AI-POWERED PREGNANCY & BABY WELLNESS WEARABLE 'ELORA' ENTERS U.S. MARKET, SHAKING UP THE BABY CARE CATEGORY

Cutting-edge technology supports parents and caregivers during the 'first 1,000 days,' from conception through baby's first two years, proven to be a major influence on lifelong health

DOVER, Del., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading technology startup LittleOne.Care ™ introduces Elora* to the U.S. market, the first AI-powered and radiation-free pregnancy & baby wellness monitor, optimized to track and analyze key aspects of pregnancy and baby wellness in support of overall development. Elora is available for purchase at LittleOne.Care/products/elora .

Elora supports parents and caregivers during the 'first 1,000 days' – an established and widely recognized timeframe marked by conception through a baby's first two years – which has been proven to be a major influence on lifelong health. The mascot of Elora is the elephant, known for being protective and nurturing mothers as well as for their exceptional memory. Bringing that to life for human users, Elora offers a comprehensive monitoring system to track and document various aspects of pregnancy and baby well-being, capturing every significant moment and all those in between.

"In introducing Elora, our goal is to provide parents and caregivers with tools in which they feel empowered to make informed decisions that positively impact their baby's future growth and development, and we feel we've delivered on that in spades," shared LittleOne.Care's chief marketing officer Ami Meoded. "Elora delivers a lot of 'firsts' in the baby monitoring space to the point it represents an entirely new category of baby care, with the most important role it can play being serving as an ally during every step of baby's journey, from prenatal to well beyond, and guiding his or her development for a healthy, happy life."

A NEW BABY CARE CATEGORY

Elora is wholly unique from the vast number of available baby monitors, as it's more than a device that tracks sleeping through a screen. In fact, Elora doesn't have a screen at all.

The AI baby monitor's simplified, but fully interactive, interface is available exclusively on the LittleOne.Care mobile app (via App Store and Google Play ). The app's main visual is the 'elephant trunk,' tracking and interpreting all aspects of baby development including activity levels, sleep patterns, tummy time, feedings, mood, diaper changes, crying patterns, exposure to words and singing, safety alerts and even air quality.

Elora is baby-proofed for comfort, attaching to clothing in a way babies will never know it's there and never coming into contact with skin. It is radiation-free and does not transmit information (via WiFi & Bluetooth) when worn.

Incorporating cutting-edge AI mapping, Elora's algorithms become more effective over time, continually learning and adapting to each baby's unique patterns and behaviors, while providing tailored insights on activity levels, emotional and social development, sleep tracking, nutritional insights and more.

SURROUND YOURSELF WITH COMMUNITY

The strong communal bonds between elephants inspired the company's approach in crafting Elora to also offer parents a true sense of community and knowledge sharing. This is especially meaningful as the average working parent relies on six different people to support their child's growth and development, including grandparents, extended family (e.g., aunts, uncles and cousins), siblings, best friends and even neighbors.**

Users can allow those in the baby's inner circle of care to be witness to (and part of) their ongoing growth journey. They can permit special access to anyone who downloads the app such as grandparents, family members, other loved ones or nannies, allowing them to access data in whichever way parents feel comfortable (e.g., viewing reports and calendar events but restricting them from modifying any data, for example). Permissions can be granted to as many individuals as the parents would like, which can be added, modified or removed at any time through the app's interface.

Users can also invite baby care experts into their child's world via the LittleOne.Care app which directly connects parents with baby care experts across all key specialties – from lactation, sleep, doula, newborn care and more – who are accessible with just a single tap within the mobile interface for on-demand, as-needed support.

Baby care experts granted access can instantly view any baby's tracker through Elora, containing detailed monitoring data, graphs and insights into the user's pregnancy or baby's journey, and lend immediate guidance. Consultation rates are individually determined and agreed upon between users and experts, with Elora simply fostering the connection between them.

"As both a registered labor & delivery nurse as well as a certified birth doula supporting more than 500 families over the past decade, I can attest to the importance of community; pregnancy and birth is far more than an experience that just one individual navigates alone," shared LittleOne.Care's growth strategist Caitlyn Schollmeier. "The support mom and baby receive can make a huge difference over the critical first 1,000 days, and Elora is a parenting technology that further puts the minds of parents and caregivers at ease, assuring them that they've done everything they can to best care for everyone involved."

MOMS, PRESERVE YOUR AUTONOMY

Elora can begin tracking at conception as moms can benefit from the device themselves, tracking their physical and emotional well-being throughout pregnancy, since prenatal care is a major determinant of a baby's health.

Equally crucial are the psychological benefits moms experience in using the device to track their own habits throughout pregnancy, as it helps them retain a sense of focus on themselves. Many moms unfortunately sacrifice their own sense-of-self and identity at the baby's expense as soon as pregnancy takes hold. In fact, studies show that one-third (34 percent) of moms say they put themselves at the bottom of their priority list, while 22 percent say they've lost touch with their identity outside of parenting.***

For more information on the Elora pregnancy and baby wellness monitor and how it can support the growth journey of mom and baby, visit LittleOne.Care .

