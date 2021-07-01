AI Platform Known for Tackling College Access and Completion Sets Its Sights on Workforce Transformation

BOSTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston-based Mainstay, whose Engagement Platform is used by hundreds of colleges and universities to boost enrollment and student success, today announced a new initiative that will use behavioral intelligence to help workers navigate the hiring process and embark on fulfilling career pathways. Known for developing the pioneering AI technology that boosted enrollment at Georgia State University, Mainstay will partner with employers nationwide to remove barriers in hiring and enable more workers to pursue career opportunities.

"In today's highly competitive labor market, the ability to attract, retain and ultimately have a fully engaged workforce is critical to success," said Chris Krumm, Vice President - Corrchoice PA at Greif, Inc., which is partnering with Mainstay on an initial pilot program. "By recognizing that the challenges faced by new hires are often similar to those facing incoming college students, Mainstay is bringing proven strategies to bear on helping more workers stay on track to succeed in new roles. This tool will allow us to facilitate better communication, and deeper connections, between our leadership team and our associates."

Research suggests that so-called "ghosting," in which workers who have accepted a job stop engaging with their employer before their first day, has been on the rise over the past year: 28 percent of job seekers report ghosting an employer in 2020, up from just 18 percent in 2019. To help eliminate ghosting and remove friction in the hiring process, Mainstay will help employers deploy behaviorally intelligent chatbots – first used to help aspiring college students navigate admissions and enrollment – to communicate more effectively and empathetically with workers as they navigate a changing landscape and pursue new opportunities.

"Our work has always been rooted in the belief that empathetic communication can bridge the gap between organizations and the people they serve," said Drew Magliozzi, Co-Founder and CEO of Mainstay. "Mainstay's approach to behavioral intelligence is designed to reflect the unique emotional and cultural contexts of students and workers, and provide the real-time support and guidance that can help people take the next step in their education and career journey."

Mainstay, which was officially designated a Public Benefit Corporation this month, has used behavioral intelligence to help colleges increase access, persistence, and success for more than 5 million students nationwide since its founding in 2014. Through partnerships with colleges and universities, employers, state higher education systems like the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, and nonprofit organizations like the Common App and College Advising Corps, Mainstay designs campaigns and strategies designed to meet the unique needs of individual organizations.

About Mainstay

At Mainstay, we believe one conversation can spark a brighter future. That's why we've evolved the Engagement Platform we developed as AdmitHub to make it easy for colleges and businesses to start and measure conversations that drive action at scale. Everything we do – from our rigorous research methods to the ways we've built empathy and situational context into our conversational AI – is designed to help people take the next step toward achieving their goals.

SOURCE Mainstay