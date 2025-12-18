Survey: 88% of U.S. Organizations Find Errors in the Data Feeding Their Systems, Despite High Confidence

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey commissioned by Parseur reveals a striking contradiction in how organizations view their data: while 88% of U.S. business leaders say they are very or somewhat confident in the accuracy of the data feeding their analytics and AI systems, the same 88% report discovering errors in document-derived data at least sometimes.

The findings suggest that confidence in data quality may be masking widespread accuracy issues. Nearly seven in ten respondents (69%) reported finding errors sometimes, often, or very often, indicating that data issues are not isolated incidents but a routine part of day-to-day operations.

These data quality gaps carry significant consequences. Respondents linked document data errors to incorrect forecasts, financial reporting issues, customer or supplier disputes, compliance or audit findings, operational delays, revenue loss and increased fraud exposure. Many described the impact of these errors as moderate or severe, highlighting the operational and financial risks of unreliable data.

The survey results arrive amid widespread AI adoption across business functions. While organizations continue to expand their use of AI-driven tools, the data feeding those systems often originates from documents such as invoices, purchase orders, contracts, and customer forms. Errors in data inputs can quietly undermine AI outputs, analytics, and downstream decisions, even when overall confidence in data remains high.

"What this survey shows is a confidence illusion," said Sylvestre Dupont, co-founder and CEO of Parseur, an intelligent document processing platform. "Organizations believe their data is healthy, but persistent errors tell a different story. As companies rely more heavily on AI, data accuracy becomes foundational. That's why organizations need better support around how data is captured and validated at the point of entry."

The survey also identified clear "danger zones" in document accuracy. Invoices were cited most often as error-prone (21%), followed by purchase orders (18%) and customer-facing documents (17%). Respondents also flagged contracts, intake forms and logistics documents as frequent sources of errors, underscoring that data quality challenges extend beyond a single workflow.

Methodology

In December 2025, Parseur partnered with QuestionPro to survey 500 U.S.-based professionals involved in document-heavy workflows, including operations, finance, administration, IT, customer support, and related functions. Respondents primarily included C-suite and executive leaders, directors, and managers. Participants represented a broad range of industries, with the strongest participation from technology, finance, and logistics, as well as healthcare and other sectors.

About Parseur

Parseur is a document processing platform that helps businesses automatically extract data from emails, PDFs and other documents, with no coding required. Companies use Parseur to eliminate repetitive tasks, reduce human error and accelerate workflows across operations, logistics, finance and customer service. The platform is trusted by thousands of teams worldwide to streamline document-heavy processes and scale their productivity. Learn more at parseur.com.

