AI Investment Accounted for Nearly Half of Healthcare Investment in 2025; Silicon Valley Bank Releases 17th Healthcare Investments and Exits Report

AI investment in healthcare exceeded $18B in 2025; Investments grew in healthtech and device sectors

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) dominated the healthcare investment landscape in 2025 as investments in AI healthcare companies represented 46% of total spending, according to the latest report from Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank. While AI generated significant investment, the report found that overall investment in the healthcare sector was $46.8B in 2025, marking a 12% decrease since the previous year.

"Healthcare venture fundraising has entered a reset," said Megan Scheffel, co-author of the report and Head of Life Science and Healthcare at Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank. "First-time and emerging managers face longer fundraising cycles, while founders are seeing earlier capital go toward companies with clinical validation, revenue traction, or capital-efficient business models. Large, generalist VC firms with dedicated healthcare arms continue to raise, but overall fundraising indicates a more concentrated healthcare VC ecosystem."

Key findings from the 2026 Healthcare Investments and Exits report1 include:

AI Investment Soars

With more than $18B invested so far, AI now makes up 46% of all healthcare investment.

of all healthcare investment. Investments in the healthtech (+5.3%) and device (+1.5%) sectors grew, while biopharma (-19%) and dx/tools (-33%) declined.

and sectors grew, while biopharma (-19%) and dx/tools (-33%) declined. Healthcare investment totaled $46.8B in 2025, compared to the $68.3B peak in 2021.

Venture Capital is Getting Back to Basics

Total VC deal counts were down 7% in 2025, reflecting a more selective funding environment amid fundraising constraints in the healthcare ecosystem.

in 2025, reflecting a more selective funding environment amid fundraising constraints in the healthcare ecosystem. Healthcare focused VCs raised $7B in new funds in 2025.

in new funds in 2025. This is down from the $41B peak in 2021.

The Mega Deal Has Been Redefined

In 2025, there were more healthcare AI deals over $300M than in any other year , surpassing the sector's overall peak investment year in 2021.

, surpassing the sector's overall peak investment year in 2021. $300M+ deals accounted for 40% of total healthcare AI spending in 2025 . Deals of this size represented 29% of total healthcare AI deals in 2023 and 31% of total healthcare AI deals in 2024.

. Deals of this size represented 29% of total healthcare AI deals in 2023 and 31% of total healthcare AI deals in 2024. The majority of these deals are going to AI startups given the significant capital requirements of generative and agentic AI solutions.

