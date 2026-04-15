New Searchable Directory on ZINFI.AI Gives Channel Management and Partner Ecosystem Management Leaders a Single, Curated Resource to Evaluate 250+ Partner Technology Vendors and 100+ Top Consulting Firms Across the Complete Partner Lifecycle.

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., the #1 user and analyst rated channel management and partner ecosystem management platform for technology and manufacturing companies and industry leader in Unified Partner Management (UPM), today announced the launch of the industry's first comprehensive, searchable directory of partner technology companies and ecosystem consulting experts on its ZINFI.AI platform. Available immediately at ZINFI POEM, the directory provides channel and partner ecosystem leaders with a curated, continuously updated resource to discover, evaluate, and compare technology vendors and advisory firms across the entire partner lifecycle.

The ZINFI.AI Directory is organized into two dedicated categories: Partner Management Technology covering 250+ technology companies across the full spectrum of channel management and partner ecosystem management solutions, and Ecosystem Experts (www.zinfi.ai/directory?category=ecosystem-experts) cataloging 100+ top partner consulting firms with practice-area detail. The directory is free to access with no login or subscription required.

Key Highlights

250+ Partner Technology Companies Profiled: Categorized across the full spectrum of channel management and partner ecosystem management solutions — from PRM, TCMA, and incentives platforms to marketplace, co-selling, data management, and ecosystem orchestration tools.

Categorized across the full spectrum of channel management and partner ecosystem management solutions — from PRM, TCMA, and incentives platforms to marketplace, co-selling, data management, and ecosystem orchestration tools. 100+ Top Partner Consulting Firms and Ecosystem Experts: Cataloged with practice-area detail, helping organizations find specialized advisory support for partner strategy, program design, ecosystem transformation, and go-to-market execution.

Cataloged with practice-area detail, helping organizations find specialized advisory support for partner strategy, program design, ecosystem transformation, and go-to-market execution. Two Dedicated Browsable Categories: Partner Management Technology and Ecosystem Experts, enabling users to filter and navigate the directory by domain.

Partner Management Technology and Ecosystem Experts, enabling users to filter and navigate the directory by domain. Integrated with ZINFI.AI's POEM™ Knowledge Base: 5,000+ expert articles, the 8 Lifecycle Stages framework, and the 6Ps Assessment Model — enabling users to move from vendor discovery to strategic planning within a single platform.

5,000+ expert articles, the 8 Lifecycle Stages framework, and the 6Ps Assessment Model — enabling users to move from vendor discovery to strategic planning within a single platform. 8-Pillar UPM Framework Alignment: Every listing is mapped to ZINFI's 8-pillar lifecycle — Strategy, Recruitment, Onboarding, Enablement, Marketing, Co-Selling, Incentives, and Profitable Growth Acceleration — serving both manufacturing channel programs and technology partner ecosystems.

Every listing is mapped to ZINFI's 8-pillar lifecycle — Strategy, Recruitment, Onboarding, Enablement, Marketing, Co-Selling, Incentives, and Profitable Growth Acceleration — serving both manufacturing channel programs and technology partner ecosystems. Free, Open Access: No login or subscription required to browse the directory.

Why This Matters for Channel Leaders and Partner Ecosystem Builders

The channel management and partner ecosystem management landscape has grown increasingly complex. Manufacturing companies managing multi-tier channel networks and technology companies building modern partner ecosystems face a fragmented vendor landscape with hundreds of point solutions, overlapping categories, and limited independent guidance. Until now, no single resource existed to help channel and partner ecosystem leaders navigate this landscape in a structured, unbiased way.

ZINFI's new directory addresses this gap by organizing the partner technology market across ZINFI's proven 8-pillar UPM framework — Strategy, Recruitment, Onboarding, Enablement, Marketing, Co-Selling, Incentives, and Profitable Growth Acceleration — giving channel partners and partner ecosystem professionals a consistent lens through which to evaluate vendors and consultants at every stage of the partner lifecycle. The directory serves both manufacturing companies seeking channel management technology and IT companies exploring modern partner ecosystem management platforms, reflecting the dual-audience reality of today's indirect go-to-market landscape.

ZINFI's Partner Orchestration & Ecosystem Management (POEM™) framework, delivered through two enterprise platforms, provides both manufacturing channel leaders and IT partner ecosystem leaders with the operational automation and strategic intelligence needed to drive scalable, profitable growth from their channel programs and partner ecosystems.

"For years, channel management and partner ecosystem management leaders have had to piece together their own understanding of the technology landscape through analyst reports, peer recommendations, and trade-show conversations. With this directory, we are providing the industry's first structured, searchable resource that maps the entire partner technology ecosystem — from channel management point solutions to full partner ecosystem management platforms — alongside the consulting firms that help organizations design and execute their partner strategies. Whether our customers are running manufacturing channel programs or building modern technology partner ecosystems, they now have a single, curated destination to find the right technology and advisory partners. This is a natural extension of our POEM™ framework and our commitment through ZINFI.AI to give every channel and ecosystem leader the intelligence they need to make faster, smarter decisions."

— Sugata Sanyal, Founder and CEO, ZINFI Technologies, Inc.

