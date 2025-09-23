AI Is Reshaping Legal Search: Martindale-Avvo Report Highlights the Rising Importance of Trust Signals Like Online Profiles Over Clicks

New analysis reveals trust-builders like online profiles significantly influence the client journey across multiple contact points as AI continues to transform search

SEATTLE, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Martindale-Avvo released new findings showing how today's AI-assisted search is distorting lead attribution models and leaving law firms blind to a significant share of client contacts generated by "trust signals" such as online profiles.

The AI Reshapes Legal Search: Uncovering the True Value of Trust report reveals that law firms are getting more value from their online profiles than they may realize. AI tools like search summaries, AI-generated overviews, and reputation snippets often pull information from online profiles, influencing a potential client's opinion before they ever click on a link or fill out a form to connect with an attorney. That means if a firm only looks at the last action (like a form fill) when evaluating the performance of a profile, they're missing more than half of the real impact their profile had.

"Trust is the real driver. The way people choose an attorney is no longer a straight line — it's a series of touchpoints across profiles, reviews, websites, maps, and more," said Dave Savoy, Sr. Director of Marketing at Martindale-Avvo.

Key Takeaway

Among 2,000 consumers who conducted research and contacted an attorney, 10 contacts occurred directly from an attorney's profile page.

From this same group, an additional 11 assisted contacts occurred after reviewing an attorney's trust-builders unique to their profile (such as verified client reviews, third-party ratings, or peer endorsements).

Combined, 21 contacts occurred — more than 50% higher than profile-direct alone.

Why Trust Signals Matter

Trust signals like profiles are now showing up earlier in the client's journey when searching for legal help. With AI summaries now appearing in about 1 in 5 Google searches (as of March 2025)1, fewer people are clicking through — but they're still consuming information pulled from profiles through AI features when determining which attorney or firm to contact.

"For every contact you see directly from your profile, there's at least one more that comes later — driven by the trust your profile created," Savoy added. "Attorneys who invest in their profile and online reputation gain a significant competitive advantage. Building your reputation through your profile is no longer optional, it's essential."

Martindale-Avvo's findings highlight the true value of attorneys' online profiles and trust-builders. With summaries and reviews now appearing directly in search results, many consumers don't need to click through. But their decision to contact is still driven by the trust signals profile provides. Moving beyond last-touch attribution to measure the full value of their online reputation is critical in today's AI-enabled world.

You can find the full report here .

About Martindale-Avvo

Martindale-Avvo helps firms grow the business of their practice, connecting millions of legal consumers each month with an attorney at their point of need. We provide online marketing, lead generation, and reputation management solutions to attorneys and firms across the country through our network of brands like Avvo, Martindale-Hubbell, Nolo, Ngage, and Captorra. Visit martindale-avvo.com for more information.

1 https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2025/07/22/google-users-are-less-likely-to-click-on-links-when-an-ai-summary-appears-in-the-results/

