AI Is Forcing a Rethink of the Billable Hour in Digital Consulting: Vaimo

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI and automation quickly speed up how digital platforms are built and optimized, traditional consulting pricing models are coming under pressure. Vaimo, a global digital commerce and experience agency, announced the introduction of value-based pricing as an alternative engagement option, reflecting a revolutionary shift away from time-based billing toward outcome-driven delivery.

For years, billable hours have been the industry standard for digital consulting. But as AI reduces manual effort, shortens delivery cycles, and increases reuse across projects, time spent is no longer a reliable proxy for value delivered. According to Vaimo, this growing disconnect is pushing both enterprises and consultancies to rethink how digital work is priced and measured.

"Too often, the agency model works like a taximeter," says David Holender, CEO at Vaimo. "It's familiar, but it doesn't reflect how modern digital work creates value. We've put this value-based model to work with several of our clients. Once fully established, our clients have seen at least 30% more value by a reduced total cost of ownership and a faster time to market. In short, more throughput for every euro spent. This means our clients pay for the destination and the impact, not for stretching timelines or adding complexity."

Vaimo's value-based pricing model shifts the focus from hours and task estimates to clearly defined business objectives and success metrics. Projects are structured around outcomes, with pricing aligned to the value created rather than the effort expended.

For enterprises investing heavily in digital transformation, the approach is designed to improve transparency and predictability while better aligning incentives between client and partner. By decoupling pricing from time, organizations can prioritize outcomes and execution quality without being constrained by traditional delivery mechanics.

The company will continue to offer time-based and fixed-price models alongside value-based pricing, giving clients flexibility based on project scope, maturity, and risk profile. The new model is positioned as an option for organizations seeking closer alignment between investment and impact as digital delivery continues to accelerate.

"Our goal is simple," Holender adds. "We want to meet clients where they are. Whether through traditional models or value-based delivery, the focus remains the same: meaningful outcomes, fair partnerships, and real impact."

