AI-native ITSM Leader Atomicwork Appoints Jeegar Shah as Head of Applied AI

Former Amazon AGI and ServiceNow AI leader to accelerate Atomicwork's modern service management platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomicwork, an AI-native ITSM and ESM platform built for modern enterprises, today announced the appointment of Jeegar Shah as Head of Applied AI and Platform. In this role, Shah will lead Atomicwork's AI platform and applied AI initiatives as the company continues to scale its agentic service management capabilities.

Jeegar Shah joins Atomicwork to lead AI

Shah brings extensive experience building and operating enterprise AI systems at scale. He joins Atomicwork from Amazon and ServiceNow, where he worked on production AI systems serving millions of users globally. His background in deploying reliable, secure, and observable AI in complex enterprise environments will support Atomicwork's mission to deliver AI that enterprises can trust in real-world operations.

"At Atomicwork, we're building AI that does real work for enterprises, not AI bolted onto legacy systems," said Vijay Rayapati, co-founder and CEO of Atomicwork. "Jeegar has spent his career building AI that performs in production at scale. His experience is a strong fit as we continue to advance our AI-native service management platform."

At Amazon, Shah spent over four years on the Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) team, where he led the development of large language model training, evaluation, and release pipelines. His work supported several of Amazon's most ambitious AI initiatives, including early foundation models and the natural language understanding infrastructure that powers Alexa AI. Operating at this scale gave Shah hands-on experience with distributed training systems, evaluation frameworks, and the operational rigor required to deploy AI reliably across global platforms.

Following Amazon, Shah joined ServiceNow, where he led enterprise AI and platform efforts to design and operationalize agentic, context-driven systems, advancing multi-agent orchestration and retrieval architectures for real-world enterprise use. Shah also serves on LangChain's Customer Advisory Board, where he advises on enterprise adoption of agentic AI and large language model orchestration. Through this role, he brings real-world integration experience to one of the most widely used AI developer platforms.

Atomicwork is building an AI-native approach to ITSM and ESM designed to eliminate repetitive service work and deliver instant, contextual support to employees in the flow of work. Unlike traditional service management platforms that retrofit AI onto ticket-centric systems, Atomicwork was designed from the ground up to be agentic, enabling AI to reason, act, and continuously improve across enterprise environments.

As Head of Applied AI and Platform, Shah will oversee the development of Atomicwork's AI platform, with a focus on scalability, security, governance, and operational reliability. "Atomicwork is addressing a foundational problem in enterprise software: enabling service teams to move beyond manual work through AI that performs reliably at scale," said Shah. "I'm excited to help build trusted AI platforms and to contribute to a team reshaping service management for a new generation of enterprises."

About Atomicwork

Atomicwork is an AI-native ITSM & ESM platform built for modern enterprises to transform their IT service delivery and employee support. Powered by agentic AI, it automates routine IT tasks, unifies workflows, and delivers instant, contextual support across Slack, Teams, and the browser - helping IT teams focus on strategic work that drives business growth.

Trusted by CIOs and global enterprises, Atomicwork redefines IT service management with automation, intelligence, and seamless employee experiences. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in India and Singapore.

Learn more at atomicwork.com.

SOURCE Atomicwork Inc