AI in HR: More Than a Trend, It's a Game-Changer, New bswift Commissioned Study Reveals

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- bswift LLC, a leader in benefits administration services, today announced the findings of their commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The opportunity snapshot, "Embrace AI-Powered Solutions for HR and Employee Experience: Supercharging Benefits Administration and Beyond to Boost EX," takes a close look at the transformative potential of AI-driven HR and employee experience (EX) solutions.

While the study highlights AI's potential, it also acknowledges the challenges ahead. HR/EX leaders express confidence in their understanding of AI, yet concerns persist regarding its governance and limitations in addressing complex, nuanced employee issues.

"These findings underscore the importance of working with partners who take a thoughtful, human-centered approach to AI," said Jeff Kirk, Vice President of Product Strategy, Artificial Intelligence at bswift. "At bswift, we're committed to developing AI solutions that complement human expertise, not replace it. That's what our Mindful AI™ philosophy is all about."

As organizations grapple with hybrid and remote work models, shifting employee expectations, and an increasingly competitive talent market, the study reveals AI's pivotal role in empowering HR and elevating the employee experience.

However, thoughtful AI implementation is crucial to ensure that it supports and enhances both HR operations and real employee experiences. Surveying 219 HR, Benefits, and EX leaders, the research offers a compelling look into both AI's impact on HR operations and employee satisfaction.

Key findings include:

Nearly 75% of HR/EX leaders consider AI-powered capabilities crucial for their HR/EX technology investments.

60% plan to implement AI for benefits administration within the next two years.

72% of respondents experienced or expect improved employee productivity through AI-powered HR/EX solutions.

66% reported increased employee satisfaction after implementing AI-powered HR/EX solutions.

61% are implementing AI to provide around-the-clock support.

The study findings align closely with bswift's mission to simplify benefits administration and empower both HR professionals and employees. By leveraging AI in a thoughtful, human-centered way, bswift aims to reduce administrative burdens, offer 24/7 support, and provide deeper insights into employee needs and preferences – all while keeping the valuable expertise and personal touch of HR professionals at the forefront.

About the study

bswift commissioned Forrester Consulting to evaluate the transformative potential of AI in HR. Forrester conducted an online survey of 219 HR and EX leaders at the director level and above across multiple industries in North America. All respondents were from organizations with 1,000+ employees and $300M+ in annual revenue. The study was completed in July 2024.

About bswift

bswift LLC is a leading provider of cloud-based benefits technology and services. Known for continuous innovation and our people-first culture, we enable clients to deliver rewarding experiences that maximize engagement, simplify benefits navigation, and optimize utilization. Our flexible, highly scalable platform offers personalized online enrollment, interactive decision support, AI-infused benefits support, ACA compliance reporting, and custom communications.

