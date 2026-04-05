From Climate Crisis to AI Innovation: Planet Classroom Launches Six New Films on Net-Zero Accountability, Global Hunger, and the Future of Technology

New April slate spotlights climate adaptation, renewable energy, responsible AI, and global equity—highlighting real-world solutions with measurable impact

NEW YORK, April 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From climate disruption to artificial intelligence, a defining question is shaping global conversations: what solutions are actually working?

The Planet Classroom Network today announces the release of six new short films premiering in April 2026, exploring net-zero climate leadership, climate adaptation, renewable energy innovation, responsible AI, global food security, and inclusive economic growth.

Curated by Planet Classroom and its international partners, the April slate moves beyond awareness to focus on implementation—highlighting how innovation, policy, and community action intersect to deliver measurable results.

Climate Leadership and Ocean Governance: From Policy to Practice

Net Zero Speaks with Dr. Josheena Naggea

Curated by Protect Our Planet & Planet Classroom

Host: Monaaleekh B.K. Gowda

Dr. Josheena Naggea, Blue Food Futures Program Manager at the Stanford Center for Ocean Solutions and IPBES Transformative Change Fellow, examines how climate adaptation, ocean governance, biodiversity conservation, and gender equity must align to deliver credible net-zero outcomes in Mauritius and the Western Indian Ocean.

The episode positions coastal communities as leaders of climate resilience and youth as accountability partners—moving net-zero policy from targets to real-world implementation.

Renewable Energy Innovation Tackling Poverty at the Community Level

Pedal It Forward

Curated for Planet Classroom by Actuality Abroad

Director: J. Cole Gerke

In Cochabamba, Bolivia—where 64% of the population lives below the poverty line—Freddy Candia transforms discarded bicycles into pedal-powered renewable energy systems serving his community.

Views Critic Bridget Alvarez writes:

"Pedal It Forward presents innovation not as high-tech disruption, but as resourceful problem-solving rooted in compassion."

Culture and Climate: Storytelling as Collective Reflection

While Every Sense Is Nourished, the Soul Rests

Curated by Planet Classroom

Director: Grant Lee Bomar

Blending choreography, cinematic storytelling, and original score, this contemporary dance film explores how culture shapes collective response to environmental change.

Views Critic Rhea Mursalin writes:

"A visually immersive contemporary dance film that blends choreography, cinematography, and original music into a reflective artistic experience."

Responsible AI and the Global Eldercare Challenge

Sensi.AI: AI for Senior Care

Series: Planet Classroom — Problem Solver

Created by Adrian Armstrong

As global caregiver shortages intensify, this film examines how AI-powered monitoring systems can support aging populations through fall detection, dementia alerts, and real-time assistance.

Views Critic Cameran Small writes:

"An accessible and timely look at how artificial intelligence can address healthcare gaps with compassion and innovation."

Global Hunger: Science-Based Solutions That Scale

Solving Global Hunger at Its Roots

Series: Planet Classroom — Problem Solver

Producer: Olivia Vogt

Featuring: Action Against Hunger

With over 800 million people affected worldwide, the film highlights four pillars of impact: nutrition, clean water, food security, and emergency response—demonstrating that hunger is a solvable systems challenge.

Views Critic Gabriela Zavala writes:

"The film presents hunger not as an inevitable tragedy, but as a solvable global challenge rooted in systems that can be changed."

AI and Inclusive Economic Growth Through Tourism

Airbnb & AI: Empowering Inclusive Tourism Worldwide

Series: Planet Classroom — Problem Solver

Created by Farren Howard

This film explores how AI-powered platforms can expand economic opportunity for underserved communities—contributing billions to local economies and supporting job creation at scale.

Views Critic Alex Silverman writes:

"A timely look at how travel technology can expand opportunity beyond major urban centers."

Also Streaming: Expanding the Global Conversation

Additional films now streaming include:

Family Ties — Curated by KIDS FIRST! Film Festival

A23a: What Are You Trying to Tell Us? — Curated by Planet Classroom

This Is My Place — Curated by Actuality Abroad

The Giving Tree — Curated by Actuality Abroad

Together, these films point to a larger shift: the future will be defined not by ideas alone, but by solutions that can scale across communities, sectors, and systems.

🎬 All films are now streaming on the Planet Classroom Network YouTube Channel

Subscribe for weekly short films spotlighting climate leadership, responsible AI, youth innovation, and global solutions.

The Planet Classroom Network, produced by CMRubinWorld, is a global media ecosystem and YouTube channel uniting creators, youth leaders, educators, policymakers, and international partners. Featuring nearly 1,000 original films from more than 400 international filmmakers and curators, Planet Classroom explores climate action, artificial intelligence, sustainability, and global innovation, amplifying youth voice and measurable solutions worldwide.

SOURCE Planet Classroom Network