AI Is Accelerating -- But Who Decides Its Direction?

XPRIZE CEO Anousheh Ansari Joins Planet Classroom to Challenge Startup Leaders: Build Impact, Not Hype

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence reshapes markets at unprecedented speed, one question is becoming urgent for founders, investors, and policymakers: Will AI build short-term valuation — or long-term value for humanity?

In a new episode of AI for a Better World: Building What Matters in the Age of AI, Planet Classroom Co-Founder and CEO C. M. (Cathy) Rubin sits down with Anousheh Ansari, CEO of the XPRIZE Foundation, to examine what separates enduring entrepreneurs from AI opportunists.

Watch AI for a Better World: Building What Matters in the Age of AI (with Anousheh Ansari) Speed Speed

From AI-powered wildfire detection capable of responding within minutes to $100 million carbon removal breakthroughs, Ansari outlines what responsible innovation looks like when tested against real-world impact.

"AI is just the means to get to that ultimate goal," Ansari says.

"The end goal is not just profit, it's impact."

From Silicon Valley Labs to the Amazon Rainforest

Rubin presses Ansari on what often goes wrong when startups rush to deploy AI at scale.

Entrepreneurs frequently design solutions without understanding the environments where problems manifest. Ansari explains that XPRIZE addresses this risk through rigorous problem research and real-world validation — testing solutions "in the place where the problem resides," including the Amazon rainforest and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The lesson for startups: technological brilliance without contextual grounding fails in deployment.

Impact Over Hype: What Endures

Rubin asks what distinguishes ventures that last from those that generate only headlines.

Ansari points to three consistent patterns:

Founders driven by mission beyond valuation

Leadership capable of balancing short-term pressures with long-term responsibility

Business models that create two-sided value — environmental and economic

Describing one carbon removal winner, she highlights a model that increased smallholder farmers' yields while extracting atmospheric carbon — solving two problems at once.

The Leadership Test in the Age of AI

As AI systems grow more powerful, Rubin asks where human judgment matters most.

Ansari responds bluntly:

"Responsible leadership is more important than ever before."

She acknowledges mounting pressure on executives navigating AI acceleration:

"We wish we could pause, but we can't pause because this train has left the station."

Yet she stresses that leaders must still make difficult choices:

"Think about the legacy you want to leave behind."

For venture-backed founders facing growth mandates, the message is clear: long-term responsibility now defines durable companies.

The Takeaway for Entrepreneurs

Throughout the conversation, Rubin challenges Ansari on:

What separates mission-driven AI founders from hype-driven operators

Why real-world testing is non-negotiable

How leaders can balance speed with ethics

What "building what matters" truly means in a volatile innovation cycle

The episode closes with Rubin's reflection to startup leaders navigating exponential change:

"Technology is a tool — but humanity gives it purpose."

For entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers shaping the AI economy, the discussion reframes success: not as speed, not as valuation, but as measurable global impact.

Watch AI for a Better World: Building What Matters in the Age of AI (with Anousheh Ansari)

About Anousheh Ansari

Anousheh Ansari is CEO of the XPRIZE Foundation, engineer, entrepreneur, and spaceflight participant. In 2006, she became the first female private space explorer, the first Muslim woman in space, and the first astronaut of Iranian descent, spending 10 days aboard the International Space Station. She co-founded Telecom Technologies, Inc., and Prodea Systems, and now leads XPRIZE's global incentive competitions tackling climate, energy, health, and technology challenges.

About C. M. (Cathy) Rubin

C. M. (Cathy) Rubin is Co-Founder and CEO of Planet Classroom and Founder of CMRubinWorld. A multimedia journalist and entrepreneur who has authored more than 800 interviews and articles on AI, education, and innovation, Rubin consults globally on artificial intelligence strategy and education transformation. Her work has appeared in major international publications, and she is a Tribeca Disruptor Foundation Fellow.

About Planet Classroom Network

The Planet Classroom Network, produced by CMRubinWorld, is a global media platform connecting youth, policymakers, and scientists to address climate adaptation, artificial intelligence, and global innovation. Through series like Net Zero Speaks, Planet Classroom translates complex global challenges into solutions-driven storytelling.

SOURCE Planet Classroom Network