AI Innovators Announce FCC Certification For Contactless Social Distancing Monitoring Deployments At Scale

As for competitors in the market, "Radar development is tough. Fortunately, we've built a very talented team that works really smart. They have enabled Ainstein to be early to the market in providing a 60GHz people sensing module with FCC approval. mmWave radar is the future of indoor sensing. Our radar sensors help our clients to understand occupancy density, space utilization, and social distancing without invading someone's privacy. This is something other sensing technologies simply can't provide at scale." -Andrew Boushie, Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships, Ainstein.

The WAYV Air is used for a number of applications.

Social Distancing, Space Utilization, Crowd Density Management, Social Distancing and Reduction of Friction Points within Social Spaces, Patient Monitoring, Fall Detection, Vital Sign Detection, and more.

About Ainstein

Founded in 2015, Ainstein enables safer living, working, driving, and flying through radar-based sensing technologies. With a combination of mmWave radar, sensor fusion, and artificial intelligence (AI) designed into all of their products, Ainstein serves over 300+ customers in the IoT, Automotive and Specialty Vehicle, Robotics, Aerospace, Industrial, and Sports industries. Ainstein makes radar-based sensing more affordable and easier to deploy, offering complete customized solutions for IoT sensing applications, autonomous drones, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), self-driving vehicles, and robotics applications.

