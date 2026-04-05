From Climate Crisis to AI Innovation: Planet Classroom Launches Six New Films on Net-Zero Accountability, Global Hunger, and the Future of Technology

News provided byPlanet Classroom Network
Apr 05, 2026, 03:00 ET
New April slate spotlights climate adaptation, renewable energy, responsible AI, and global equity—highlighting real-world solutions with measurable impact
NEW YORK, April 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From climate disruption to artificial intelligence, a defining question is shaping global conversations: what solutions are actually working?
The Planet Classroom Network today announces the release of six new short films premiering in April 2026, exploring net-zero climate leadership, climate adaptation, renewable energy innovation, responsible AI, global food security, and inclusive economic growth.
Curated by Planet Classroom and its international partners, the April slate moves beyond awareness to focus on implementation—highlighting how innovation, policy, and community action intersect to deliver measurable results.
Climate Leadership and Ocean Governance: From Policy to Practice
Net Zero Speaks with Dr. Josheena Naggea
Curated by Protect Our Planet & Planet Classroom
Host: Monaaleekh B.K. Gowda
Dr. Josheena Naggea, Blue Food Futures Program Manager at the Stanford Center for Ocean Solutions and IPBES Transformative Change Fellow, examines how climate adaptation, ocean governance, biodiversity conservation, and gender equity must align to deliver credible net-zero outcomes in Mauritius and the Western Indian Ocean.
The episode positions coastal communities as leaders of climate resilience and youth as accountability partners—moving net-zero policy from targets to real-world implementation.
Renewable Energy Innovation Tackling Poverty at the Community Level
Pedal It Forward
Curated for Planet Classroom by Actuality Abroad
Director: J. Cole Gerke
In Cochabamba, Bolivia—where 64% of the population lives below the poverty line—Freddy Candia transforms discarded bicycles into pedal-powered renewable energy systems serving his community.
Views Critic Bridget Alvarez writes:
"Pedal It Forward presents innovation not as high-tech disruption, but as resourceful problem-solving rooted in compassion."
Culture and Climate: Storytelling as Collective Reflection
While Every Sense Is Nourished, the Soul Rests
Curated by Planet Classroom
Director: Grant Lee Bomar
Blending choreography, cinematic storytelling, and original score, this contemporary dance film explores how culture shapes collective response to environmental change.
Views Critic Rhea Mursalin writes:
"A visually immersive contemporary dance film that blends choreography, cinematography, and original music into a reflective artistic experience."
Responsible AI and the Global Eldercare Challenge
Sensi.AI: AI for Senior Care
Series: Planet Classroom — Problem Solver
Created by Adrian Armstrong
As global caregiver shortages intensify, this film examines how AI-powered monitoring systems can support aging populations through fall detection, dementia alerts, and real-time assistance.
Views Critic Cameran Small writes:
"An accessible and timely look at how artificial intelligence can address healthcare gaps with compassion and innovation."
Global Hunger: Science-Based Solutions That Scale
Solving Global Hunger at Its Roots
Series: Planet Classroom — Problem Solver
Producer: Olivia Vogt
Featuring: Action Against Hunger
With over 800 million people affected worldwide, the film highlights four pillars of impact: nutrition, clean water, food security, and emergency response—demonstrating that hunger is a solvable systems challenge.
Views Critic Gabriela Zavala writes:
"The film presents hunger not as an inevitable tragedy, but as a solvable global challenge rooted in systems that can be changed."
AI and Inclusive Economic Growth Through Tourism
Airbnb & AI: Empowering Inclusive Tourism Worldwide
Series: Planet Classroom — Problem Solver
Created by Farren Howard
This film explores how AI-powered platforms can expand economic opportunity for underserved communities—contributing billions to local economies and supporting job creation at scale.
Views Critic Alex Silverman writes:
"A timely look at how travel technology can expand opportunity beyond major urban centers."
Also Streaming: Expanding the Global Conversation
Additional films now streaming include:
- Family Ties — Curated by KIDS FIRST! Film Festival
- A23a: What Are You Trying to Tell Us? — Curated by Planet Classroom
- This Is My Place — Curated by Actuality Abroad
- The Giving Tree — Curated by Actuality Abroad
Together, these films point to a larger shift: the future will be defined not by ideas alone, but by solutions that can scale across communities, sectors, and systems.
🎬 All films are now streaming on the Planet Classroom Network YouTube Channel
Subscribe for weekly short films spotlighting climate leadership, responsible AI, youth innovation, and global solutions.
The Planet Classroom Network, produced by CMRubinWorld, is a global media ecosystem and YouTube channel uniting creators, youth leaders, educators, policymakers, and international partners. Featuring nearly 1,000 original films from more than 400 international filmmakers and curators, Planet Classroom explores climate action, artificial intelligence, sustainability, and global innovation, amplifying youth voice and measurable solutions worldwide.
SOURCE Planet Classroom Network
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