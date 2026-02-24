AI may boost productivity -- but it can hurt a creator's reputation, new research finds

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hollywood celebrates creativity at the Oscars, new research from Florida International University's College of Business suggests that how creative work is made may matter just as much as the final product – especially when artificial intelligence is involved.

Generative AI is now commonly used in creative fields like marketing and music, but a recent study in Academy of Management Discoveries reveals that creators who disclose using AI face negative judgments, regardless of their existing reputation.

The research, conducted by Joel Carnevale, assistant professor of management at FIU Business, in collaboration with researchers at Syracuse University, sought to answer whether a stellar reputation shields creators from criticism when they use AI.

The answer: it does not.

In one experiment, participants evaluated a video game soundtrack. Everyone heard the same composition, but the description of the composer varied.

Some were told the piece was created by Hans Zimmer, the Oscar-winning composer behind "Inception", "Dune" and "The Dark Knight" trilogy. Others were told the same music came from a first-year college student with no professional standing. In half the scenarios, participants also were told the composition was created "in collaboration with AI."

Although Zimmer's name was used in the study to represent a famous, recognizable composer, Zimmer has previously said that he, personally, would not use AI to compose music.

"Regardless of whether the composer was Hans Zimmer or a student just starting out, disclosing AI use led to more negative evaluations," Carnevale said.

Reputational prestige and creative competence declined substantially when AI use was disclosed. Even a household name in film music was not insulated from skepticism once AI entered the picture.

Reputation still mattered — just not enough to prevent damage.

When the composer was described as Hans Zimmer, participants were more likely to credit the human creator and assume AI played a smaller role. When described as an unknown student, they assumed heavier AI reliance.

"That was the one limited benefit of reputation," Carnevale said. "People were more willing to believe that a highly respected creator was still driving the creative process."

The effect extended beyond the arts. In another experiment, participants evaluated a highly regarded advertising employee known for strong ideas and awards. Again, AI use reduced reputational standing.

"When people believe AI was used in the creative work, even if they are not told how much it was used, they start questioning whether the creativity is genuine," Carnevale said. "Authenticity turned out to be the key mechanism."

Disclosing that AI was used for administrative tasks softened the backlash slightly but did not eliminate it. Participants were also less likely to seek collaboration with an AI-reliant colleague.

The researchers stress that their findings are not an argument against AI, noting prior studies show it can enhance creative output. Instead, the work highlights a gap between technological capability and social perception.

"Right now, AI carries a reputational tax," Carnevale said. "Creators have to manage not just the work itself, but also perceptions surrounding how the work came to be."

For now, even the most celebrated creatives are not immune.

"If someone like Hans Zimmer doesn't get a free pass," Carnevale said, "that tells us just how powerful these perceptions still are and how carefully creators need to think about their image when collaborating with AI."

