COMPUTEX 2026 Opens Amid Surging Global Demand for AI Infrastructure

TAIPEI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUTEX 2026 officially opened from June 2 to June 5 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Halls 1 and 2, and Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1. Under the theme "AI Together," this year's show brings together 1,500 leading technology companies from 33 countries, occupying 6,000 booths, marking a record-breaking scale in the exhibition's history.

COMPUTEX 2026 officially opens under the theme “AI Together,” showcasing the future of AI innovation and collaboration

As artificial intelligence rapidly evolves from cloud-based computing into real-world deployment, COMPUTEX 2026 highlights the next wave of AI-driven industrial transformation and innovation. The exhibition reflects how global industries are accelerating toward intelligent infrastructure, physical AI applications, and connected ecosystems.

Organized by TAITRA and the Taipei Computer Association (TCA), the opening ceremony brought together global technology leaders, international buyers, industry experts, and media representatives in Taipei to explore AI technology trends and future business opportunities through exhibitions, forums, and networking activities.

TAITRA Chairman James Huang added, "AI is ushering in a new chapter in human civilization. Under the theme 'AI Together,' COMPUTEX 2026 highlights how the future will be shaped through collaboration between people, AI, and industries worldwide. As a key hub of the global AI supply chain, Taiwan will continue to play a vital role in connecting innovation, technology, and international partnerships."

Driving AI into Real-World Applications Across the Full Industry Chain

COMPUTEX 2026 focuses on AI computing, smart manufacturing, future mobility, next-generation communications, robotics, and sustainability technologies. New specialized zones: the AI Robotics Pavilion, Tech Application & Experience Zone, and E-Paper Pavilion, further expanding the show's AI ecosystem coverage from core chips and servers to platforms and end-user applications. By integrating hardware, software, platforms, and services, COMPUTEX demonstrates how AI technologies are rapidly moving into practical deployment while creating new business models through cross-industry collaboration.

Leading exhibitors include Acer, Adata, Advantech, ASRock, ASUS, Auras, BenQ, Chenbro, Delta Electronics, Gigabyte, Foxconn, Intel, MediaTek, MSI, MiTAC, and Pegatron, among others, jointly presenting the latest advancements in AI technologies and innovation achievements.

InnoVEX Startup Zone Gathers Global Innovation Energy

As one of Asia's leading startup platforms, InnoVEX 2026 features nearly 500 startups from 23 countries, representing an 11% increase from last year. National pavilions from the Czech Republic, France, South Korea, Thailand, Australia, Japan, Canada, Israel, and Italy highlight growing international participation and cross-border innovation.

Global accelerators and startup ecosystems including NVIDIA Inception Program, Garage+, StarFab, and Interlink are also participating, connecting startups with investors, enterprises, and technology partners to foster collaboration and commercialization opportunities.

Keynotes & Forum: Global Tech Leaders Gather in Taipei to Shape AI Future

This year's COMPUTEX Keynote features speeches from globally influential technology leaders, including Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm; Matt Murphy, Chairman and CEO of Marvell; Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Intel; and Rafael Sotomayor, President and CEO of NXP Semiconductors.

The sessions focus on AI infrastructure, advanced computing, data centers, intelligent connectivity, and future technology trends, sharing the latest breakthroughs and industry insights.

The COMPUTEX Forum further explores AI industry applications and supply chain development, inviting global experts to discuss AI computing, smart manufacturing, robotics, sustainability, and emerging technologies, highlighting new opportunities in the AI era.

Diverse On-site Programs Creating a Tech Lifestyle Ecosystem

In addition to the exhibition and forums, TAITRA has organized a series of activities including 1-on-1 sourcing meetings, guided tours, Sustainable Design Competition, and Pitch Contest to strengthen international business matchmaking and cross-industry collaboration.

This year also continues to host "Tech'em High", connecting technology exchange with urban lifestyle experiences. In collaboration with China Airlines and fashion brand GQ, COMPUTEX has also created Service Lounge that combines business hospitality, lifestyle experiences, and relaxation spaces, further enhancing services for international exhibitors and visitors while demonstrating COMPUTEX's unique blend of technology professionalism and city charm, integrating technology exchange with urban lifestyle experiences.

COMPUTEX and InnoVEX 2026 run from June 2 to 5 at the TaiNEX 1 & 2, and Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1. Industry professionals are warmly invited to explore the latest breakthroughs in AI, experience cutting-edge technologies, and connect with global leaders shaping the future of innovation. For more information: https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/en/index.html.

For more exhibition information:

COMPUTEX: www.computextaipei.com.tw/en/index.html

InnoVEX: www.innovex.com.tw

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX has become a global benchmark exhibition for AI and startups, connecting global pioneers and enabling new sparks of breakthrough technology.

About TAITRA

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade-promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises in expanding their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices as well as 62 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

TAITRA's five local branch offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung provide services to companies outside metropolitan Taipei. Through these domestic offices, TAITRA is able to maintain close contact and interaction with local companies in their respective areas and provide direct and substantial services in areas such as feature trade promotion, business information, market seminars, on-the-job training, procurement meetings, meeting room rental, etc. Branch offices play vital roles in Taiwan Trade Shows coordination between Taipei headquarters and local companies, and invite buyers to visit local industries.

SOURCE COMPUTEX