Silicon Valley Bank Releases 25th Annual State of the US Wine Industry Report

Demand decline improving with stabilization on the horizon

NAPA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a division of First Citizens Bank, today released its 2026 State of the US Wine Industry Report. Widely regarded as the leading source of market trends in the premium wine sector, SVB's 25th annual report provides an analysis of current market conditions, success strategies, and forecasts for the year ahead.

The 2026 report estimates the following industry sales totals for 2025:

Total volume of ~329 million cases (down from 335.9 million in 2024)

Total value of ~$74.3 billion (down from $75.5 billion in 2024).

The wine industry is moving through a multi-year demand correction, largely driven by value wines at the under $12 price point. Industry sales in 2025 declined 2.0% (by cases) and 1.6% (by dollars), yet both represent improvements compared to 2024. The industry ended the year with both profit margin compression and higher levels of inventory.

The premium industry will likely experience its first sales growth rate decline in since 2020. In the first half of 2025, financial results collected in SVB's Peer Group Analysis Database show premium winery revenues were down 1.2% in both case and dollars sales. The premium segment demonstrated balanced to slightly heavy inventories.

"We expect the decline in total market demand to improve in 2026, with the market bottoming in 2027 through 2028 before returning to modest growth rates," said Rob McMillan, First Citizens Bank's Silicon Valley Bank Wine Division founder and author of the report. "This is not a cycle you can wait out. The wineries still demonstrating growth are not betting on a return to normal – they are fundamentally altering how they engage with the consumer, manage inventory, and are redefining their brand's value proposition."

The 2026 SVB wine report examines the latest consumption, pricing and sales data as well as the most promising wine industry marketing strategies. It also provides an in-depth analysis of the key trends and data impacting the US wine industry:

The rate of the demand decline for the wine industry is predicted to improve in 2026, bounce along a bottom through 2027-2028, then shift back to modest growth.

Excess inventory of high-quality, bulk wine is creating compelling consumer value in private labels, where wine demand is growing in double digits.

Oversupply remains a structural headwind with elevated inventories spanning the entire supply chain. That will improve only when demand improves at retail.

Tasting room visits declined at smaller hospitality-focused wineries as did average check sizes at most small, direct-to-consumer-focused wineries.

Silicon Valley Bank will host a live webinar to discuss the annual report and state of the wine industry on January 15th at 9:00 a.m. PST. The panel will include Rob McMillan of Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizen Bank, Janie Brooks Heuck, Managing Director of Brooks Wine, Kristin Marchesi, Managing Director of Metis Mergers & Acquisitions, and Matthew Owings, VP and General Manager of Rombauer Vineyards. Register for the live webinar here. A replay of the discussion will be available after the event.

Read the full 2026 State of the Wine Industry report here.

