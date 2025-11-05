AI-Powered Data Extraction Platform Parseur Achieves 60% Year-over-Year Growth

Bootstrapped SaaS company scales globally as businesses accelerate automation adoption

SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parseur, a self-service, AI-powered SaaS platform for data extraction, announced 60% year-over-year revenue growth, underscoring how a customer-funded approach can drive success in a rapidly shifting market. Over the past year, Parseur nearly doubled its active recurring customer base, growing 44%, and increased customer lifetime value by 15%. The platform serves a wide range of sectors including finance, healthcare, logistics and supply chain, real estate, e-commerce and human resources.

As AI adoption rises, the value of structured, clean data is becoming the critical bottleneck. Parseur helps small and midsize companies extract structured data from emails, PDFs and documents, and is expanding its reach to larger enterprises with advanced collaboration, security and compliance features.

"Our growth is fueled entirely by our customers," said Sylvestre Dupont, co-founder and CEO of Parseur. "Being 100% bootstrapped allows us to stay focused on product quality and user experience instead of investor expectations. Every improvement we make comes directly from listening to the people who rely on Parseur every day."

Revenue growth was driven by major updates to Parseur's AI parsing engine, which now uses machine learning to automatically detect document type and language, identify key data fields and process complex, multi-page files more accurately and efficiently. The platform was also translated into 10 languages, making it more accessible to a global audience. The company is now growing rapidly in Asia, the Middle East and South America as demand for automation accelerates worldwide.

New enterprise-ready features include multi-user support, roles and permissions, secure API key management and detailed audit logs. Parseur runs on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), which meets top industry security standards including ISO 27001, HIPAA and SOC 2 Type 2. The company maintains strict compliance with EU GDPR and other global data-protection standards, ensuring data-handling integrity across every workflow.

"Right now, our main focus is on data quality and validation," said Sylvain Josserand, co-founder and CTO of Parseur. "Our goal is to make sure every customer gets the most accurate, reliable structured data possible from any document source."

