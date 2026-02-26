Cox Automotive Improves Sales Experience for Toyota and Lexus Dealers with SmartPath/MONOGRAM Deal Integration

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive's VinSolutions, the leading CRM in the automotive industry, announced today a new integration with Toyota Motor North America, Inc.

Cox Automotive's VinSolutions, specifically, the Vin Desking features of CRM and Deal Central, now integrate with Toyota SmartPath/Lexus MONOGRAM retailing, enabling the opportunity for a seamless consumer experience from online to instore, and offers a highly integrated consumer–management workflow designed to support end–to–end experiences.

Sales Managers can now seamlessly push deals from the SmartPath/MONOGRAM Mobile Sales Tablet and Management Console into VinSolutions for Desking capability with the click of a button. This enhanced workflow reduces or eliminates manual re–keying- saving users up to 15 minutes per deal (Source: Toyota SmartPath System Data: Time Test December 2025-January 2026) -while improving data accuracy and ensuring stronger alignment with Toyota and Lexus' deal structure. This integration enables a faster, more consistent, and more efficient deal–processing experience.

"When a SmartPath customer submits a deal, having that information show up directly with the lead makes a real difference for our team," said Gabe Ariyajasingam, Sales Manager, Lexus Akron Canton. "We spend less time confirming and re-keying details and more time engaging the customer. It simplifies the handoff and provides a better customer experience."

VinSolutions' desking features are part of a powerful ecosystem of retail solutions from Cox Automotive. They help identify ready-to-buy customers and help close more deals, powered by exclusive buyer insights. Dealers can maximize profits with advanced CRM tools, AI-driven insights, automated marketing, and desking software to ensure seamless customer engagement and dealership success.

