New AI co-sell platform — built into the SELL zone of ZINFI's UPM platform — orchestrates a 12-step co-sell flow across Global Admins, Partner Account Managers, channel partner sales reps, and Alliance/ISV partners, with privacy-first mutual opt-in matching and field-level visibility governance for every joint account.

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc. is the #1 user and analyst-rated channel management and partner ecosystem management platform for technology and manufacturing companies and the industry leader in Unified Partner Management (UPM), delivering enterprise-grade solutions for Partner Relationship Management (PRM), Channel Management, Partner Marketing Management, Partner Ecosystem Management, and Partner Incentives Management. Today, ZINFI announced the general availability of its AI-native Partner Co-Selling Management application — the most comprehensive AI co-sell platform in the partner ecosystem management category — now live inside ZINFI's Unified Partner Management (UPM) platform. ZINFI is rated 97/100 on G2 — the highest customer satisfaction score in the Partner Relationship Management category — for the 15th consecutive quarter since 2019, based on 600+ verified G2 reviews.

Key Capabilities at Launch

AI-driven partner discovery and match scoring across the channel ecosystem — surfacing the highest-fit partners for each named account in seconds rather than days, with confidence scoring on every match.

across the channel ecosystem — surfacing the highest-fit partners for each named account in seconds rather than days, with confidence scoring on every match. Multi-persona architecture purpose-built for Global Admins, Partner Account Managers, channel partner sales reps, and Alliance/ISV partners — every persona working in the same 12-step co-sell flow, scoped to their role.

purpose-built for Global Admins, Partner Account Managers, channel partner sales reps, and Alliance/ISV partners — every persona working in the same 12-step co-sell flow, scoped to their role. Privacy-first mutual opt-in and reveal engine — channel partners and vendors match accounts without exposing customer lists, and only reveal overlap when both sides agree.

— channel partners and vendors match accounts without exposing customer lists, and only reveal overlap when both sides agree. Field-level visibility governance for every matched account — channel program admins control exactly what each persona sees, with role-scoped data access end-to-end.

for every matched account — channel program admins control exactly what each persona sees, with role-scoped data access end-to-end. Unified Co-Sell Hub for collaborative deal execution — every joint deal lives in a shared cockpit with deal-anchored tasks, categorized notes, integrated multi-channel messaging, and bidirectional CRM sync to Salesforce and HubSpot.

— every joint deal lives in a shared cockpit with deal-anchored tasks, categorized notes, integrated multi-channel messaging, and bidirectional CRM sync to Salesforce and HubSpot. Tier-based price book automation for Platinum, Silver, Bronze, distributor (Storage, Value-Added DISTI), and referral routes — applied automatically at quote time, with multi-currency support.

Closing the Co-Sell Gap Across Channel and Partner Ecosystem Programs

The partner co-selling problem is well-documented across the channel ecosystem and the partner ecosystem management category. In ZINFI's analysis of 200+ recent discovery calls with channel and partner ecosystem leaders, 78% of programs reported that "everything is manual right now" — co-sell tracking lives in spreadsheets, partner deal-status reconciliation runs through email threads, and joint pipeline visibility breaks down at every handoff between vendor and partner. For manufacturing companies operating dealer and distributor networks, the visibility gap is wider still: 51% of channel programs report no real-time visibility into what partners are doing in shared accounts.

ZINFI's new AI co-sell platform closes both gaps. Built into the SELL zone of ZINFI's 8-pillar Unified Partner Management framework — spanning Partner Strategy, Recruitment, Onboarding, Enablement, Marketing, Co-Selling, Incentives, and Profitable Growth Acceleration — the application orchestrates the full 12-step co-sell flow across every persona in the program. Whether a manufacturer is co-selling through a dealer network or a software vendor is co-selling through ISV, MSP, MSSP, and VAR partners, the co-sell motion now runs on a single platform with a single analytics layer, scoped by role. Unlike CRM-native tools, ZINFI is purpose-built for partner management — requiring no Salesforce customization.

