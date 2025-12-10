Behind the Holiday Glow: 56% of Employees Feel Gift-Giving Pressure, and Nearly Half Say It Hurts Their Wallet

This holiday season, generosity may come with strings attached.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As festive lights go up and office parties fill calendars, a new Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey reveals a surprising truth: while workplace celebrations and gift exchanges are widespread, many employees feel more pressured than joyful when it comes to giving.

Nearly all U.S. hiring managers (94%) say their company hosts celebrations, most commonly for holidays (61%), birthdays (51%) and work anniversaries (50%). And nearly two-thirds (64%) report that employees regularly exchange gifts. But beneath the surface of these cheerful traditions lies a growing sense of obligation.

Gift-Giving Pressure in the Workplace

From interns to executives, no one seems exempt from the unwritten rules of workplace gift-giving. More than half of hiring managers say their employees feel compelled to give gifts to:

Direct Reports: 56%

Managers/Supervisors: 55%

Mentors, Peers and/or Senior Leadership: 52%

Notably, more than a third say their employees feel a lot of, or extreme, pressure.

Among job seekers, the sentiment is echoed. While 87% report their company hosts celebrations and 54% say gift exchanges are common, around half feel pressured to give gifts to coworkers — especially for birthdays, work anniversaries or holidays.

However, three-quarters (75%) say they are comfortable giving gifts to peers for personal occasions.

Younger Workers Feel It More

Gen Z and millennials are significantly more likely than Gen X to feel extreme pressure:

To give gifts to managers: 33% and 29% vs. 10%



To senior leadership: 32% and 27% vs. 12%



To mentors: 37% and 24% vs. 12%

The Financial and Emotional Toll:

Most job seekers (71%) also say the pressure to give gifts disproportionately affects employees who earn less, while 68% believe it opens the door to favoritism. Additionally, 62% agree these exchanges foster a sense of obligation that can negatively impact team dynamics.

Nearly half (46%) feel pressured to spend a specific amount on gifts, adding financial strain to what should be a season of goodwill.

"Gift giving is never about the item itself. It's about the relationship," said Bob Funk Jr., CEO, President and Chairman of Express Employment International. "In any workplace, the real value comes from the exchange of support, time and shared achievements. When expectations around price or participation creep in, it shifts the focus away from what matters. The holidays should strengthen connections, not create pressure or financial strain. The real value is in the relationship."

