AI-Powered SpiraApps by Inflectra: Improving Productivity and Quality for Critical Software Delivery Teams

Innovative SpiraApps Leverage Generative AI to Accelerate Time-to-Market, Automate Risk Management, and Streamline Business-Critical Software Delivery

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflectra, a leading global provider of application lifecycle management (ALM) solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered SpiraApps. Designed to empower software delivery teams, these groundbreaking applications harness the power of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) to maximize ROI, speed up development cycles, and optimize business-critical systems.

Inflectra's latest innovations address the key challenges in software delivery, automating labor-intensive tasks and mitigating risks to ensure reliable, high-quality outcomes. By harnessing the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Bedrock and OpenAI platforms, Inflectra lets software delivery teams use the right Large Language Models (LLMs) for their specific use case, including models from Anthropic, Meta and OpenAI.

Enhancing Software Delivery with AI-Driven Efficiency

The new AI-powered SpiraApps introduce cutting-edge features to streamline software delivery:

Instant Test Case Creation: Inflectra's AI algorithms automatically generate comprehensive test cases, with detailed test steps, improving test coverage by up to 80%. This capability accelerates product delivery and minimizes defects in mission-critical software systems.

Inflectra's AI algorithms automatically generate comprehensive test cases, with detailed test steps, improving test coverage by up to 80%. This capability accelerates product delivery and minimizes defects in mission-critical software systems. Proactive Risk Management : With advanced AI algorithms, the SpiraApps proactively identify potential project risks, and offer up suggested mitigations. This functionality aims to eliminate single points of failure and reduce costly disruptions. Software teams using SpiraPlan SDLC platform by Inflectra gain the foresight needed to address vulnerabilities early in the development process.

: With advanced AI algorithms, the SpiraApps proactively identify potential project risks, and offer up suggested mitigations. This functionality aims to eliminate single points of failure and reduce costly disruptions. Software teams using SpiraPlan SDLC platform by Inflectra gain the foresight needed to address vulnerabilities early in the development process. Accelerated BDD Scenarios: Automated behavior-driven development (BDD) scenario creation enhances collaboration between development and QA teams, ensuring smoother project flow and faster deployments. This streamlined approach speeds up the overall delivery cycle while maintaining software quality.

Built on the AWS Bedrock Platform

As a differentiated DevOps competency partner of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inflectra has built this new AI capability using the foundational LLMs provided by AWS Bedrock. These models include the fastest and most efficient models from Anthropic and Meta, including Claude-Haiku and Llama 3. In addition, for those customers using the Microsoft Azure platform, we have enabled equivalent functionality using OpenAI's GPT4 running on either Azure or OpenAI.

"At Inflectra, we believe technology should empower, not hinder, software delivery teams. Our AI-powered SpiraApps are advanced tools that reflect our unwavering commitment to helping teams overcome obstacles, build exceptional software, and realize their full potential. Every line of code holds the power to make a difference, and with AI-driven productivity enhancements, we're giving teams the confidence to deliver high-impact systems swiftly and without compromising on quality." Said Adam Sandman, Founder and CEO of Inflectra.

About Inflectra

Inflectra is a global leader in innovative software development solutions, enabling the creation and release of business-critical software with superior quality and precision. Headquartered in the United States with offices in over 10 countries, Inflectra's suite, including SpiraPlan and Rapise, supports the entire software development lifecycle.

By combining program management, risk management, test automation, and auditability, Inflectra meets the complex needs of regulated industries like healthcare, finance, government, and IT.

Focused on redefining industry standards, the Inflectra platform aligns with Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) and strict compliance requirements. To showcase its impact, Inflectra offers a 30-day fully functional free trial for potential users to experience its transformative solutions: SpiraPlan and Rapise.

