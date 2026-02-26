Cox Automotive Improves Sales Experience for Toyota and Lexus Dealers with SmartPath/MONOGRAM Deal Integration

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive's VinSolutions, the leading CRM in the automotive industry, announced today a new integration with Toyota Motor North America, Inc.

Cox Automotive's VinSolutions, specifically, the Vin Desking features of CRM and Deal Central, now integrate with Toyota SmartPath/Lexus MONOGRAM retailing, enabling the opportunity for a seamless consumer experience from online to instore, and offers a highly integrated consumer–management workflow designed to support end–to–end experiences.

Sales Managers can now seamlessly push deals from the SmartPath/MONOGRAM Mobile Sales Tablet and Management Console into VinSolutions for Desking capability with the click of a button. This enhanced workflow reduces or eliminates manual re–keying- saving users up to 15 minutes per deal (Source: Toyota SmartPath System Data:  Time Test December 2025-January 2026) -while improving data accuracy and ensuring stronger alignment with Toyota and Lexus' deal structure. This integration enables a faster, more consistent, and more efficient deal–processing experience.

"When a SmartPath customer submits a deal, having that information show up directly with the lead makes a real difference for our team," said Gabe Ariyajasingam, Sales Manager, Lexus Akron Canton. "We spend less time confirming and re-keying details and more time engaging the customer. It simplifies the handoff and provides a better customer experience."

VinSolutions' desking features are part of a powerful ecosystem of retail solutions from Cox Automotive. They help identify ready-to-buy customers and help close more deals, powered by exclusive buyer insights. Dealers can maximize profits with advanced CRM tools, AI-driven insights, automated marketing, and desking software to ensure seamless customer engagement and dealership success.

About Cox Automotive
Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and Cox Fleet®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $23 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

