bswift Unveils New Analytics Dashboards That Connect Enrollment Trends and Decision-Making Signals to Support Tighter Cost Discipline

CHICAGO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- bswift®, a leading benefits and HR technology and administration company, today announced new advanced analytics dashboards designed to help employers run their benefits program with tighter cost discipline. The dashboards provide clearer, data-driven visibility into employee behavior and decision-making signals—so teams can connect those signals to enrollment trends and take targeted action that influences utilization over time.

bswift expands analytics dashboards to surface real-time enrollment trends and decision insights to rein in costs. Post this bswift's new Analytics Dashboards deliver near real-time visibility into enrollment activity, trends, and analysis to support informed decision-making and cost optimization

The new dashboards add to bswift's growing lineup of dedicated data tools, reinforcing its commitment to simpler, more accessible insight that helps employers tame rising healthcare costs. By surfacing the right signals without the tedious, manual work of spreadsheet-based reporting, teams can fine-tune communications, improve plan fit, and reduce avoidable spend.

"As costs rise, clients need constant optimization—not static reports," said Ted Bloomberg, CEO, bswift. "These dashboards are part of our ongoing investment in tools that help employers spot issues faster and run their benefits program with tighter cost discipline."

Surfacing the Signals Behind Rising Benefits Spend

According to the latest research from the Kaiser Family Foundation, average annual premiums for family coverage reached nearly $27,000 in 2025. Employers are under escalating pressure to gain clearer insight into real-world benefits usage, including how benefits are understood and experienced by employees—and where confusion, friction, and service demand create avoidable cost.

The new bswift dashboards focus on key areas that directly influence utilization patterns, administrative cost, and long-term benefits spend. They bring together near real-time visibility during annual enrollment with structured insight into what employees value and how they evaluate coverage options—so employers can make targeted adjustments to plan design and engagement strategy.

"Cost control in benefits doesn't come from a single headline metric," said Matt Waldrup, EVP, Product, bswift. "It comes from understanding how employees make trade-offs, where confusion leads to inefficiency, what's driving avoidable service demand, and how small design or communication changes can influence utilization over time. These dashboards are built to surface those signals."

Dashboard for Enrollment Adoption and Trends

Employers can track enrollment activity and adoption in near real time during the annual enrollment window, allowing them to adjust communications and engagement efforts while decisions are still being made.

After enrollment, the dashboard provides multi-year trend analysis to identify shifts in plan selection, adoption patterns, and participation over time. These insights support more informed plan design decisions and targeted cost optimization strategies.

Dashboard for Emma EnrollPro™ Guidance Enrollment Interactions

This dashboard provides aggregated insight into employee interactions with Emma EnrollPro™, bswift's decision support experience powered by AI-native Emma Intelligence. As employees answer guided questions about their needs and preferences, employers gain structured visibility into how employees evaluate coverage options and what factors influence their decisions.

Because these insights are captured during the decision-making process, the dashboard functions as a high-participation, always-on alternative to traditional employee surveys. Employers can better understand employee priorities, identify gaps in benefits understanding, and refine plan offerings and communications to steer employees toward more appropriate and cost-effective choices.

Emma™ Intelligence: The AI-Native Technology Behind Emma EnrollPro

Emma™ Intelligence is bswift's AI-native technology, embedded across the bswift ecosystem to address concrete, real-world benefits and service challenges. It powers experiences such as guided enrollment and decision support, benefits support chat, analytics and insights, and service tools that help teams resolve issues faster and more consistently. Emma Intelligence is grounded in bswift's Mindful AI®, the principles that guide how bswift designs and deploys AI-native technology: augment humans, protect privacy by default, deploy only what's defensible, and stay future-ready as AI evolves.

Availability

The new dashboards are available now to bswift benefits administration clients.

About bswift

bswift LLC is a leading provider of cloud-based benefits technology and employee engagement solutions. Known for continuous innovation and our people-first culture, we enable clients to deliver rewarding experiences that maximize engagement, simplify benefits navigation, and optimize utilization. Our flexible, highly scalable platform offers personalized online enrollment, interactive decision support, AI-native benefits support, ACA compliance reporting, and custom communications. Discover more at bswift.com.

Media contact:

Zoya Siddiqui, Senior Director, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE bswift LLC