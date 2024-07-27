AI illuminates a better life, DreamSmart officially opens at the 2024 ChinaJoy and AI Ecological Season

The DreamSmart AI Ecological Season is designed to be centered around AI, connecting the DreamSmart Flyme AIOS full ecological "star" experience, and through the in-depth experience and communication of Flyme Auto, Meizu AI phones, and MYVU AR smart glasses, it will expand towards higher online activity and purchasing power circles such as travel, sports, games, and technology, with the marketing concept of "user first". It will use technology to drive experience innovation and use AI to illuminate a better life.

As the first special event of the DreamSmart AI Ecological Season, DreamSmart will land its overall ecological layout in the form of a technology experience hall at the ChinaJoy booth, and through the linkage of products in multiple fields such as automobiles, XR, and phones, allow the audience to more closely experience the technological charm of the DreamSmart AI ecological system.

Under the DreamSmart AI ecological system, the fusion of multiple terminals is based on the Flyme application big model built on the three-party general model and domain knowledge base, with Flyme AIOS as the core operating system, empowering various application terminals including phones, car machines, and XR. The various terminals are connected through Flyme Link as a link channel for ecological communication, working together and complementing each other in different application scenarios. The core applications (such as music, video, navigation, etc.) also seamlessly transfer between different terminals through Flyme Link, providing our users with a truly all-weather, all-scene, immersive fusion experience.

At the same time, after reaching a strategic cooperation with VSPO in June, DreamSmart brought strong e-sports elements to the ChinaJoy stage for the first time, with the support of Flyme Auto and AI technology, and launched the concept of "e-sports cockpit" on-site. In the Flyme Auto concept cockpit, DreamSmart empowers travel tools with the concept of e-sports, allowing customized cockpits for the needs of user circles, making the smart car cockpit not only able to provide rest, audio and video functions, but also can bring a unique end game experience for extreme game players, truly realizing the integration of the "game cockpit" into the future Flyme Auto smart cockpit.

In addition, at the 2024 ChinaJoy DreamSmart booth, the Lynk & Co 09 EM-P and BLG championship trophy were also on display as "special guests" from different industries, successfully becoming the focus of the audience and attracting a large number of players to experience and take photos. Among them, the new Lynk & Co 09 EM-P supports Flyme Link driver interconnection function, which can use Meizu phones to connect with the car machine, and achieve functions such as borderless desktop.

In the XR technology field that is at the forefront of the era, DreamSmart also demonstrated its strong technical strength and product charm. The MYVU AR smart glasses are a globally leading AR smart glasses, integrating multiple functions such as AI, translation, navigation, music, and cueing. It weighs only 43g, the lightest in the industry, and has globally leading optical display and audio technology. Its optical engine is also the lightest in the world, with a peak brightness of 2000 nits, ensuring clear visibility even in daylight. In the field of acoustics, MYVU uses AR dedicated super-linear speakers and customized sound cavity design to create a stereo sound field, providing a fully immersive experience.

At the software function level, MYVU uses its independently developed Flyme Link borderless interconnection technology to transfer core high-frequency applications from the smartphone to the glasses for users to experience. It provides users with practical functions including AI conversation chat, intuitive voice translation, navigation, listening to music, and conference cueing, meeting the needs of various user groups including business, travel, and cycling, and bringing them a more advanced and trendy technological experience.

At the ChinaJoy event, in addition to displaying MYVU AR smart glasses in multiple colors and combinations, there are also exclusive gifts customized for the BLG DreamSmart team. MYVU also invited four foreigners from different countries to engage in on-site exchanges about the experience of using MYVU AR smart glasses, and their excellent translation abilities and interactive logic made MYVU AR smart glasses a must-have gadget for many users traveling abroad.

In addition to Flyme Auto and MYVU, DreamSmart AI phones and AI terminals have all landed at the DreamSmart AI Ecological Hall. Among them, with the industry-exclusive aesthetic design of a physical quadrilateral white panel, leading strong hardware configuration with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series mobile platform, and a stable and smooth interactive experience of Flyme AIOS, the Meizu 21 PRO open AI terminal and Meizu 21 Note special forces phone attracted much attention on-site and received high praise from users on various platforms.

After DreamSmart's "All in AI" in early 2024, AI terminals have become an essential part of the DreamSmart AI ecosystem. The launch of the stable version of Flyme AIOS will also activate the interconnection field from the inside out with AI terminals as the core, achieving a complete closed loop of ecological experience. The smarter AICY assistant, paired with hardcore functions such as AI-assisted input, AI global recording, AI notes, and AI portrait mode, as well as the best animation effects in Flyme's history, allows Flyme AIOS to stand out among other operating systems and lead the new AI ecosystem.

With the theme of "Infinite Excitement with Original Intention" in mind, many trendy products from DreamSmart's PANDAER brand were also displayed in the form of an ecological wall at ChinaJoy. In recent years, PANDAER's products have been loved by users for their trendy design style and rich design details. On the ecological wall, PANDAER boldly and cleverly uses the bright colors of the new "CITY POP" theme to express the emotional stories behind different products, making the trend more warm and meaningful.

From brand renewal to multi-platform layout, DreamSmart is committed to deep integration and super coordination between the consumer electronics and automotive industries with the focus on "phones + XR + smart cars". It aims to provide users with a multi-terminal, all-scenario, immersive fusion experience and build a global smart travel technology ecosystem. From a pioneer in smart phones to a comprehensive AI leader, DreamSmart continuously integrates in the fields of electric vehicles, XR technology, smart phones, self-developed systems, wearable smart terminals, and trendy lifestyles, and is committed to building a cross-border and integrated full-stack smart terminal platform, using AI to light up a better life.

DreamSmart is dedicated to building an AI ecological season and exploring advanced AI technology. This time, with the 2024 ChinaJoy as the center, it will continue to create, deepen the experience, and develop innovative and differentiated products and brands. In the new AI track, it will draw a beautiful ecological blueprint that connects AI terminals such as cars, XR, and phones.

SOURCE Haotian Strategic Investment Consultants (Shenzhen) Co., LTD