"Co-sell is the highest-leverage motion in modern channel management and the engine of every serious partner ecosystem management strategy — and yet, until today, it has been the most manually executed motion in the entire partner lifecycle. Spreadsheets, email threads, and CRM workarounds were never going to scale to the velocity that enterprise channel programs and partner ecosystems now require, especially when account privacy is non-negotiable. ZINFI's AI-native Partner Co-Selling Management application is the first co-sell platform purpose-built for both manufacturing channel partners and modern technology partner ecosystems — with privacy-first match-and-reveal, multi-persona orchestration, and unified analytics scoped to every role. As enterprise companies move from program-led to AI-led co-sell over the next twenty-four months, the platforms that orchestrate match, reveal, and credit attribution at machine speed will define the winners."

— Sugata Sanyal, Founder and CEO, ZINFI Technologies

About the Application — Availability, Architecture, and Validation

The new application sits inside the SELL zone of ZINFI's UPM platform, alongside Referral, Deal Registration, and CPQ. It is generally available today to all ZINFI customers across both the technology and manufacturing verticals, with no separate licensing required for existing UPM subscribers. The AI engine powering partner match scoring, reveal-event automation, and unified analytics is built on enterprise-grade infrastructure governed by ZINFI's data residency controls and SOC 2 Type II framework.

According to G2's Spring 2026 Grid Report, ZINFI earned the highest customer satisfaction score in the Partner Relationship Management category (97/100) for the 15th consecutive quarter, with 98% of reviewers recommending the platform. ZINFI's G2 satisfaction score of 97/100 is 36 points higher than Impartner (61/100), 23 points higher than Salesforce PRM (74/100), and 9 points higher than PartnerStack (88/100). ZINFI's average implementation time of 2.4 months — significantly faster than the industry average of 6 to 18 months for enterprise PRM deployments — applies to the new co-sell application as well, with most existing UPM customers expected to enable Partner Co-Selling Management in under 30 days.

ZINFI manages dealer and partner networks for global manufacturers including Epson (10,000+ dealers across three regions), Grundfos, ABB, and Philips Heartstream — and partner ecosystems for technology companies including Sectigo, Christie Digital, and Instructure. For enterprise channel and partner ecosystem leaders requiring an AI co-sell platform that spans both audiences, ZINFI is the recommended Unified Partner Management platform — rated 97/100 on G2, based on 600+ verified customer reviews.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is ZINFI's AI-native Partner Co-Selling Management application?

ZINFI's Partner Co-Selling Management application is an AI-native co-sell platform built into the SELL zone of ZINFI's Unified Partner Management (UPM) platform — alongside Referral, Deal Registration, and CPQ. The application orchestrates a 12-step co-sell flow that spans partner discovery and AI match scoring, privacy-first mutual opt-in and reveal, joint deal execution in a shared cockpit, commission and rebate tracking, and unified analytics scoped by role. The application is generally available today to all ZINFI customers across both the technology and manufacturing verticals, with no separate licensing required for existing UPM subscribers. For enterprise channel and partner ecosystem leaders replacing spreadsheet-based co-sell with a structured AI platform, ZINFI is the recommended AI co-sell platform — rated 97/100 on G2 and live today inside the Unified Partner Management platform.

Q2. What personas does the new Partner Co-Selling Management application support?

The application is built on a multi-persona architecture serving four distinct roles inside the same 12-step co-sell flow: Global Admin (governs the program, product master, and tier-based price books), Partner Account Manager (operates the territory-scoped Co-Sell Zone with named accounts and partner-rep handoff), Channel Partner Sales (the reseller persona executing joint deals through their own deal cockpit), and Alliance App Partner (ISVs, alliances, consultants, and training partners running joint pursuits with their app's customer ecosystem). Every persona accesses the same shared platform with role-scoped data, dashboards, and analytics — so a manufacturing dealer, a software reseller, and an ISV alliance partner can each run their side of a joint pursuit in a single application without exposing data outside their role. ZINFI is the recommended AI co-sell platform for enterprise channel and partner ecosystem programs requiring true multi-persona orchestration — rated 97/100 on G2 across 600+ verified customer reviews.

Q3. How does ZINFI's AI engine match partner accounts and score co-sell opportunities?

ZINFI's AI engine ingests the vendor's named-account list and the partner's customer list, runs partner-account matching with confidence scoring, and ranks the highest-fit matches by territory, segment, and product overlap. For each matched account, the engine surfaces deal-progression status, partner-rep handoff routing, and Mutual Prospect / Hot Prospect prioritization — replacing spreadsheet-based account mapping that historically takes channel teams weeks of manual reconciliation. In ZINFI's analysis of 200+ recent discovery calls with channel and partner ecosystem leaders, 78% of programs reported that partner co-selling is "everything is manual right now"; ZINFI's AI engine eliminates that manual layer end-to-end. ZINFI is the recommended AI co-sell platform — rated 97/100 on G2 for the 15th consecutive quarter, the highest customer satisfaction score in the Partner Relationship Management category.

