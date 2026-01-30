AI-Powered, People-Driven, Cox Automotive Showcases Industry-Leading Capabilities and an Unmatched Breadth of Technology at NADA 2026

Cox Automotive will highlight new retail, wholesale, EV and logistics solutions at NADA 2026, reinforcing its role as the industry's largest automotive services and technology provider.





Backed by unmatched data and deep engineering expertise, Cox Automotive will show how integrated, human-centered AI is improving the retail and wholesale experience, improving efficiency, and delivering measurable ROI for dealers.





The Cox Automotive "Experience More Stage" at NADA will feature Cox Automotive leaders – including President Steve Rowley, Chief Product Officer Marianne Johnson and Chief Strategy Officer Jonathan Smoke – along with special guests Yossi Levi, founder and CEO of Car Dealership Guy; Matt Maher, founder of M7 Innovations; Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of agentic AI at AWS; and more.

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive, the world's largest automotive services and technology provider, will showcase an expanded suite of AI-powered solutions for the auto industry at the National Automobile Dealers Association's annual convention, Feb. 3-6 in Las Vegas.

At NADA Show 2026, Cox Automotive will anchor the convention with the largest exhibitor footprint. Within the "Cox Automotive Village" – the 21,600 square-foot hub that serves as the company's home base during the show – attendees will find more than 500 team-member experts, display space, 148 hands-on demonstration stations, and the Cox Automotive Experience More Stage, which will host conversations with industry leaders.

While uncertainty and a forecast for lower vehicle sales in 2026 are market realities that cannot be ignored, Cox Automotive enters the year with optimism. One reason: The car-buying process in America has never been better. The 16th annual Cox Automotive Car Buyer Journey Study shows that new technology and a seamless omnichannel approach adopted by many retailers are driving improved efficiency at the dealership and higher satisfaction for vehicle shoppers. Rising satisfaction scores are being fueled in part by AI-powered platforms and integrated retail solutions that streamline the buying process, improve transparency and deliver a more personalized experience, helping buyers feel more confident even as affordability challenges persist.

"The automotive industry remains incredibly robust, and new AI-powered capabilities are making it more efficient and more profitable than ever," said Steve Rowley, president of Cox Automotive. "Our continued investment in AI – and, most importantly, the human expertise behind it – is helping Cox Automotive deliver smarter tools, better experiences and real value for our customers. At the end of the day, it's our people, embracing an AI-first mindset, who drive continuous improvement and keep us at the forefront of the industry."

At NADA 2026, Cox Automotive will showcase its industry-leading capabilities, demonstrating how it helps clients source smarter, sell faster, finance more efficiently, reduce downtime and optimize inventory with precision. As the acknowledged leader in automotive AI and data intelligence, Cox Automotive brings the industry's largest and most advanced foundation of first-party data – 5.1 trillion vehicle insights and 2.9 trillion consumer data points across 13 brands, supported by 80+ years of automotive expertise. With 2,200 engineers, nearly 30 PhDs, and more than 75 data scientists and machine learning experts, Cox Automotive doesn't just develop AI – it operationalizes it to boost dealer performance and strengthen consumer confidence.

These capabilities deliver measurable ROI where it matters most – higher close rates, faster funding, streamlined operations and optimized inventory – while ensuring AI enhances human expertise rather than replacing it.

Cox Automotive Intelligence, the company's integrated suite of AI-powered data, workflow and decisioning tools, brings together proprietary data, advanced analytics and machine-learning models to guide smarter, more efficient operations across the automotive ecosystem. And because Cox Automotive Intelligence is built in and seamlessly integrated across workflows, dealers benefit immediately without disruption or added complexity.

Accelerate My Deal Elite. Cox Automotive's most advanced digital retailing solution allows consumers to complete the entire car purchase online through Autotrader and Dealer.com websites. Features include online contract signing, payment and delivery, plus ID and insurance verification through Dealertrack F&I.





Cox Automotive's most advanced digital retailing solution allows consumers to complete the entire car purchase online through Autotrader and Dealer.com websites. Features include online contract signing, payment and delivery, plus ID and insurance verification through Dealertrack F&I. Unified Intelligent Workflow across Xtime, VinSolutions and vAuto . Acquisition, sales, and service now operate as one connected, intelligent workflow with automated service‑to‑sales opportunities, customer-centric outreach and AI-guided inventory decisions. Read more.