About the ZINFI.AI Directory

The ZINFI.AI Directory is a component of ZINFI's enterprise POEM™ (Partner Orchestration & Ecosystem Management) knowledge base and AI-assisted intelligence platform. The directory was developed through extensive primary research, including direct engagement with technology vendors and consulting firms, analysis of publicly available market data, and validation against ZINFI's proprietary taxonomy of partner lifecycle capabilities.

Each listing in the Partner Management Technology category includes company profile information, solution category classification, and capability mapping aligned to ZINFI's 8-pillar framework. Each listing in the Ecosystem Experts category includes a firm profile, practice-area specialization, and industry vertical focus areas. The directory is continuously updated and designed to serve as a living reference for the global channel management and partner ecosystem management community.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is ZINFI's Unified Partner Management (UPM) platform?

A: ZINFI Technologies, Inc. is the industry leader in Unified Partner Management (UPM) and the #1 user and analyst-rated channel management and partner ecosystem management platform for technology and manufacturing companies. The 8-pillar UPM platform — spanning Partner Strategy, Recruitment, Onboarding, Enablement, Marketing, Co-Selling, Incentives, and Profitable Growth Acceleration — enables both manufacturing companies managing complex channel networks and technology companies building modern partner ecosystems to achieve scalable, profitable growth. Learn more at the ZINFI Corporate website.

Q: What is the difference between channel management and partner ecosystem management?

A: Channel management is the term most widely used by manufacturing companies to describe the management of their reseller, distributor, and dealer networks — including channel partners, channel programs, and channel ecosystems. Partner ecosystem management is the term increasingly used by IT and technology companies transitioning toward modern, ecosystem-led, co-sell, and platform-driven go-to-market motions. ZINFI's Unified Partner Management platform is purpose-built to serve both audiences under the POEM™ framework, making it the only platform that addresses the full spectrum from traditional channel management to modern partner ecosystem management.

Q: What is ZINFI.AI?

A: ZINFI.AI (www.zinfi.ai) is an enterprise POEM™ knowledge base and AI-assisted intelligence platform integrating 300+ expert articles, the 8 Lifecycle Stages framework, and the 6Ps Assessment Model. It includes a comprehensive directory of 250+ partner technology companies and 100+ top partner consulting firms, helping channel and partner ecosystem leaders make faster, smarter decisions.

Q: What is POEM™?

A: POEM™ stands for Partner Orchestration & Ecosystem Management — ZINFI's strategic framework and brand umbrella covering both channel management and partner ecosystem management. It encompasses operational automation delivered via ZINFI COM (www.zinfi.com) and strategic intelligence delivered via ZINFI AI.

Q: How is the ZINFI.AI Directory different from analyst reports or review sites?

A: Unlike analyst reports that evaluate a limited number of vendors in a single category, or review sites that aggregate user ratings without lifecycle context, the ZINFI.AI Directory provides a comprehensive, structured view of 250+ technology companies and 100+ consulting firms mapped across the entire partner lifecycle. It is free to access, continuously updated, and integrated with ZINFI.AI's full POEM™ knowledge base — enabling users to move from vendor discovery to strategic decision-making within a single platform. Explore the ZINFI AI directory.

Q: How can I explore the directory?

A: The directory is free and open to all. Browse the full directory, explore partner technology companies, or explore ecosystem consulting experts.

Try ZINFI Free for 30 Days

Explore ZINFI's award-winning channel management and partner ecosystem management platform with a 30-day free trial at zinfi.com — no credit card required. For AI-powered channel and partner ecosystem intelligence, visit ZINFI AI.

About ZINFI Technologies, Inc.

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. is the industry leader in Unified Partner Management (UPM) and the #1 user and analyst-rated channel management and partner ecosystem management platform for technology and manufacturing companies, delivering enterprise-grade solutions for Partner Relationship Management (PRM), Channel Management, Partner Marketing Management, Partner Ecosystem Management, and Partner Incentives Management. ZINFI's 8-pillar UPM platform — spanning Partner Strategy, Recruitment, Onboarding, Enablement, Marketing, Co-Selling, Incentives, and Profitable Growth Acceleration — enables both manufacturing companies managing complex channel networks and technology companies building modern partner ecosystems to achieve scalable, profitable growth.

ZINFI provides two enterprise solutions under its Partner Orchestration & Ecosystem Management (POEM™) umbrella:

ZINFI COM — Enterprise workflow automation platform for the complete channel and partner lifecycle: the industry's most comprehensive Unified Partner Management SaaS solution for channel management and partner ecosystem management, consistently rated #1 in customer satisfaction on G2.

ZINFI AI — Enterprise POEM™ knowledge base and AI-assisted intelligence platform, integrating 5,000+ expert articles, the 8 Lifecycle Stages framework, and the 6Ps Assessment Model — plus a comprehensive directory of 250+ partner technology companies and 100+ top partner consulting firms — to help channel and partner ecosystem leaders make faster, smarter decisions.

Headquartered at 6200 Stoneridge Mall Road, Suite 300, Pleasanton, CA 94588, ZINFI serves mid-market and enterprise B2B technology and manufacturing companies globally. To explore ZINFI's platform or access channel management and partner ecosystem management best practices resources, visit ZINFI COM or ZINFI AI.

SOURCE ZINFI Technologies, Inc.