AI for C-Spine Fractures: Aidoc Sets the Pace With 3rd FDA Clearance in 9 Months

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc , the leading provider of AI solutions for radiologists, today announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the world's first AI solution for triage of cervical spine fractures. The latest 510(k) clearance is Aidoc's third, coming just weeks after the FDA cleared Aidoc's pulmonary embolism solution. By prioritizing suspected C-spine fracture cases in a radiologist's worklist, Aidoc's AI-powered triage automatically prioritizes critical cases, ensuring that they are diagnosed by a radiologist in the most timely manner.

"With our third FDA clearance, immediately following our PE clearance just weeks ago, there's clearly real momentum behind our solutions," said Michael Braginsky, Aidoc co-founder and CTO. "The key for us was to create a scalable AI engine, a way to rapidly develop high-quality healthcare-grade algorithms. Our C-spine solution tested the limits of what we could do because of the difficulty in detecting spine fractures due to the variability by which they present. We are proud that we were able to release such an accurate solution that is already showing value in clinical practice."

Recent studies show that 54% of radiologists feel "burnt out" due to long work hours and on-the-job stress. Two of the main reasons for physician burnout are related to "hunt and search" tasks and the documentation process, both of which can be improved upon by AI. In addition, the sheer volume of images that the physician is expected to analyze has increased dramatically; a radiologist's workload in one day in 2018 is equal to a week in 2008 and a month in 1998. Radiologists are expected to interpret one image every 3-4 seconds just to keep up with their workloads. AI-driven workflow triage is especially beneficial for empowering the radiologist by maintaining quality across the workflow, increasing confidence in treating critical patients on time, while making radiologists' work a lot more rewarding and less tedious.

"We chose to partner with Aidoc because of their scope. I am continuously impressed by the level of comprehensiveness their solutions demonstrate for acute pathologies. Our radiology team has over 80% of the most common acute CT findings covered by Aidoc including ICH, PE, C-spine, and more. I am not aware of any other AI vendor who is able to release this many pathologies, at this level of accuracy, in such a short timeframe," said Dr. Eyal Zimlichman, Chief Medical Officer at Sheba Medical Center, one of Newsweek's Best 10 Hospitals in the World 2019 .

At the SIIM 2019 annual meeting, Aidoc will be demonstrating its suite of AI-based workflow solutions at booth 513. Aidoc's CEO, Elad Walach, will present on an Ask Industry panel on the topic of 'AI in Practice – Where Are We Now?'.

Media contact:

Ariella Shoham

VP Marketing

ariella@aidoc.com

SOURCE Aidoc

Related Links

https://www.aidoc.com/

