year Army enterprise agreement worth up to USD 10 billion, which consolidated 75 prior software and data contracts into a single vehicle featuring Palantir's AI platforms. [5]

Palantir is also the prime on the US Army's Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) program, awarded in March 2024 at approximately USD 178.4 million for the development of 10 prototype ground stations — five Advanced and five Basic variants — that fuse data from space, high-altitude, aerial, and terrestrial sensors using AI/ML. [6] Palantir has been delivering TITAN Basic and TITAN Advanced prototypes, with final operational tests and a production decision expected in fiscal year 2026. [6]

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI)

BigBear.ai has quietly built one of the more focused vision AI portfolios in the small-cap defense space. The Company closed its approximately USD 70 million all-stock acquisition of Pangiam in early 2024, combining BigBear.ai's computer vision and predictive analytics with Pangiam's biometric and identity-verification platforms used at airports, ports, and border checkpoints. [7] The deal also brought in Kevin McAleenan — former Acting Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security and former Commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection — who was appointed CEO in January 2025. [8]

On the contract side, BigBear.ai secured a five-year, USD 165.15 million deal to modernize US Army legacy systems into data-centric platforms and was selected as a subcontractor on a USD 2.4 billion, 10-year FAA IT services contract. [8] In February 2025, the Company announced a contract with the DoD Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) to advance its Virtual Anticipation Network (VANE) prototype, an AI system that aggregates and analyzes open-source data to predict potential adversarial actions. [9]

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS)

Kratos has been one of the most active counter-UAS hardware producers in the public markets. On March 3, 2026, the Company announced an approximately USD 7 million production contract award for a Counter-UAS System designed to detect, track, and classify threats including low-profile unmanned aerial systems and cruise missiles, with the work tied to a long-term counter-UAS production contract. [10]

More recently, on April 8, 2026, Kratos disclosed a USD 446.8 million space systems contract to support the US Space Force's Resilient Missile Warning and Tracking program — a deal worth roughly one-third of the Company's fiscal 2025 revenue of USD 1.35 billion (which itself represented nearly 17% growth over 2024). [11] In parallel, Kratos is integrating its Valkyrie unmanned combat aircraft with Airbus's MARS sovereign European mission system, with first flights of two Valkyries in Manching scheduled for 2026, and was awarded a USD 12.4 million US Air Force contract on February 23, 2026 with GE Aerospace to develop the GEK1500 engine for small Collaborative Combat Aircraft, UAS, and missiles. [12]

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV)

AeroVironment, now branded simply as 'AV,' completed its all-stock acquisition of BlueHalo on May 1, 2025, in a transaction valued at approximately USD 4.1 billion that transformed the Company from a drone manufacturer into a diversified defense technology platform spanning air, land, sea, space, and cyber. [13] The combined portfolio now includes BlueHalo's counter-UAS franchises — Titan (RF detect-and-defeat), the Locust directed-energy laser system (with nine units delivered as of recent disclosures), and Freedom Eagle 1 (FE1), the Company's interceptor missile entry aimed at reducing the cost imbalance of using expensive missiles to defeat cheap drones. [14]

On January 5, 2026, AV announced an USD 874 million, five-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with the US Army to support foreign military sales of its Group 1–3 unmanned aerial systems, including the combat-proven Puma, Raven, and JUMP 20 platforms. [15] The Company also secured a USD 75 million US Air Force contract for next-generation biotechnology and materials R&D using AI and biomimetics, and helped launch a beyond-visual-line-of-sight airspace management facility in Ohio. [16]

The Bottom Line

The counter-drone race is no longer about whether to spend — it is about which sensing modalities can be fused fast enough to keep up with the threat. Software primes like Palantir are locking in multi-year program-of-record status, hardware-and-AI hybrids like BigBear.ai are stitching computer vision into national security workflows, traditional defense-tech producers like Kratos and AeroVironment are scaling counter-UAS production and acquiring directed-energy and electronic-warfare capabilities, and emerging platform builders like VisionWave are working to layer AI video intelligence onto their existing RF stacks. As the C-UAS market marches toward USD 20 billion by 2030, the names that can deliver true sensor fusion — detection, classification, and confirmation in a single integrated workflow — are the ones positioned to capture disproportionate share. [1]

