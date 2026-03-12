AI Infrastructure Expansion Drives Data Center IT Component Market Growth, According to Dell'Oro Group

Blackwell Ramp, Custom Accelerators, and Broad Component Demand to Drive 2026 Expansion

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Data Center IT Components market continued to expand in 4Q 2025, supported by the ongoing deployment of large-scale AI infrastructure and strong demand across both AI and general-purpose data center components.

"Hyperscalers rapidly scaled AI infrastructure in 2025, driving strong demand not only for AI accelerators but also for the broader ecosystem of components supporting these deployments," said Baron Fung, Sr. Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "NVIDIA's Blackwell platform continued scaling across major cloud providers, and we expect hyperscalers to begin transitioning to next-generation platforms Vera Rubin later this year. AMD's upcoming MI400 platform is also expected to ramp later this year, increasing diversity in the merchant accelerator market. In addition to Google and Amazon driving significant volumes for both internal and external consumption, other US and Chinese hyperscalers are expanding deployments of custom accelerators, particularly for inference workloads," said Fung.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2025 Data Center IT Semiconductors and Components Quarterly Report:

NVIDIA led vendors in data center IT component revenue, followed by SK Hynix and Samsung. NVIDIA's performance reflected the strong ramp of the Blackwell platform, which includes GPUs, CPUs, and NICs. SK Hynix and Samsung benefited from surging HBM demand and rising DRAM and SSD prices.

High-end accelerators will remain the largest contributor to revenue growth in 2026, supported by the launch of NVIDIA's Vera Rubin and AMD's MI400 rack-scale platforms, along with next-generation custom accelerators from Google and Amazon.

The Server and Storage Systems Component market is forecast to grow 75 percent in 2026.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Data Center IT Semiconductors and Components Quarterly Report tracks revenue, unit and capacity shipments and unit and capacity pricing, along with market share of major semiconductor and component manufacturers that supplies into the data center server and storage system markets starting from 2018. Technology of focus will be major server and storage semiconductors and components such as CPUs, accelerators such as GPUs, FPGAs, and custom AI ASICs, Ethernet Adapters and Smart NICs, HBM and DRAM, and HDDs and NAND/SSDs. In addition, we will provide a forecast of the demand for these components based on shipments of servers and storage system to the hyperscale cloud service providers and to the rest-of-the-market. To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks infrastructure, and data center markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group