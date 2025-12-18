AI platform assists workers 24/7

BEIJING, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

The All-China Federation of Trade Unions has revealed an artificial intelligence-powered platform that acts as a round-the-clock digital assistant, offering everything from legal guidance to policy analysis, as part of efforts to empower workers through technology.

LI MIN / CHIINA DAILY

The core architecture of the AI platform comprises four main modules: the large model computing power scheduling platform, which integrates diverse computing resources to enhance efficiency; the knowledge operation platform that aggregates authoritative union data, professional policies and regulations, and typical cases, featuring automatic categorization, dynamic updates, and precise retrieval capabilities; the large model service management platform, enabling end-to-end management from model training to deployment and lowering the barrier for union staff to use AI technologies; and the trade union native AI application support platform, providing foundational support for the development of intelligent applications.

The AI platform has integrated three key elements of AI: computing power, models and data. It helps enhance the performance of trade union-specific industry models in knowledge processing, reasoning and other areas, boosting the intelligence and efficiency of union work.

Currently, this platform has been applied to multiple scenarios in trade union work. The intelligent legal service provides personalized legal consultations; smart data analytics quickly obtains data chart analysis results through interactive methods; the trade union-specific Q&A system, trade union language, offers more authoritative trade union-specific responses compared to general models; the writing assistant can assist in drafting 15 types of statutory documents and five types of administrative documents.

The launch of the AI platform marks a shift in union services from being experience-driven to data-driven, and from achieving isolated breakthroughs to enabling systemic transformation. By equipping union operations with a digital engine, the platform represents a critical step forward in the digital and intelligent transformation of trade unions in China, officials of the ACFTU said.

In addition to the AI infrastructure, the digitalized service terminals of the ACFTU designed for direct engagement with workers have achieved notable results.

The "workers' home" app, designed for hundreds of millions of workers, has acted as a crucial window for delivering capabilities since it was launched on July 1, 2024.

Data showed that over the past year and more, the "workers' home" app has recorded cumulative activity visits of 440 million, attracted over 14.5 million registered users, and seen activity participation reach 300 million person-times.

The app focuses on key areas such as the reform of building a strong industrial workforce, safeguarding workers' rights, and serving key groups including workers in new forms of employment. Its 10 functional zones have been progressively enhanced. Among them, the "workers' service zone" offers 27 types of services.

As of now, more than 410 activities have been organized through the "workers' home" app. The app features 200,000 trade union service facilities. It has attracted 334,000 trade union organizations and assisted membership registration and transfers for over 3.37 million individuals.

The "trade union's digital ID wallet" enables functions such as identity verification, rights inquiry and benefit redemption. It has distributed more than 270,000 mobile health checkup vouchers, 135,000 copies of employee mutual insurance and 792,000 worker care packages. To date, the "workers' home" app has been integrated with the systems of 31 provincial-level trade union federations, incorporating 188 localized applications.

Beyond infrastructure and platform development, the digital and intelligent transformation is reflected in the ACFTU emphasis on enhancing workers' digital skills as a key task in deepening the reform of the industrial workforce.

Initiatives include the creation of the "cloud for workers' innovation and creation" and the "cloud for workers' skills enhancement", the launch of digital courses on platforms such as the "craftsmen academy" and the "workers' home" app, and the implementation of programs to improve digital skills among female workers.

Trade unions across the country have strengthened collaboration with government departments at corresponding levels, exploring models such as "digitalization + training", "digitalization + competition" and "digitalization + services", tailored to local and industry-specific conditions.

According to the ACFTU, during the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30), it will expand the participation scope, broaden the range of occupations covered, and enhance the utilization of outcomes in digital competitions.

Efforts will also be made to advance digital skills training, promote innovation outcomes, and cultivate craftsmen with digital skills. Leveraging the "craftsmen academy", enterprise training bases and the "workers' home" app, courses in areas such as AI and smart manufacturing will be offered both online and offline. These initiatives will include digital skills training; exhibitions of "five small" innovations featuring inventions, creations, renovations, designs and suggestions; and activities to assist the practical application of innovations.

SOURCE China Daily