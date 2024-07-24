AI for Good: Insilico Medicine Hosts IMGAIA Product Launch Event

Announcing Sustainability Benchmarking Initiative and New Gen-AI Features of Pharma.AI Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine ("Insilico"), a clinical-stage generative artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery company, recently hosts Insilico Medicine Generative AI Action (IMGAIA) webinar. The webinar featured opening remarks by Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, Founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine. During the virtual event, Alex Aliper, PhD, co-founder and president of Insilico Medicine, announced the company's sustainability initiative. Following this, the session on product launches and updates was delivered by key AI project leaders.

"Guided by the goal to accelerate scientific research and utilize the power of AI to the most, we announce the generative AI tools today," says Petrina Kamya, PhD, Global Head of Al Platforms and Vice President of Insilico Medicine. "These advancements not only underline our commitment to pioneering scientific breakthroughs but also reflect our dedication to achieving them responsibly, ensuring a healthier and more sustainable future."

Focusing on the challenges posed by data limitations, complex biological processes and tedious document tasks, Insilico presents three novel applications under Pharma.AI, the AI drug discovery platform, namely, Biology42: PandaOmics Box , Precious-3 GPT , and Science42: DORA .

Biology42: PandaOmics Box , an industry-first AI-powered converged research solution currently commercially available in certain regions, integrates PandaOmics, Insilico's generative AI-driven biological analysis engine, extensive scientific databases, and advanced hardware systems with state-of-the-art computational power and chip-level confidential computing for secure, offline, on-premise deployments.

Biology42: Precious-3 GPT , an open-source transformer-based large language model (LLM) engine, supports multi-modal, multi-omics, and multi-species biomedical research through virtual data generation. Supported by >2MM omics observations, as well as PubMed text and knowledge graphs, Precious-3 GPT understands basic aging processes in multiple species, thus performing novel protein target discovery, and aging and disease treatments identification.

Science42: DORA , an intelligence research and writing assistant with a free trial expected in late 2024, integrates multiple AI agents that leverage LLMs and is designed to streamline the process of drafting academic papers and other scientific documents including grant and patent applications, internal research summaries, IND applications, etc. It helps accelerate the publication process with proper referencing through engineered prompts, proprietary databases, and pre-designed content generation workflows.

"With IMGAIA, we aim to set industry benchmarks for generative AI in some of the most important areas of sustainability by comprehensive evaluation of generative models in the context of parameters and benchmarks that are required for industrialization of practical sustainability solutions," says Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine.

Founded in 2014, Insilico Medicine is a pioneer in using generative AI for drug discovery and development. Insilico first described the concept of using generative AI for the design of novel molecules in a peer-reviewed journal in 2016, which laid the foundation for the commercially available Pharma.AI platform spanning across biology, chemistry and clinical development. Powered by Pharma.AI, Insilico has nominated 18 preclinical candidates in its comprehensive portfolio of over 30 assets since 2021, and has received IND approval for 7 molecules. Recently, the company published a paper in Nature Biotechnology presenting the entire R&D journey of its lead drug pipeline, INS018_055, from AI algorithms to Phase II clinical trials.

