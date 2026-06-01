AI Goes Physical -- Taiwan Leads Global Industry Transformation as COMPUTEX 2026 Opens Tomorrow in Taipei

TAIPEI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUTEX 2026 will officially open tomorrow (June 2) at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Halls 1 and 2 and TWTC Hall 1. Under the theme "AI Together," this year's show brings together 1,500 exhibitors from 33 countries and regions across more than 6,000 booths, setting a new record scale and showcasing the latest technologies, applications, and future trends across the global AI ecosystem.

COMPUTEX brings together top industry leaders to share insights and trends, opening with a keynote by Qualcomm President & CEO Cristiano R. Amon. Left: Qualcomm President & CEO Cristiano R. Amon; Right: TAITRA Chairman James C.F. Huang.

As AI rapidly evolves from cloud computing into real-world deployment, COMPUTEX 2026 highlights key applications spanning AI servers, edge computing, robotics, automation, smart mobility, next-generation communications, and immersive technologies. The exhibition fully integrates the global AI supply chain while reinforcing Taiwan's strategic role as a global hub for technological innovation and advanced manufacturing.

James C.F. Huang, Chairman of TAITRA, stated: "COMPUTEX 2026, themed 'AI Together,' marks a pivotal turning point as the AI industry moves beyond the race for computing power and into real-world deployment — from manufacturing automation and elderly care to workforce transformation. Taiwan's resilient and comprehensive ICT supply chain, combined with its ability to rapidly integrate global technologies and innovative applications, positions COMPUTEX not only as a technology showcase, but also as a key platform for global AI collaboration and future applications."

Jason Chen, Chairman of the Taipei Computer Association, stated that COMPUTEX 2026, under the theme "AI Together," reflects a major shift as AI moves from isolated technological breakthroughs toward system integration and ecosystem-wide collaboration. He emphasized that AI competition is no longer defined solely by models or computing power, but increasingly by complete system capabilities spanning computing, connectivity, storage, energy efficiency, and applications. From chips and systems to real-world deployment, Taiwan will continue to play a pivotal role in global AI development.

COMPUTEX 2026 Focuses on AI Deployment and New Technology Ecosystems

Driven by the rapid growth of Edge AI and cross-domain integration, COMPUTEX 2026 centers on three major themes — "AI Computing," "Robotics & Smart Mobility," and "Next-Generation Tech." From chips and computing platforms to end-user applications, the exhibition demonstrates how AI is accelerating industrial transformation and reshaping everyday life, building a comprehensive "COMPUTEX Technology Ecosystem."

According to TrendForce, the global market for large language models (LLMs) in robotics is projected to exceed USD 100 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.2%. In response to the rapid rise of Physical AI and intelligent robotics, COMPUTEX 2026 introduces the brand-new "AI Robotics Zone" at TWTC Hall 1, showcasing AI robotics, smart services, autonomous mobility, and human-machine collaboration applications while connecting the global robotics supply chain.

In addition, the newly launched "Tech Application & Experience Zone" and "E-Paper Industry Zone" focus on smart applications, sustainability, and immersive experiences, demonstrating how AI technologies are reshaping smart living, retail, healthcare, education, and sustainable environments.

Global Tech Leaders Gather to Define the Future of AI

This year's COMPUTEX Keynotes feature an impressive lineup of global technology leaders, including Cristiano R. Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm; Matt Murphy, Chairman and CEO of Marvell; Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Intel; and Rafael Sotomayor, President and CEO of NXP Semiconductors. Their presentations will explore AI accelerated computing, edge AI, intelligent automotive platforms, and next-generation semiconductor technologies, offering insights into the future direction of the AI industry.

Meanwhile, the COMPUTEX Forum reaches a record-breaking scale this year with 28 sessions over three days. The forum gathers 29 world-renowned experts from companies including NVIDIA, Microsoft, Google DeepMind, Qualcomm, Arm, and Cisco. Discussions will center on six major themes: "Robotics, Automation & Physical AI," "AI Computing, Infrastructure & Development," "Generative AI & Intelligent Content Applications," "AI Devices, IoT & Edge Computing," "Industrial AI Applications," and "Data Intelligence, Governance & Security." These sessions will highlight the latest technological advancements and practical applications spanning cloud-to-edge infrastructure and real-world AI deployment.

InnoVEX Brings Together Global Startup Innovation

The highly anticipated InnoVEX startup exhibition gathers nearly 500 startups from 23 countries this year, including nine national pavilions from France, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Australia, Israel, Canada, Italy, and the Czech Republic, further demonstrating COMPUTEX's global influence as Asia's leading startup platform.

Focusing on AI, smart mobility, green technology, next-generation communications, and innovative applications, InnoVEX connects startups with global investors, accelerators, and technology companies, fostering cross-border collaboration and future business opportunities while embodying its core spirit of "Igniting Innovation and Connecting Infinite Possibilities."

As one of the world's leading ICT and AI trade platforms, COMPUTEX 2026 is expected to attract professionals from around the world to Taipei to explore the latest technological innovations and industry trends shaping the AI era.

For more information, please visit:

COMPUTEX Official Website

SOURCE COMPUTEX