AI for Good: Pinnacle Awards Names Reimagine Well Platinum Winner in 2026 Artificial Intelligence Awards for Human Impact

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pinnacle Awards have named Reimagine Well the Platinum winner in the "AI for Mental Health & Wellbeing" category as part of the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Awards. The honor recognizes Reimagine Well's collaboration with City of Hope Orange County to create the immersive Wetterau Family Spiritual Care Center, an innovative environment designed to support the emotional and spiritual wellbeing of cancer patients, their families, and healthcare staff.

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The Pinnacle Artificial Intelligence Awards celebrate organizations and leaders whose innovations are shaping the future of technology while delivering measurable, real-world impact. Winners are selected for excellence in AI innovation, enterprise transformation, responsible implementation, and meaningful outcomes across industries and communities.

"The 2026 Artificial Intelligence winners represent the highest level of innovation, responsibility, and real-world performance in AI today," said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards. "Reimagine Well's work with City of Hope demonstrates how technology can be thoughtfully applied to address deeply human needs. Their immersive spiritual care environment highlights the power of AI and experiential technology to provide comfort, connection, and healing during life's most challenging moments."

At the heart of the recognition is the Wetterau Family Spiritual Care Center—the first immersive, multi-faith spiritual care environment of its kind. Developed through close collaboration between Reimagine Well and City of Hope Orange County, the center blends advanced technology with faith-based care to create a sanctuary for reflection, peace, and spiritual support during cancer treatment.

The design process was rooted in community input. Patients and families were asked a simple but powerful question: "If you feel the need for prayer and could be in any sacred space, where would you go?" Their responses, combined with insights from community faith leaders, informed every aspect of the experience.

Through an intuitive touchscreen interface, users can select from a range of sacred environments—including a chapel, mandir, mosque, synagogue, or temple, as well as calming nature settings such as alpine forests or the Southern California coastline. These environments are brought to life through large-scale projections, high-definition displays, spatial audio, and interactive technologies that create a deeply immersive and calming experience.

"For City of Hope to recognize the importance of helping patients and families return to their sacred places within the walls of a hospital is extraordinary," said Roger Holzberg. "Optimal health involves not only the mind and body, but the spirit as well."

The center also includes a dedicated Tranquility Room, offering privacy for immunocompromised patients or those seeking a more intimate experience. The space supports private sessions with clergy or faith leaders, ensuring spiritual care aligns with individual beliefs and needs.

By integrating immersive technology with compassionate care, the initiative represents a new frontier in healthcare—demonstrating how AI-driven experiences can meaningfully support emotional and spiritual wellbeing.

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SOURCE Reimagine Well