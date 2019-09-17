AI-Powered Platform for Law Prediction and Transparency, Blue J Legal, Selects 5W Public Relations as U.S. Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today it has been named PR agency of record for Blue J Legal, provider of an AI-powered legal research platform that accurately predicts legal outcomes in challenging areas of US tax law.

Since its inception in 2015, Blue J Legal has enacted positive change by bringing clarity to the law, offering accurate predictions on upcoming court case outcomes. Its innovative solutions offer clients the chance to access relevant cases and insights faster than ever before. This saves its users hours of time and offers more conclusive insights in challenging circumstances.

"Blue J Legal is the first of its kind, allowing users the chance to regain trust in the legal system and find a new sense of clarity," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder of 5W Public Relations. "We are excited to offer Blue J Legal the brand awareness it deserves as the company looks to expand into new areas of law and further broaden its scope in the U.S."

5WPR has extensive experience in the tech and legal space that elicits the development and implementation of strategic media relations. Colleagues have a broad array of knowledge in the industry that allows for effective storytelling, which truly moves the needle for clients.

"We are confident that 5W will help educate media and prospective clients on Blue J Legal's game-changing platform," said Benjamin Alarie, CEO of Blue J Legal. "We are thrilled to have them on board as we further expand our capabilities and look forward to our partnership to democratize law throughout the country."

5W will focus on building buzz around the platform's expansion past federal tax, raising the company's profile in growing markets. 5W will also look to extend Blue J Legal's media presence in the United States, placing an emphasis on its innovative cases studies and positioning Mr. Alarie and team as leaders in the AI-powered legal space.

5W's Corporate Practice employs the perfect combination of true professionals and unparalleled techniques. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities and media. By implementing integrated PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media campaigns, 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients.

About Blue J Legal

Blue J Legal uses machine learning to make the law more transparent and accessible. The company's technology saves users hours of time and offers confident answers in challenging circumstances. While the company's initial focus is on tax and employment law, the technology is versatile and is being extended to cover other areas of law in the U.S., Canada, and around the world.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact

Ronn Torossian

rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

