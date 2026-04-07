Helen and Jacob Shaham make landmark gift to FIU Medicine

MIAMI, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida International University and Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine (FIU Medicine) today announced a landmark $30 million gift from philanthropists Helen and Jacob Shaham.

In recognition of their generosity, the academic medical center currently under construction on FIU's main campus, in partnership with Baptist Health South Florida (Baptist Health), will be named the Helen and Jacob Shaham Academic Medical Center.

Pictured L to R: Dr. Juan C. Cendan, dean, Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine (FIU Medicine); Helen Shaham; Jeanette M. Nuñez, president, FIU; Jacob Shaham; Carlos A. Duart, chair, FIU Board of Trustees. (Credit: Jasen Delgado for Florida International University)

"We're proud to support FIU's College of Medicine and the role it plays in our community," said Helen and Jacob Shaham. "Expanding access to education and preparing the next generation of physicians is a meaningful investment of the future of South Florida and beyond."

Made possible through critical investment and support from the Florida Legislature – which has allocated more than $158 million to date – FIU Medicine is partnering with Baptist Health, which will be the care provider and will manage the center's operations. The seven-story facility, slated to open in 2028, will feature academic learning spaces and outpatient multi-specialty services, including same-day surgery and diagnostic imaging. These services will make it easier for the community to access high-quality outpatient care while helping train the next generation of physicians at a time when the U.S. faces a growing doctor shortage.

"This is a landmark moment in the history of Florida International University," said FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez. "Helen and Jacob Shaham's extraordinary generosity will further elevate the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine and accelerate our vision to build a world-class academic health center that transforms lives. Their investment is a testament to their belief in FIU and our role in transforming the future of health care."

The Shahams are visionary leaders in senior living who built The Palace into a nationally recognized model of excellence in senior communities. Their commitment to quality, dignity and innovation has impacted countless families. Deeply invested in giving back to the community, they have employed and mentored FIU alumni and supported leading health institutions, including Baptist Health and Nicklaus Children's Hospital, key academic and clinical partners of FIU Medicine.

"This extraordinary gift reflects both the Shahams' vision and their confidence in FIU's growing impact across our community," said FIU Board of Trustees Chair Carlos A. Duart. "The Helen and Jacob Shaham Academic Medical Center will expand access to care while advancing education and research that directly benefit South Florida."

The Helen and Jacob Shaham Academic Medical Center will anchor FIU's growing clinical enterprise, integrating education, research and patient care to establish a premier hub for academic medicine in South Florida. The Shahams' unrestricted gift advances FIU's commitment to expanding access to high‑quality care, training future physicians and scientists, and strengthening the region's health ecosystem for generations to come.

"This transformative gift empowers us to focus on what matters most—our students, scientific discovery and providing top quality health care," said Dr. Juan C. Cendan, dean of FIU Medicine and senior vice president for health affairs at FIU. "By expanding scholarships, we will create new opportunities for talented future physicians who both reflect and serve our community. With strengthened research support, we will drive breakthroughs that enhance patient outcomes. The Helen and Jacob Shaham Academic Medical Center will serve as a shining example of academic medicine and compassionate care."

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SOURCE Florida International University