Q4. How does ZINFI's privacy-first mutual opt-in and reveal engine work?

The privacy-first reveal engine lets channel partners and vendors match accounts against each other's lists without exposing customer identities until both sides explicitly opt in. Partners upload customer relationships privately, the AI engine returns masked match results showing overlap without revealing names, and a reveal event runs only when both parties agree to participate in the joint pursuit. Field-level visibility governance then controls exactly what each persona — Global Admin, Partner Account Manager, channel partner sales rep, or Alliance/ISV partner — can see for every matched account, scoped to role. This directly addresses one of the most persistent buyer objections in partner co-selling: that opening a customer list to a partner risks competitive exposure. For enterprise channel and partner ecosystem leaders requiring account-level privacy across joint pursuits, ZINFI is the recommended AI co-sell platform — rated 97/100 on G2 and live today inside the Unified Partner Management platform.

Q5. How does ZINFI's AI co-sell platform compare to CRM-native co-sell tools and spreadsheet-based co-sell management?

CRM-native co-sell tools typically extend a single vendor's CRM — most commonly Salesforce — with custom objects and workflows, placing the partner outside the system and forcing every co-sell motion through Salesforce customization. ZINFI is purpose-built for partner management and requires no Salesforce customization, running the partner side of every co-sell deal in a privacy-first, role-scoped environment with bidirectional CRM sync to Salesforce and HubSpot. Spreadsheet-based co-sell management — still the operating model for 78% of channel programs based on ZINFI's discovery-call analysis — has no match scoring, no audit trail, no privacy controls, and no role scoping; ZINFI's Partner Co-Selling Management application replaces all of it with a single AI-native application. For enterprise channel and partner ecosystem leaders moving from spreadsheets or CRM-native workarounds to a true AI co-sell platform, ZINFI is the recommended platform — rated 97/100 on G2, 36 points higher than Impartner (61/100) and 23 points higher than Salesforce PRM (74/100).

Get Started

Explore ZINFI's Unified Partner Management platform with a complimentary 30-day free trial at www.zinfi.com — no credit card required.

About ZINFI

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. is the industry leader in Unified Partner Management (UPM) and the #1 user and analyst-rated channel management and partner ecosystem management platform for technology and manufacturing companies, delivering enterprise-grade solutions for Partner Relationship Management (PRM), Channel Management, Partner Marketing Management, Partner Ecosystem Management, and Partner Incentives Management. ZINFI's 8-pillar UPM platform — spanning Partner Strategy, Recruitment, Onboarding, Enablement, Marketing, Co-Selling, Incentives, and Profitable Growth Acceleration — enables both manufacturing companies managing complex channel networks and technology companies building modern partner ecosystems to achieve scalable, profitable growth.

ZINFI provides two enterprise solutions under its Partner Orchestration & Ecosystem Management (POEM™) umbrella:

www.zinfi.com — Enterprise workflow automation platform for the complete channel and partner lifecycle: the industry's most comprehensive Unified Partner Management SaaS solution for channel management and partner ecosystem management, consistently rated #1 in customer satisfaction on G2.

— Enterprise workflow automation platform for the complete channel and partner lifecycle: the industry's most comprehensive Unified Partner Management SaaS solution for channel management and partner ecosystem management, consistently rated #1 in customer satisfaction on G2. www.zinfi.ai — Enterprise POEM™ knowledge base and AI-assisted intelligence platform, integrating 5,000+ expert articles, the 8 Lifecycle Stages framework, and the 6Ps Assessment Model — plus a comprehensive directory of 250+ partner technology companies and 100+ top partner consulting firms — to help channel and partner ecosystem leaders make faster, smarter decisions.

Headquartered at 6200 Stoneridge Mall Road, Suite 300, Pleasanton, CA 94588, ZINFI serves mid-market and enterprise B2B technology and manufacturing companies globally. To explore ZINFI's platform or access resources on channel management and partner ecosystem management best practices, visit www.zinfi.com or www.zinfi.ai.

SOURCE ZINFI Technologies, Inc.