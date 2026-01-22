AI Inspection Market worth $102.42 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the AI Inspection Market is projected to grow from USD 33.07 billion in 2025 to USD 102.42 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2025 to 2032.

AI Inspection Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2025 Market Size: USD 33.07 billion

USD 33.07 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 102.42 billion

USD 102.42 billion CAGR (2025–2032): 17.5%

AI Inspection Market Trends & Insights:

The AI inspection market is expanding rapidly as enterprises move from manual, periodic checks to continuous, data-driven assurance across quality, safety, and compliance. Adoption is rising in manufacturing, energy and utilities, healthcare and life sciences, construction, and consumer supply chains, where faster inspections and audit-ready evidence materially reduce risk and downtime.

By Service Type, AI-powered certification services form the fastest-growing service type with a 20.9% CAGR (2025–2032).

By Sourcing Type, Outsourced TIC services are the fastest-growing sourcing model, with a CAGR of 2.96% during 2025–2030.

By End-use Industry, Outsourced delivery grows faster than in-house at 18.6% CAGR (2025–2032), indicating accelerating reliance on third-party AI-powered TIC providers.

By region, The Asia Pacific is the largest region, with a 37.5% market share in 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of the AI inspection market include rising regulatory and compliance requirements, increasing demand for audit-ready digital evidence, and the shift from manual checks to AI-enabled testing, inspection, and certification across various industries, including manufacturing, energy and utilities, healthcare, and infrastructure. Rapid advances in computer vision, ML analytics, and NLP are improving defect detection, risk scoring, and documentation automation, while remote and hybrid delivery models are accelerating adoption by reducing site dependency and inspection cycle times.

"AI-powered testing services lead the AI inspection market in 2025, supported by compliance-driven validation and scalable digital assurance."

AI-powered testing services are expected to remain the largest service type in the AI inspection market in 2025, as enterprises prioritize faster, more repeatable validation for safety, reliability, and regulatory compliance across high-impact operations. Demand is strongest where testing is embedded into product qualification and ongoing quality programs, making it a recurring and budget-protected spend line for manufacturers and regulated industries. Adoption is being accelerated by computer vision and ML-enabled analytics that improve defect detection, performance verification, and root-cause identification, while NLP streamlines test documentation and evidence creation. Remote and hybrid delivery models are also expanding testing coverage across multi-site networks, strengthening audit readiness and enabling faster decision cycles from qualification through ongoing compliance.

"IT & Telecommunications form the fastest-growing end-use segment in the AI inspection market, driven by digital infrastructure assurance and compliance automation."

IT & telecommunications is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry in the AI inspection market over the forecast period, as enterprises intensify assurance needs across data centers, networks, and software-enabled infrastructure. Growth is fueled by rising cybersecurity and data integrity requirements, tighter uptime and service-level commitments, and increasing audit expectations for digital controls and governance. AI-enabled assurance is being adopted to automate evidence collection, continuously monitor system and process compliance, and reduce manual audit effort through the use of standardized digital records. Market traction is further strengthened by remote and hybrid delivery models that scale across distributed assets and sites, enabling faster verification cycles and more consistent compliance outcomes across large, multi-location operations.

"North America leads the AI inspection market in 2025."

North America is expected to remain the leading AI inspection industry in 2025 as enterprises accelerate the shift from manual, periodic checks to AI-enabled testing, inspection, and certification that deliver faster decisions and audit-ready evidence. Adoption is strongest across regulated and high-stakes environments such as manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, and IT and telecommunications, where compliance expectations and risk exposure are high. The growing complexity of connected products, digital infrastructure, and data-driven operations is also increasing demand for cybersecurity and data assurance, reinforcing the need for traceable verification. In parallel, higher maturity in digital workflows and wider acceptance of remote and hybrid delivery models enable scalable deployments across distributed sites and assets, supporting the region's market leadership in 2025.

Key Players

The report profiles key players in AI inspection companies such as SGS SA (Switzerland), DEKRA (Germany), Bureau Veritas (France), TÜV SÜD (Germany), TÜV Rheinland (Germany), Intertek Group plc (UK), DNV (Norway), UL LLC (US), Applus+ (Spain), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg).