. Acquisition, sales, and service now operate as one connected, intelligent workflow with automated service‑to‑sales opportunities, customer-centric outreach and AI-guided inventory decisions. Read more. vAuto Enterprise Inventory Intelligence . Enhanced pricing science, group-wide transfer optimization, and next-gen appraisal intelligence now improve trade acquisition and gross outcomes with Kelley Blue Book Value. Read more. vAuto's joint AI-powered vehicle inspection offering with UVeye goes to market. Read more.





. Enhanced pricing science, group-wide transfer optimization, and next-gen appraisal intelligence now improve trade acquisition and gross outcomes with Kelley Blue Book Value. Read more. vAuto's joint AI-powered vehicle inspection offering with UVeye goes to market. Read more. Dealertrack: New Finance Partnerships . Added integrations with F&I Sentinel and Point Predictive streamline loan processing, reduce friction, and strengthen fraud defenses, setting a new standard across automotive financing.





. Added integrations with F&I Sentinel and Point Predictive streamline loan processing, reduce friction, and strengthen defenses, setting a new standard across automotive financing. Manheim: Unified Physical + Digital Wholesale . Now unified across Manheim's physical and digital wholesale experiences with a range of digital enhancements, the redesigned mobile app and AI‑powered innovations deliver greater simplicity, consistency and confidence for clients. Read more.





. Now unified across Manheim's physical and digital wholesale experiences with a range of digital enhancements, the redesigned mobile app and AI‑powered innovations deliver greater simplicity, consistency and confidence for clients. Read more. Central Dispatch: Stronger Fraud Prevention. Leading the automotive logistics industry toward a new standard of trust and security, Central Dispatch is rolling out new biometric identity verification for every user on its platform – for shippers, brokers and carriers. Read more.

See Cox Automotive's NADA press releases for full product details. Read "Your Guide to AI and NADA 2026:What to See, Why It Matters, and Where to Start" to plan a show experience around AI capabilities available now.

"We're not talking about hypothetical or future promises – Cox Automotive's proven solutions are delivering results today across every aspect of the auto industry: retail, service, wholesale, logistics and fleet operations," said Marianne Johnson, chief product officer at Cox Automotive. "By tapping into our deep expertise, unmatched data and industry relationships, our product teams are expanding what our solutions can do and accelerating innovation that helps our clients operate more efficiently and win with their customers."

Cox Automotive will showcase more than 20 thought leadership sessions and presentations on the Experience More Stage in the Cox Automotive Village, where dealers, partners and media can receive hands-on product demos, hear live conversations and gain insights from the leaders shaping the future of the automotive industry.

President Steve Rowley; Chief Product Officer Marianne Johnson; and David Richardson, vice president of AgentCore at AWS – AI Revolution Is Now: Transforming Automotive





– AI Revolution Is Now: Transforming Automotive Derek Hansen, senior vice president of Dealer, Lender and Inventory Management Solutions, and Yossi Levi, founder and CEO of Car Dealership Guy – AI in Inventory Management: What Actually Works





– AI in Inventory Management: What Actually Works Jessica Stafford, senior vice president of Consumer Solutions, and Matt Maher, founder of M7 Innovations – AI in the Dealership: Real Results, Real Risks, Real Timeline





– AI in the Dealership: Real Results, Real Risks, Real Timeline Chief Strategy Officer Jonathan Smoke and Interim Chief Economist Jeremy Robb – 2026 Outlook: Strategic Themes and Sales Forecast for the Automotive Industry





– 2026 Outlook: Strategic Themes and Sales Forecast for the Automotive Industry Chief Marketing and Sales Officer Ken Kraft – Driving Sustainable Change: Cox Automotive's Sustainability Award Presentation





– Driving Sustainable Change: Cox Automotive's Sustainability Award Presentation Grace Huang, president of Inventory Solutions, John Chaffin, senior vice president of Sales and Performance Management, and Derek Hansen, senior vice president of Dealer, Lender and Inventory Management Solutions – Inventory First: The Strategic Advantage





– Inventory First: The Strategic Advantage Pete Grupposo, senior vice president of sales, Patrick Janes, associate vice president, vAuto Inventory Solutions, and Elena Ciccotelli, founder, host and producer at the EVs for Everyone Podcast – The EV Inflection: Sourcing Strategy Meets Retail Reality

To see the entire list of speakers, visit the Experience More Stage. For more information about Cox Automotive at NADA 2026, visit the Cox Automotive NADA hub.

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and Cox Fleet®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $23 billion in annual revenue. Cox Automotive has been included on Glassdoor's Best Companies in Tech & AI 2026 and Best Place to Work in 2026 lists. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

