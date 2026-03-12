Passenger Information System Market worth $68.57 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Passenger Information System Market is expected to reach USD 68.57 billion by 2031 from USD 35.66 billion in 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Browse 278 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 261 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Passenger Information System Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Passenger Information System Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 35.66 billion

USD 35.66 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 68.57 billion

USD 68.57 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 11.6%

Passenger Information System Market Trends & Insights:

The market is primarily driven by the global transition toward AI-augmented mobility and the urgent need to manage rising urban density.

By offering, the services segment is expected to register a higher CAGR of 13.0%.

The in-station segment is projected to grow at the highest rate of 13.1% from 2026 to 2031.

By Transportation Mode, the railways segment is expected to dominate the market.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to hold the largest market share, 31.1%, in 2031.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=200574830

The competitive landscape and a robust vendor ecosystem play pivotal roles in driving innovation and development in the Passenger Information System Market. The dynamic competition among technology providers fosters a continuous push for innovation, driving the development of more sophisticated, cost-effective solutions. In this competitive environment, companies strive to outpace one another by introducing cutting-edge features, improving system interoperability, and enhancing overall performance. The race to meet and exceed market demands drives rapid integration of emerging technologies into passenger information systems, such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and data analytics. As vendors vie for market share, customers benefit from diverse options, leading to an accelerated pace of innovation and a broader range of choices. The competitive forces in the Passenger Information System Market drive continuous improvement, ensuring the sector remains at the forefront of technological advancements and fostering sustained market growth.

Based on solution, the mobile applications segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Based on the solution, the mobile applications segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, as smartphones become the primary interface for modern commuter engagement. A major chunk of rider information requests is delivered via mobile platforms, reflecting a fundamental shift from static station signage to personalized, on-demand data. This dominance is driven by the integration of AI-driven journey planners and Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platforms, which allow passengers to synchronize multimodal transfers and receive real-time crowding alerts directly on their devices. Furthermore, the low capital expenditure required for app deployment compared to physical hardware enables transit agencies to rapidly scale services across vast urban and rural networks. Supported by widespread 5G connectivity and contactless payment integration, mobile apps function as a universal operational linchpin. Consequently, the high user retention and the continuous flow of actionable behavioral data ensure that mobile applications remain the market's most significant and high-value solution segment.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=200574830

The roadways segment is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

By transportation mode, the roadways segment is expected to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period as cities transition toward intelligent and autonomous bus rapid transit systems. While railways represent a large infrastructure base, the roadway sector is currently the primary recipient of digital agility upgrades, driven by the integration of 5G-enabled networking and IoT sensors across municipal bus fleets. These technologies allow operators to move beyond basic scheduling by providing real-time bus arrival information and dynamic route optimization to mitigate urban traffic congestion. Furthermore, global smart city initiatives and government mandates for sustainable public transit, such as the electrification of urban bus networks, necessitate the deployment of advanced onboard and in-station information nodes. This focus on enhancing the efficiency, safety, and comfort of the daily commute through mobile app integration and predictive analytics ensures that the roadway segment remains the fastest-expanding frontier for passenger information technology.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to post the highest growth during the forecast period, as it directly addresses the urgent demand for massive-scale urbanization and smart city transformation. While Western markets focus on upgrading established frameworks, the Asia Pacific is the global epicenter for greenfield transit projects, where advanced information systems are natively integrated into the foundational design of new high-speed rail and metro networks. This region-wide expansion allows for the immediate deployment of 5G-enabled communication nodes and high-performance digital signage without the complexities of legacy system replacement. Furthermore, national modernization initiatives prioritize the creation of multimodal hubs that require sophisticated, real-time data synchronization to manage the world's highest passenger densities. The combination of aggressive network commissioning and a digital-first approach to infrastructure development ensures that Asia Pacific remains the primary engine for rapid technological expansion in the passenger information sector.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=200574830

Top Companies in Passenger Information System Market:

The Top Companies in Passenger Information System Market include Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Alstom SA (France), Wabtec Corporation (US), Cisco Systems (US), Cubic Corporation (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Televic (Belgium), ST Engineering Ltd (Singapore), Indra (Spain), Medha Servo Drives (India), Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), Dysten (Poland), Lunetta (India), r2p Group (Germany), Icon Multimedia (Spain), Passio Technologies (US), Teleste (Finland), Lancom D.O.O (Slovenia), Simpleway (Czech Republic), Eke-Electronics (Finland), Quester Tangent (Canada), and LOT Group (Ukraine). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions, to expand their footprint in the Passenger Information System Market.