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for VisionWave Holdings at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/25/the-ai-defense-technology-developments-on-the-rise-in-2025-26/

Article Sources

[1] MarketsandMarkets, "Counter-UAS Systems Market — Global Forecast to 2030," https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/counter-cuas-systems-market-4197284.html

[2] Equity-Insider.com / PR Newswire, "Counter-Drone Just Became the Fastest-Growing Niche in Defense. VisionWave Is Already Demonstrating ARGUS," April 6, 2026, https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/counter-drone-just-became-the-fastest-growing-niche-in-defense-visionwave-is-already-demonstrating-argus-302734941.html

[3] VisionWave Holdings, Inc., "VisionWave Acquires xClibre™ AI Video Intelligence IP Assets," April 13, 2026 (company press release).

[4] VisionWave Holdings, Inc., "VisionWave Advances qSpeed™ Pre-Commercial Computational Acceleration Architecture Across Defense Programs," January 20, 2026.

[5] The Motley Fool, "Why Palantir's New Program of Record With the Pentagon Could Be a Game Changer," March 31, 2026, https://www.fool.com/investing/2026/03/31/why-palantirs-new-program-of-record-with-the-penta/

[6] Palantir Technologies Inc., "Army Selects Palantir to Deliver TITAN Next Generation Deep-Sensing Capability in Prototype Maturation Phase," March 6, 2024, https://investors.palantir.com/news-details/2024/Army-Selects-Palantir-to-Deliver-TITAN-Next-Generation-Deep-Sensing-Capability-in-Prototype-Maturation-Phase/

[7] Defense Daily, "BigBear.ai Closes $70 Million Acquisition Of Pangiam," March 1, 2024, https://www.defensedaily.com/bigbear-ai-closes-70-million-acquisition-of-pangiam-adding-to-computer-vision-expertise/business-financial/

[8] CMC Markets / Opto, "BBAI Stock: BigBear.ai is a Defense AI Pure Play," https://www.cmcmarkets.com/en/optox/bbai-stock-bigbearai-is-a-defense-ai-pure-play

[9] AI-Pro, "BigBear.ai Secures DoD Contract for National Security," February 18, 2025, https://ai-pro.org/learn-ai/articles/ai-in-national-security-bigbear-ai-secures-pivotal-dod-contract

[10] Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., "Kratos Receives $7 Million Order for Counter-UAS Systems," March 3, 2026, https://www.kratosdefense.com/newsroom/kratos-receives-7-million-order-for-counter-uas-systems

[11] Stocktwits, "Kratos Bags Contract Worth A Third Of Its Fiscal 2025 Revenue – KTOS Stock Takes Off In Opening Trade," April 8, 2026, https://stocktwits.com/news-articles/markets/equity/ktos-stock-gains-kratos-447m-contract-space-systems/cZJfbMbRIA4

[12] StockTitan, "KTOS — Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions Latest Stock News," https://www.stocktitan.net/news/KTOS/

[13] AeroVironment, Inc., "AeroVironment and BlueHalo Complete Transaction — Creating A Global Defense Technology Leader," May 1, 2025, https://investor.avinc.com/news-releases/news-release-details/aerovironment-and-bluehalo-complete-transaction-creating-global

[14] Daily Political / Ticker Report, "AeroVironment Details BlueHalo Integration, Counter-Drone Growth and SCAR Renegotiation at Conference," February 11, 2026.

[15] FinancialContent, "AeroVironment (AVAV) Surges 33% in Five-Day Rally as $1.5 Trillion Defense Budget Proposal Ignites Sector-Wide Optimism," January 8, 2026, https://markets.financialcontent.com/stocks/article/marketminute-2026-1-8-aerovironment-avav-surges-33-in-five-day-rally-as-15-trillion-defense-budget-proposal-ignites-sector-wide-optimism

[16] Yahoo Finance / Simply Wall St, "AeroVironment Redefines Defense Role With BlueHalo Deal And New Programs," February 2026, https://finance.yahoo.com/news/aerovironment-redefines-defense-role-bluehalo-120559718.html

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The above article contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward looking statements." Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of VisionWave Holdings, Inc. to successfully integrate the xClibre IP, complete the proof-of-concept evaluation, obtain Nasdaq Shareholder Approval for the issuance of the contingent shares, and execute on its broader commercialization roadmap. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

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