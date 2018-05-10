AI in Education (Deep Learning and ML, NLP) Market 2018-2023: Focus on Technology, Application, Component, Deployment & End-User

The report forecasts the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education market to grow from USD 537.3 Million in 2018 to USD 3,683.5 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 47.0% during the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of the AI technology for various applications in the education sector and growing need for multilingual translators integrated with the AI technology are expected to drive the growth of the AI in education market.

Among technologies, the Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. In the education sector, the use of the NLP technology is growing as this technology synthesizes students' data for finding the final output.

The component segment is further segmented into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growing awareness among education solution providers regarding the use of the AI technology into their operations to enhance customers' overall experience is expected to contribute to the adoption of AI-powered solutions. Moreover, to enable the efficient and effective functioning of the education sector, professional and training services are expected to gain traction with significant growth in the deployment of AI-powered solutions.

Among services, the professional services segment is expected to have the larger market size during the forecast period, as these services play a crucial role in providing the detailed analysis of clients' requirements.

The AI in education market is also segmented on the basis of applications. The virtual facilitators and learning environments application segment is expected to have the largest market size and grow at the highest CACR during the forecast period. As virtual facilitators and learning environments use simulations, games, and the AI technology to encourage students to enhance their learning experience as well as gain and improve knowledge.

Based on end-users, the AI in education market is segmented into educational institutes, educational publishers, and others (Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), Virtual Learning Environments (VLEs), computer-based tests, adaptive learning, and immersive learning). The educational institutes segment is expected to have the largest market size and grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. AI- enabled solutions can help universities with research and learning processes.

Among deployment modes, the cloud deployment mode is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud deployment mode offers cost-effectiveness for various education applications, such as virtual assistance and Learning Management Systems (LMS).

