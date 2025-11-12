AI Is Reshaping Collaboration, but 55% of US Employers Worry It's Replacing Teamwork

Companies embrace AI for efficiency while seeking ways to preserve creativity and collaboration.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI is rapidly changing how employees work together, and new data shows that most companies see it as positive, at least for now. But beneath the optimism, concerns are growing about whether AI is enhancing collaboration or quietly replacing it.

According to a recent Express Employment Professionals–Harris Poll survey, nearly two-thirds or more of U.S. hiring decision-makers say AI has helped improve collaboration in several key ways:

The Impact of AI on Workplace Collaboration

73% say it has made employees more productive when working together.

72% report it has improved how easily employees collaborate in real time.

65% say it has increased how frequently employees collaborate.

65% also say it has led to more frequent outreach among coworkers for help.

Job seekers echo these benefits. Among those working at companies that use AI:

68% say it improves productivity in team settings.

63% say it makes real-time collaboration easier.

60% say they reach out to coworkers more often.

Real-world examples show AI's ability to cut friction and boost collaboration. Tools now deliver real-time meeting summaries, track action items and suggest relevant documents, keeping teams aligned and reducing email clutter. Leaders also cite quick idea feedback without pulling coworkers away and real-time translation that helps multilingual teams work faster.

Yet despite these gains, concerns are mounting.

More than 4 in 5 hiring managers (86%) express unease about AI's growing role in the workplace. Forty-three percent worry it's diminishing creativity, 41% fear reduced communication between employees and 39% believe problem-solving skills may decline. Over half — 55% — are concerned that AI could eventually replace the need for collaboration altogether.

Such concerns may not be too far afield. Around 4 in 5 hiring managers whose company uses AI (81%) believe employees at least sometimes rely on AI instead of reaching out to coworkers for help or input, and more than a third (35%) say it happens often. Job seekers echo this trend, as 37% admit they always or frequently engage in the same behavior.

Many job seekers also worry about the long-term impact: 60% fear AI will eliminate the need to share ideas, and 48% believe teamwork could be fully replaced within five years.

"Collaboration remains the foundation of successful teams," said Bob Funk Jr., CEO, President and Chairman of Express Employment International. "AI can help by removing repetitive tasks and clearing roadblocks, but it should never replace the creativity and trust that come from people working together. The real opportunity is learning how to use these tools to strengthen, not sideline, human connections."

Survey Methodology

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from June 2 to 28, 2025, among 1,000 U.S. hiring decision-makers.

The Job Seeker Report was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from June 12 to 27, 2025, among 1,000 adults ages 18 and older.

Survey Methodology

Survey Methodology

About Robert (Bob) Funk Jr.

Robert (Bob) Funk Jr. is the Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of Express Employment International, a global staffing franchisor founded and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He leads a portfolio of workforce solution brands, including the flagship Express Employment Professionals franchise, along with several affiliated brands serving specialized markets. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 427,000 people globally in 2024 and more than 11 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com.

