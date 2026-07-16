AI Is Changing How Procare Solutions Builds Software. Here's What That Looks Like.

DENVER, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Child care software leader adopts AI-Driven Development Lifecycle to cut engineering cycle time, ship customer-requested features faster, and maintain the rigorous data privacy and security standards ECE providers depend on.

Procare Solutions, a leading provider of child care management software, announced the adoption of an AI-Driven Development Lifecycle (AI-DLC) across its product and engineering organization. With this transformation, Procare is on track to reduce development cycle time by 30% this quarter, enabling the company to respond to customer needs faster and bring meaningful new capabilities to the 40,000+ early childhood education (ECE) programs that rely on Procare for their daily operations without compromising the data security and privacy standards that child care providers and the families they serve expect.

A New Model for Building Software, Faster

With this new approach, Procare Solutions has undertaken a phased transformation of how it builds and ships software. The company moved from a traditional software development lifecycle to an AI-DLC model, integrating AI-first development practices for 50% of development teams, with a goal of implementing it across every team by the end of the year. Engineers received structured training, including an org-wide AI-DLC workshop and coursework, and the company established an internal AI Guild to share practices and accelerate adoption.

Initial results are encouraging. With approximately 60% of code now attributed to AI-first development, Procare's engineering teams are seeing significant gains in velocity during the development phase. Features that would have required weeks of engineering effort are now moving through build cycles much faster. With that reduction in development cycle time, Procare Solutions can reinvest that development capacity directly into innovation and product enhancements for customers.

"We are in the middle of a transformational change in how we build, run, and consume software," says Priyank Johri, Chief Technology Officer of Procare Solutions. "AI has compressed what used to take months into weeks, enabling us to make cutting edge software better, faster and smarter for our customers."

Recent examples of this faster delivery include RoomRunner, Procare's AI-powered enrollment agent that launched in general availability in May 2026, a direct response to one of the most common operational challenges child care directors face. Looking ahead, Procare's AI-DLC roadmap includes the development of AI-first product features and agentic capabilities designed to automate routine administrative tasks, freeing child care professionals to spend more time on what matters most: the children and families in their care.

What This Means for Early Childhood Education Providers

For the directors, administrators, and staff who run child care programs, AI-DLC translates into a more responsive software partner. Customer-requested features that once took months to reach production are moving to delivery in weeks. Procare's engineering investments are increasingly focused on the capabilities ECE providers ask for most: smarter scheduling, streamlined billing and payment processing, family communication tools, and the operational intelligence that helps programs run with less administrative friction.

Built on a Foundation of Trust: Privacy and Security First

As Procare Solutions accelerates its development velocity, the company's commitment to data privacy and security remains unchanged. Child care providers handle sensitive information every day, from children's health and attendance records to family financial data and staff credentials. Procare recognizes that trust is foundational to every product decision the company makes.

AI-DLC at Procare Solutions is designed with security built in, not bolted on. The company's engineering practices include rigorous testing, security review, and infrastructure maturity requirements at every stage of the development process. Procare's adoption of AI tools is governed by the same data handling and compliance standards that apply across its platform, including AI-driven detection and response capabilities to proactively protect customer environments.

For ECE providers, this means the faster delivery of new features does not come at the cost of the reliability and security their programs depend on. Procare's AI transformation is explicitly designed to mature (not shortcut) testing, security, and infrastructure practices as development velocity increases.

To learn more about Procare Solutions and how they are transforming child care management with AI-powered innovation, visit procaresolutions.com.

SOURCE Procare Solutions