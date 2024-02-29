Aidoc and American College of Cardiology Collaborate to Revolutionize Cardiovascular Care with Best-in-Class AI

Organizations will connect the dots of early identification to drive prevention and treatment of heart disease

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI pioneer Aidoc and the American College of Cardiology (ACC) are collaborating to revolutionize cardiovascular care through industry-leading artificial intelligence (AI) technology. This collaboration will drive enhanced outcomes for patients with incidentally identified coronary artery calcification (CAC) by ensuring that all patients receive the most effective follow-up and ACC guideline-concordant treatment.

Under the collaboration, ACC will review Aidoc's AI technology to enhance the identification of patients with CAC, a critical precursor to cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and stroke. Aidoc's FDA-cleared proprietary technology communicates findings to radiologists and enables coordinated, automatic patient follow-up care.

For example, if a patient presents at the Emergency Department (ED) following a car accident and undergoes a CT scan to check for injuries, Aidoc's image-based AI will apply all available algorithms based on visible anatomy and identify and document potential CAC directly into the radiology report, even when the scan's primary purpose is unrelated to cardiovascular concerns. After the confirmed documentation, Aidoc's ambulatory patient management platform will identify every patient with a mention of CAC and help health systems identify healthy patients with increased risk of cardiovascular disease who are not already under active management.

"Our collaboration with Aidoc is aligned with the ACC's mission to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health for all," stated Ami Bhatt, MD, Chief Innovation Officer, American College of Cardiology. "These advanced tools that identify coronary artery calcium and communicate potential increased cardiovascular risk are an important advancement in population health."

Together, the organizations will be collaborating on three primary focuses:

Refining Aidoc's Solution: Aidoc and ACC will work together to enhance Aidoc's AI-enabled solution, ensuring seamless engagement of clinical teams, guideline-directed medical therapy (GDMT), and recommended follow-up. Areas where the organizations will focus on co-development include care pathways, notification methods, ambulatory medicine engagement, provider feedback loops, and patient-centric communication.

Integration of ACC Guidelines: ACC's Clinical Guidelines for Prevention and Coronary Artery Disease will be integrated into Aidoc's solution to enhance workflows for clinical teams. These guidelines will serve as the foundation for developing upstream workflows and assisting clinical teams in effectively utilizing Aidoc's solution.

Promoting Health Equity: Health equity is at the center of this collaboration. Traditionally, only patients with dedicated primary care physicians or cardiologists have been recipients of CAC screening scans. With the utilization of Aidoc, every patient undergoing a CT scan can have their imaging assessed for the presence of CAC. This initiative aims to expand access to life-saving cardiovascular assessments, potentially identifying coronary artery disease at earlier stages and offering intervention to prevent heart attacks and strokes, and reduce costs for patients, payers, and health systems.

"Collaborating with the American College of Cardiology represents a landmark moment in our mission to harness AI's potential in healthcare. ACC is renowned for its dedication to advancing cardiovascular care globally, and we are honored to work alongside them to elevate clinical management and enable equitable, preventative, state-of-the-art care," added Demetri Giannikopoulos, Vice President of Innovation, Aidoc. "Together, we can revolutionize how coronary artery calcium is detected and treated, profoundly impacting countless patients' lives. This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of medical innovation."

ACC and Aidoc are driving a paradigm shift in cardiovascular care. This collaboration aims to ensure that all patients are given access to the best care and treatment, while providing practicing clinicians with clear, data-driven insights to make informed decisions about the best next steps. It signifies a significant leap forward in pursuing healthier lives and underscores both organizations' unwavering commitment to patient well-being.

About the American College of Cardiology

The American College of Cardiology (ACC) is the global leader in transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health for all. As the preeminent source of professional medical education for the entire cardiovascular care team since 1949, ACC credentials cardiovascular professionals in over 140 countries who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. Through its world-renowned family of JACC Journals, NCDR registries, ACC Accreditation Services, global network of Member Sections, CardioSmart patient resources and more, the College is committed to ensuring a world where science, knowledge and innovation optimize patient care and outcomes. Learn more at www.ACC.org or follow @ACCinTouch.

About Aidoc

Aidoc is a pioneering force in clinical AI. We focus on aiding and empowering healthcare teams to optimize patient treatment, which results in improved economic value and clinical outcomes. Our clinically proven AI solutions eliminate silos, increase efficiencies, and improve outcomes by delivering critical information when and where care teams need it leading to immediate collective action. Built on Aidoc's proprietary aiOS™, we analyze and aggregate medical data to enable care teams to operationalize the unexpected and work seamlessly with a continued focus on the patient. Used in more than 1,000 medical centers worldwide, Aidoc has the most FDA clearances (13) in clinical AI and its AI-based solutions cover 75 percent of patient populations, enabling physicians to make informed decisions based on real-time data. Aidoc AI is always on, running in the background to change the foreground. Visit Aidoc.com to see how we are connecting all points of care with always on AI.

